On May 2, a Popham Road resident called 911 and told police she was having a problem with her phone and called 911 just to test her phone in case of future emergency.
Valuable watches missing
A Cayuga Road resident May 22 reported that three watches, two Cartiers and one Rolex valued together at over $20,000, went missing from her bedroom closet. The last time she saw them she said was in March. She suspects her cleaner, who recently quit and returned to her home country, might have taken them, but she’s been unable to contact the woman via text since she left the country. A report of the missing items was made for documentation. At the time the report was made, there was no discussion about pressing charges.
Forged check
An Edgewood Road resident called police May 22 to report identity theft, as somebody had forged a check on the caller’s account for $9,800. The caller was unable to go to the police station to make a report in person, but said the bank advised the caller to get a police report. A report was made as requested.
Welfare check
A Palmer Avenue resident May 22 requested a welfare check on a neighbor who they haven’t seen in a while. Police said no one was home, the house seemed secure, and a car the resident is known to drive wasn’t there. They concluded the person just isn’t home and no further action was taken.
Bad driving
A car traveling south on Brewster Road May 22 was about to turn right onto Ogden Road when the driver took the turn too tightly and collided with a rock wall. The wall and the car were damaged. The driver told police she was waving at a pedestrian while turning.
A car traveling west on Sycamore Road May 22 was going through the intersection at Spier Road when another car was stopped at a stop sign on Spier, facing north toward Sycamore. The second car failed to yield the right of way to the other driver and entered the intersection where the cars collided. No one was injured.
Two cars were stopped in traffic on Popham Road May 23 near Tisdale Road. The driver of the second car took her foot off the brake and rolled into the first car, rear-ending it. This caused the first car to roll over the curb and knock over a motorcycle. No injuries were reported although the driver of the second car complained of ankle pain. He refused medical attention.
Man tried to enter car
A Franklin Road woman May 23 said an unknown man dressed in jeans and a baseball cap tried to get into her car. No further details were provided. Police looked for the described man without result.
Failure to stop
During traffic enforcement May 23 at the intersection of Walworth Avenue and Brayton Road, patrol saw a driver fail to stop for a stop sign while traveling southbound on Walworth. Multiple summonses were issued to a White Plains man, 31, including failing to stop for a stop sign, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating without a license.
Aggressive behavior
A man behaving aggressively May 23 in the vicinity of Depot Plaza accused a parking enforcement officer of targeting him to be ticketed. Police advised him of a better way to interact with the parking officer and recommended he talk to officials at village hall about his assertion he’s being targeted.
Not very suspicious
Suspicious activity was reported May 24 on Hampton Road. The resident said there was a car parked outside her house for a very long time. Police checked the car and said there was nothing criminal or illegal happening. It was legally parked and empty, although several pieces of youth athletic equipment could be seen inside. They said it probably belonged to someone using the nearby fields.
Civil dispute
A Brambach Road caller May 25 discussed with police a civil dispute they are having with a neighbor concerning a hedge. Police advised the caller to follow up with the building department.
Items stolen from porches
A Boulevard caller May 25 reported her daughter’s baseball bag was taken off the front porch. The bag reportedly had been sitting there for a few days. It contained two bats, batting gloves, baseball gloves, a helmet and a face mask. She said the Ring camera on her door was inoperable. A report was made for documentation only.
A Rock Creek Lane resident May 27 reported packages were stolen from her porch but doesn’t know who took them. She said she did receive a delivery from Uber Eats while the packages were still outside. She said the items inside the packages were of small value but she would be in contact with Amazon and Uber Eats about the theft. The caller has no cameras on her property.
Blasting music annoys neighbor
On May 26, a Post Road caller reported someone was “blasting music” on the high school track. Police saw a school event at which there was music. It was turned off when they arrived.
Who are you?
Police responded to Woodland Place on May 26 on a report from a resident who said someone who shouldn’t be there parked in her driveway. When police arrived, the owner of the car told police he was hired by the resident’s father to do some work around the place. No further police action was required.
Death reported
Scarsdale paramedics May 26 pronounced a woman, 85, dead on arrival at an apartment on Christie Place. The reporting party was an 85-year-old Armonk man.
Get lost
A Heathcote Road resident May 27 told police a black BMW with three teens inside kept driving into her driveway, driving away and then returning. Police spoke with the teens who were not doing anything criminal and said they were just looking for a place to hang out. They left the area without further discussion after police advised them to leave.
Runaway child
A woman went to headquarters May 27 to report a man dragging a child along the sidewalk on Post Road. Police located the man who said he’d just done a custody exchange in the parking lot and the child ran off, so the man was grabbing the child out of the roadway. He said he didn’t need assistance and police said all appeared in order.
Would-be pension robber
A resident went to headquarters May 27 to say an unknown party had tried to fraudulently remove more than $500,000 from his pension account; luckily, the transaction never went forward. He said the fraud was discovered through some precautionary security measures set in place at the time the account was opened. As it was a holiday weekend, the person said he was unable to get in touch with support staff at the fund to alert them of the situation. A report was made for documentation and he is not out any money.
Tiny dead animal
A large dead animal was reported May 27 in the middle of the roadway on Birchall Drive. On arrival police saw a small squirrel on the side of the road. Public works was notified to remove it.
Pushing and shoving
Police spoke with two Brewster Road residents May 27 after one neighbor said the other neighbor pushed her while she was outside working in her yard and he began videotaping her. There was some mutual pushing and shoving. Police reported there is an ongoing situation between the neighbors over a backyard property line. The neighbors were advised to handle the matter through the village building department and legal channels and to steer clear of each other.
Barking doggies
A Ridgecrest West caller May 27 reported a dog barking for a long time at a nearby residence. Police made contact with the dog’s owner who said she had company visiting with whom the dog was unfamiliar and the dog reacted by barking. She said she would isolate the dog from the guests until they left and police advised the dog owner of the village code regarding unnecessary noise.
A Spruce Lane caller May 28 reported a neighbor’s dog barking loudly for some time. Police went to the residence and spoke to the dog’s owner who brought the dog inside.
Arrested
A Bradley Road man, 44, was arrested May 27. Police said his arrest involves juveniles and domestic violence. He was arrested in the vicinity of Bradley Road and Boulevard, charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 16. His purported victims are a male, 8, and a female, 2, who are related to him. Police responded to a report made May 22 of two young children wandering by themselves in the roadway on Bradley Road. Depositions were taken and there were witnesses. The man was arrested five days later, following a police investigation.
News story arouses tempers
A neighbor May 28 reported a loud argument coming from an adjacent residence on White Road. Police went to the location and spoke with family members who said two adult children became very emotional discussing a news story they both read, causing them to raise their voices. They apologized for being loud and no further action was taken.
Fire
Smoke from indoor cooking brought firefighters to a residence on Heathcote Road May 22 after a hallway alarm was activated. No fire was found and the house did not require ventilation.
Cleaning products activated a carbon monoxide detector May 22 at a house on Penn Boulevard. The resident reset the alarm prior to firefighters’ arrival.
A teargas incendiary device was discovered in a basement May 22 on Woodland Place. Police were called; they notified the county bomb squad team and firefighters were gathered at Crane and Chase roads as a precaution while the bomb squad removed the device, which did not appear to be active. The county bomb squad put the device in their vehicle and left. Scarsdale police and firefighters were released from the location.
Firefighters went to Spier Road May 23 for an activated carbon monoxide alarm and found contractors working in a basement with power saws. Levels were detected throughout the area with particularly high levels in the basement. The contractor was advised to stop working until an engineer could assess the structural integrity of the alteration. Fire personnel told the resident his contractor should not be using gas-powered equipment inside the house.
A Tisdale Road resident who fell while in her house was unable to get up May 23. She was assisted by firefighters who forced entry into the house and found her on the second floor with obvious injuries to her head and arm. Scarsdale ambulance was on scene but it’s unclear if the resident, age unknown, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Firefighters went to a house on Locust Lane May 25 where they found the resident using a 55-gallon drum to burn unwanted refuse; multiple callers reported a heavy smoke condition in the area of Post Road and Sharon Lane. It took firefighters and police 45 minutes to locate the source of the smoke. On arrival, they extinguished the fire and advised the resident of proper fire pit codes. No further action was taken.
Firefighters returned to Locust Lane May 27 after a resident burned food inside the house and needed the house ventilated.
On May 28, smoke from an outdoor barbecue grill brought firefighters to a house on Penn Boulevard after an indoor alarm was activated. Firefighters said there was no problem and the residents could keep grilling.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from May 22 to May 28, was compiled from official information.
