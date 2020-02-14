Come spring, ArtsWestchester’s nine-story building in downtown White Plains will be draped in a 10,000-square-foot fabric sculpture stitched by hundreds of Westchester hands.
Since last month, Brooklyn artist Amanda Browder has been helping residents create that work using recycled and donated material. Titled “Metropolis Sunrise,” it will be unveiled at ArtsWeschester’s annual ArtsBash on May 28 and will remain up for six weeks. During that time, there will be an exhibit inside ArtsWesthcester’s home about how the sculpture was made, in addition to examples of other public art in the county.
Sewing sessions, open to volunteers of all ages and skill levels, started on Jan. 30 and will continue through March 29. The next session will be tomorrow, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Greenburgh Public Library.
Browder, who lives in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, has made fabric sculptures for more than 20 buildings in cities such as Chicago and Buffalo. Born in 1976 in Montana, she earned an MFA from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and taught at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She started to involve communities in her art when she moved to Brooklyn and wanted to get to know her neighbors.
ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam contacted Browder a year and a half ago about the current project, which is being funded by a $50,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.
“Every time I do a project it’s a group show,” Browder said. “Everybody that comes to the project is part of the piece as well, and they all bring their family members, so it’s not just the ‘Amanda Browder show’ and her work. It’s actually our show.”
All the fabric used is donated by Westchester residents or organizations, like the India Center of Westchester in Hawthorne, which hosted sewing sessions last weekend.
“Each donation comes from a different history and story,” Browder said. “For example... because we’re in the India Center of Westchester we have some fabrics that are specifically made for saris and have that cultural history of the people that have come to this space.”
Said Siddayatha Basu, former president of the India Center, “We’re really proud that we’re involved here in some way, shape or form.”
Soma Vayipayee of Edgemont, a self-taught artist, brought her 8-year-old daughter to the sewing session last Sunday and plans to attend others.
“It teaches [children] a forgotten skill... it’s a skill we learn to be sustainable,” Vayipayee said. “A little hole doesn’t mean throw away the clothes. A button gone doesn’t mean a cloth or shirt is not to be worn. I think it will lead us into something more sustainable as a community.”
Sustainability is an important part of Browder’s community art collaboration.
“It could have ended up in some landfill somewhere, but the fabric is all being reclaimed, reused, recycled into something much larger that will become something brand new again. It will be reinvented into a work of art,” said Deborah Scales, the director of marketing and communications for ArtsWestchester.
Browder explained that the piece will be archived like an artist’s painting and its sentimental values will be saved with a book of the volunteers’ signatures.
Denise Sommer of Thornwood also attended the gathering at the India Center on Feb. 9, and plans to put her long-dormant needlecraft skills to use at future sessions.
“I think Amanda’s amazing, the way she’s getting the community and everyone involved. And her patience is totally amazing,” Sommer said. “I like what she’s doing because it’s not like she’s doing installations... This is more than just her doing her work.”
Another objective of the project is to bring Westchester communities together that would not otherwise interact.
“[When I do these projects,] I get to know different groups of people, I get to know different ages,” Browder said. “A lot of times I think you come out of school and you’re just stuck in your mini-community and it’s hard to find an outside group… The reason why we do the sewing days in different locations is to encourage people from other neighborhoods to go here and us to go there and just to practice... It creates this mini-community every single time, which I love.”
“Metropolis Sunrise” needs more volunteers, fabric and funds to match its grant. For more information, visit artswestchester.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.