The robust sounds of trumpets, trombones, clarinets and other band instruments pierced the humid August air, swirling around Scarsdale’s Chase Park like a summer breeze. Local parents, babies, older adults and students all sat nearby, listening to the Westchester Band play lighthearted classical features, Broadway tunes and pop hits. It was August 2019. Little did the band know that it would be another 23 months before they would all play together again, under the lush tree canopy in the park.
Finally, after a long COVID-induced hiatus, the Westchester Band, led by musical director Alan Hollander, will return for six free weekly concerts in Chase Park starting July 1. Concerts will run from 8 to 10 p.m. If it rains, the concert will be canceled by 4 p.m. on concert day.
“We are crazy to get back and play together,” gushed Hollander, a retired professor of music at Lehman College and previous band director at Edgemont High School. Hollander presently directs the Lehman College & Community Band, which shares many members with the Westchester Band.
Started in 1969 by the late Scarsdale High School band director Dr. Joseph Albright, the Westchester Band is the only musical group of its kind in the area that has performed consistently for 50 years.
“The first concert I remember playing, there was a gentleman in the clarinet section who was 81 years old, and then there was a student who was on the other side of me who was a 17-year-old,” said Jewelle Yamada, a clarinetist who has played in the band since 2009. “It was such an interesting mix of people, and everyone had a great time … [the band] is such a gem for this community.”
Funding for the program is made possible by the Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Friends of the Westchester Band. Although funding derived from donations was “considerably less” than usual this year, according to Hollander, many people and organizations worked together to support the band’s return.
“It’s really a band family ... there are plenty of people who've been playing for 25 years plus ... some people who've been there for 40 years plus,” said Hollander, who has been directing the band for the past 21 years.
While some band members found innovative ways to play music together virtually during the pandemic, the Westchester Band as a whole held no formal rehearsals or performances during that time. “Because of the delay in musical recording, the apps don’t work,” said Hollander. “They still haven’t been perfected enough where things happen in real-time.”
Yamada, however, found a way to play with other musicians during the pandemic; all it required was mastering an app called JamKazam and purchasing a new computer with an Ethernet connector.
“A few of us started a virtual clarinet quartet,” said Yamada, vice president of the Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp. While Yamada enjoys playing virtually with her bandmates every Monday night, the Garth Road resident is yearning to get back to performing with her friends in person.
“[Playing music virtually] is so different than playing in person,” she remarked, adding, “I think everyone, after COVID, is trying to find something to reconnect with as a society, and [the Westchester Band] would be a nice way.”
The band previously rehearsed on Monday evenings in either Scarsdale High School or Edgemont High School’s auditorium. This season, the band will rehearse outside for about an hour or so before each Thursday night concert.
“It’s actually more strenuous if you're a younger player and not used to playing a lot,” noted Hollander, adding that the programs will be slightly shorter this season to account for the time limitation of the rehearsals and the recovery period necessary for wind players.
Additionally, “There is that extra variability with the weather to worry about,” said oboist Aviva Segal, a rising junior at New Rochelle High School who joined the audition-only band as an eighth grader.
According to Segal, certain weather conditions, like temperature, can affect an instrument’s sound. Reed instruments are particularly sensitive to this and can sound slightly sharper in hotter environments.
“Learning how to adjust your embouchure to make sure that you're a little flatter is a good skill to have so that you blend with everyone else, and then you don't stick out because you're out of tune,” said Segal.
Distanced band seating in the park and vaccination mandates for all musicians are some of the other changes this season.
“To just come back and have live music, and be able to give that to the community, we're very grateful to be able to do that,” said saxophonist and flutist Uma Karkala, who joined the band 12 years ago and will be playing saxophone in next week’s concert. “I am ecstatic to see everyone come back,” the Bronxville Middle/High School band director added.
The July 1 concert, aptly titled “Welcome Back,” will feature various musical genres, including the band’s traditional “mystery tune” for the audience to name. The winner will receive a prize from a local merchant. “I've had a little bit of a problem getting people to donate things, but I will in the end,” affirmed Hollander.
In accordance with New York State COVID regulations, concert spectators are free to sit wherever they’d like in Chase Park without social distancing. Only unvaccinated people are requested to wear masks, said Brian Gray, superintendent of Scarsdale’s Department of Parks & Recreation. The department contracts with the Westchester Band and handles all of the concert’s logistics.
According to Gray, the band’s season remained uncertain until only a few weeks ago, when New York Gov. Andres Cuomo abolished the 500-person limit for gatherings.
“The outside programming really has taken off, and people felt comfortable being outside, so we anticipated definitely around that 500 ... We didn't want to be in violation of state COVID regulations,” explained Gray. He added that “The department is happy to put this on … I think it's a great opportunity for our residents.”
A letter-writing campaign by some band and community members likely helped move the needle in the right direction as well.
“They were starting to have concerts again in Central Park ... but I had heard that Scarsdale still wasn't going to allow the band back,” said Yamada. “So, I actually wrote to the mayor to ask about it. And then three weeks later, I find out they're going to restart it ... we're thrilled.”
There’s plenty of parking around the park, and spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and enjoy a night of live music under the stars.
Contact Jill Weiss at 914-391-2401 or by email to Forrazz@aol.com to donate to Friends of Westchester Band, which is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.