Dara Gruenberg is the only potential newcomer to the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees on the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party ticket for this year’s elections. But she’s anything but new to being active in the Scarsdale community.
In fact, one could argue that her elevation to the board of trustees would only be fitting after years spent performing myriad volunteer activities around the village and greater Westchester — Gruenberg, an 11-year resident of Scarsdale, is currently president of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library, co-chair of the library’s Capital Campaign, chair of the village’s Advisory Council on Communications, a member of the village board of ethics and vice president at Westchester Reform Temple, as well as vice chair of the Foundation Board at White Plains Hospital and a board member of Feeding Westchester.
In the past, she’s also been a board member of both the Scarsdale Forum and the League of Women Voters Scarsdale, a member of the Scarsdale Bowl Committee, a member of the Citizens Nominating Committee and co-chair of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party Campaign.
To top it all off, she also was honored with Scarsdale Family Counseling Service’s Rising Star Award in 2018 and was chosen in 2021 as one of three Women’s History Month honorees by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her COVID-19 relief efforts.
So, needless to say, she has a pretty lengthy résumé.
Gruenberg, a former Latin teacher with a bachelor’s degree in classics (she also minored in English and history) from Columbia University’s Barnard College and a master’s degree in school administration from the Bank Street College of Education, said service is actually something that’s been important to her for much of her life.
“I feel [strongly] about communicating with people and good communication. I think about engaging people, and I think about problem solving. And so I think all of these different volunteer roles, all of those things come into play,” she said. “I actually went to Quaker school, and service was such a big piece of my education, and I think that really was something that was instilled.”
While she said she has enjoyed her years of service at these various entities, it’s time for something new. Hence her run for public office.
“I’ve been on all of these boards and leadership roles for a long time,” Gruenberg said. “And my term is expiring on a lot of them. And while I could renew, I feel it’s time to take on a different challenge. It seems like the natural next step. But also it allows other people to step into those roles and leave their mark … part of what I love is how many people can we engage in this community to get involved and make a difference.”
Gruenberg, originally from Long Island, has lived in Scarsdale for the past 11 years. She said her husband, who she met in graduate school, is what first brought her to town — he grew up in Scarsdale.
“His family has been here for a long time,” she said. “And just as we were looking for communities, this just seemed like the best place.”
It wasn’t long after they moved that Gruenberg left education and “jumped into volunteering,” as she put it.
Five years of serving as co-chair of the parents’ association at Westchester Reform Temple’s Early Childhood Center led to Gruenberg’s volunteer activities snowballing into the diverse list of experience she can now claim.
One of Gruenberg’s most notable accomplishments to date has been collecting millions in donations for White Plains Hospital during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic — the activity for which the State Senate majority leader’s office recognized her.
As chair of the White Plains Foundation Board, she first started trying to put together funds to provide meals for medical workers who were pulling lengthy shifts caring for COVID patients.
“We started collecting money for the nurses and doctors to provide meals because people were like, not leaving the hospital,” Gruenberg said. “They weren’t seeing their families, they were afraid to go home. And so we were providing meals and gift baskets, anything we could to make them feel valued, and also give them a hot meal. And then that spiraled … a member of the foundation board and I decided we wanted to raise $10 million for the hospital.”
It was a worthy goal, as the hospital needed as much funding as it could get at the height of the early pandemic, she said.
“We were in a crisis,” she said. “This was March, April, May 2020. There was no revenue stream for the hospital. We were breaking down walls and newly constructed areas to build COVID units. We were sourcing PPE. And so we actually raised $10 million between March and May, which was pretty amazing.”
One of the local issues discussed with Gruenberg during this interview with the Inquirer was the controversy over adding cellular towers to existing cell and radio facilities on village hall and the Scarsdale Public Safety Building.
Gruenberg said it’s hard, as someone not yet in office, to make a determination on issues without access to all the facts the board of trustees has. But she said it’s the responsibility of trustees to make the most responsible decision based on the information before them.
“Not everyone’s going to be happy, right?” she said. “But how do you allow people to be heard? How do you take information from both sides, and maybe, whether it’s come to consensus or not … make the best decision possible? I think every situation is different. I do know that public safety is of the utmost importance, and one of the most primary functions of our municipal government is to ensure the safety of not just our residents, but everyone within Scarsdale.”
She shared a similar sentiment on the question of what to do about the aging Scarsdale Pool Complex — the board of trustees late last year advanced a plan for an updated seasonal pool complex after determining a year-round indoor option was not feasible.
“As trustees, we have to make the best decisions possible with the information we have at the time, and also take into account feedback from the community,” she said.
Gruenberg went on to say: “I can’t tell you what I would do if I was up there, because I haven’t been up there yet. And it’s very easy for me to pontificate about all of these things. But I think it’s very different when you’re sitting in that role. And you have the weight and the responsibility of the fact that you represent the entire community. I’m used to being on the other side, and advocating for things and being the driver of a lot of work. It’s going to be very different being up there and having to actually make the decisions.”
