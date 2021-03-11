As a 9-year-old, Reza Merchant thought it would be cool to play swords with friends every day. As a college freshman, he still thinks it’s cool.
At the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) men’s fencing championship the last weekend of February, not only did Merchant, a 2020 Scarsdale High School graduate, win the ACC championship in epee, but he and his University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (UNC) teammates nearly won the team title. Freshman Merchant was named men’s tournament MVP after going 6-0 in the team competition, and for his successful season he likely paved a path to the NCAA championships March 25-26 at Penn State.
“I loved it right away,” Merchant said of starting fencing a decade ago. “Went to a couple tournaments, got beat quite often, but that kind of just drove me forward in the beginning.”
Epee, foil and saber each have different rules in fencing and while some fencers are good at multiple swords, they tend to really gravitate to the one that best fits their personality. For Merchant it was epee, where you can hit anywhere from head to toe. He tried foil first, but didn’t — and still doesn’t — quite understand the “right of way” rule. By age 10 he had committed himself to epee.
“Epee, on the outside, seems a lot simpler because it’s just who hits first, but once you start really getting into the details of it it’s considered the most tactical of the three weapons, and there’s a lot of mental and physical endurance that comes along with it as well,” Merchant said. “Epee bouts tend to last much longer. So I felt like that was something that I could really beat people on and I don’t think I could have ever been successful foil or saber fencer, but I stuck with epee and my coach really pushed for me to keep doing it too. And I loved it.”
New Amsterdam Fencing Academy North (NAFAN) coach Joe Fisher, who has worked with Merchant since he started fencing, developed Merchant to use his strengths and expose opponent’s weaknesses, not just to have one strength or strategy to rely on.
“If you watch Reza fence, there’s a lot of Reza in his fencing,” Fisher said. “Some people lack personality in their fencing — they’re machines. I’ve always told the kids you can break a machine if you find the right spot to throw a wrench in and the thing falls apart. Machines are programmed to do the same thing. Individuals are not.”
When he was 12, Merchant started competing in national tournaments and he kept that up in high school, where there isn’t a team. Since the very beginning he’s been training with Fisher at NAFAN, a small club in Port Chester.
“Because it's such like a weird esoteric sport, it's not something that you just pick up randomly — you spend a lot of time one on one with your coach trying to learn specific things, the different parries, like how you can block somebody else’s hitting, and fencing is a very mental game as well, so you're learning a lot about the strategy too,” Merchant said. “You keep fencing and you keep learning that way. Some Olympians end up being 39 years old. In the beginning it was a lot about the athleticism mixed with that that mental game and finding a balance between the two.”
An early growth spurt when he was younger was a clear advantage for Merchant, something he credits for much of his early success.. But at a certain point everyone else caught up and his height and physicality was “no longer some crazy advantage.” At the time, Fisher had to teach Merchant, who still thought of himself as a compact fencer, to use his body differently. As a coach, Fisher can tell every time a fencer grows a quarter of an inch, so to have a fencer grow several inches in a short time is a major adjustment.
At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Merchant can now compete with adults in terms of strength — he will enter senior level at age 20 — which adds an extra layer of training to go against more experienced fencers.
In addition to NAFAN, Merchant would venture into New York City a couple of times a week to work out against top fencers at other clubs and he’s even gotten to spar with the No. 1 fencer in the country, Curtis McDowald, which Merchant said is “a fun bout.”
“He's a character for sure,” Merchant said. “He’s good and he knows it. It’s really good to train with all these different types of people, all these different talents, because in epee everyone fences a little bit differently. Curtis is not tall, probably like 5 foot 10. I'm 6-4 and I know some people who are like 6-10 so you get a really wide range.”
Prior to heading to UNC in the fall, and even going back in January for preseason, Merchant had not been fencing since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago. He was focused on strength and endurance, but once he realized it was time to get back into action he was “super stressed.”
“When I got to school at first it was a bit of a shock to be like, ‘Oh no I haven’t fenced in so long,’” he said. “But you get used to it. We had a ton of practice time, every day a couple hours. So that really helped me get back into it… Then in January it was a lot of one-on-one lessons and weight training specific for fencing. It's been a lot since going back to school.”
About a week into the first semester the college shut down due to COVID-19 spread, though athletes got to remain on campus. Merchant didn’t know too many people who were not on the team, so he enjoyed having that time to bond with them. For the spring semester it’s been a little more normal with more people on campus, though the fencing team under coach Matt Jednak did keep a “tight bubble.”
At UNC, Merchant discovered a new weapon available to him — a sports psychologist on staff with the athletic department.
“More recently I felt like my success has come a lot more from the mental game,” he said. “I've been meeting with a sports psychologist and just talking through a lot of my previous issues with competition, all that stress that that brings, and honestly recently that that has been the biggest thing driving me forward.”
He added, “I had no idea how big of a difference it could make.”
There were only two regular season meets in the shortened season — it usually runs from October to March — and from the Ohio State Invitational Feb. 6-7 to the Temple Invitational Feb. 21, Merchant saw those mental strategies pay off quickly as he was 5-4 at Ohio State and then 7-2 at Temple against “really solid teams.” He took that into ACCs and hopefully will to NCAAs.
“Having that ability to slow yourself down to take a second to breathe has been huge for me,” Merchant said. “Athletes just in general are stubborn people. We hate taking advice from people. We're like, ‘I know what I'm doing. I'm gonna do it my way,’ and just kind of getting out of that mindset has been super helpful for me, helped me to relax and competition realize that I’m here because I enjoy being here and the result is just a byproduct of me having fun. So it’s been it's been really eye-opening for me, working with the sports psych and focusing on those things.”
Merchant’s individual day at ACCs did not get off to a good start. He lost two of his first three bouts to teammates — “And it was not close, they really took me out,” he said — but he also realized how strong his team was and that got him pumped up again because at that point his teammates were “family” and the crucial team competition was the next day. Despite having to face each other, they were also coaching and supporting one another as they had a greater goal of making each other better, therefore improving the team.
“It just kind of propelled me forward, and I didn't really think about what was actually going on or like the score or anything like that up until I got really close to the end and I realized all of a sudden I was the No. 1 seed after the round robin,” Merchant said. “I had no idea that I was the one seed.”
In the semifinals he had to face one of his suitemates — “That was weird,” he said — who had beaten him earlier in the competition. Merchant won that match 15-12 against Henry Shugart and in the finals he faced off against Boston College’s Williams Smith. It was 5-5 going into the first break. Then Merchant got a boost from another of his teammates, Jack Kambeseles from Brooklyn, whom Merchant has been “winning and losing against” since he was 11 or 12, and went on to win the ACC title with a 15-7 score.
“Jack is one of my best friends and I just wanted to hear from him,” Merchant said. “And he kept me calm, just told me, ‘Take a deep breath. Focus. You got this.’ After that I just had fun with it. It was a good bout and a great day. And it didn't really dawn on me until after the fact, I was like, ‘Oh, I just won. That’s crazy.’ At that point it was just like, ‘Alright, let's get ready for the team event,’ which was the next day.”
Kambeseles also helped Merchant out after the championship bout. For the medal ceremony Merchant had to wear his uniform pants, not his fencing pants. Well, Merchant didn’t have those. One of the coaches joked, “Alright, someone drop your pants,” and without hesitating, Kambeseles did just that and said to Merchant, “Just take them.”
“That’s the kind of experience I'm never gonna forget,” Merchant said. “I did indeed wear his pants. Yeah, he was walking around the venue just in underwear for a little bit. I eventually got the pants back to him. But it was pretty funny.”
Coming from a small club, Merchant never had a “team” behind him, so being part of UNC’s squad has been “just a phenomenal experience.”
In the team competition the next day against Boston College and Duke — Notre Dame opted not to compete this year — UNC had a tight 15-12 win over BC, but then BC upset Duke, 14-13. A win against Duke would give UNC the title, but Duke won handily 18-9. Duke then won the three-way tiebreak.
“Unfortunately I was not able to pull out the win in that and we ended up losing the team event by one touch, which was tough,” Merchant said. “I was reminded why I’m at UNC over some of these other schools — my team had my back. I didn't feel any blame, I didn't feel any anything like that. It was just a lot of support from the guys. And honestly, we’re just excited to get back at it next year. I think we got a great team going, and we're going to get better.”
Merchant said, “This feels like a good year. It’s a stepping stone going forward,” but he knows that he just set the bar high.
“Yeah, it's little bit weird because you feel, ‘How much of a burden did I just put on myself?’” he said. “But I trust my teammates. That's the biggest thing. You feel that tension when you can't trust your teammates, when you feel like you have to do something special. But our coaches are telling us, ‘Just do your thing, just do your job, and everyone else will do their job.’ You’ve got to trust each other trust yourself and the result will be the result.”
Merchant’s attitude towards training, competing and being an ambassador for the sport is deeply rooted in the decade he’s spent at NAFAN with Fisher, who called him “like a nephew.” Most of the kids Fisher gets between ages 8 and 10 do use fencing as part of their higher education goals and the success they have is based on several different factors. In foil, Fisher himself was a national-level champion and international fencer who competed at St. John’s and beyond.
“When I train the kids it’s more of training them for the their personal potential,” Fisher said. “It’s not that everyone must be a champion. They have their own motivation and desires. I have kids come in who just want to be rock stars of their high school team.”
Merchant, Fisher said, is “quite exceptional as far as his own determination and his own ability,” noting that when he first started he was “a little shy and a little timid” when it came to being hit or hitting opponents. Over time he became more competitive and aggressive. “Reza knew what he wanted to do and I told him what we needed to do,” Fisher said. “He worked for it.”
He added, “He’s one of the most determined kids I’ve had. He’s had his ups and downs, but he’s been very persistent to push through. He does it because he enjoys it. I’m really happy about that. Reza has weathered the storm quite well. He’s really good at setting goals and pushing through.”
While foil is a “young person’s weapon” as far as high-level competition goes, epee is called the “old man’s weapon,” which you can compete at 40 and beyond.
“Reza can keep going with this,” Fisher said. “There’s nothing that says he can’t make world teams, Olympic teams, and he can keep training with this throughout his life. He can do it way past 40 with no problem… Long-term, Reza can take this as far as Reza wants to take this and keep pushing himself.”
Due to the pandemic, NAFAN has lost its physical space in Port Chester and the club is looking to relocate. Fisher wants Merchant — and others — to have a home to return to. After all, when there’s a new student or Fisher needs someone to get a point across to a young class, he relies on Merchant to be that “messenger,” saying, “He’s my go-to guy.”
“The great thing about fencing is it’s really related to life,” Fisher said. “You learn to deal with people, you learn to deal with conflict and it helps you with a lot of stuff. You can relate it really easily to life. Reza will transfer skills that he’d gained with fencing into life and things he’s gained in life to fencing so they’re working together to help him continue to grow as an individual and as an athlete. I could see him coaching at a club at some point when he gets older.”
