Watercolor flowers decorate the walls of the Greenburgh Public Library, their bright colors and free-flowing, organic shapes enchanting the room like a breath of fresh air. In the center of this watercolor garden stands the artist Soma Vajpayee, a Scarsdale resident who speaks passionately about the therapeutic benefits of art, and what can be learned from the creative medium’s trials and simplicity.
“My paintings are [meant] to bring life, which is outside, inside … to bring that joy, peace and calm that I would have found in nature,” she said. “My idea is really to instill that peace when you look at [the painting], to be reflective of that calm.”
The exhibit, titled “Healing Colors,” opened Aug. 2, and will remain until Sept. 16. The opening reception will be Aug. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library.
“Healing Colors” is Vajpayee’s second solo art exhibit in the United States. The self-taught artist has also had solo shows in Dubai, Hong Kong and Prague. In the United States, over 25 group shows have featured Vajpayee’s art. But her first solo exhibit in the United States did not have the turnout she had hoped for. The show was set to open in April of 2020 at Greenburgh Town Hall, a month after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“It was there for two months,” Vajpayee said, “and nobody could enter the premises.”
Three years later, “Healing Colors” is up and running. The show features over 90 watercolor and oil paintings done primarily during the COVID period. Vajpayee recalled how the pandemic spurred a shift in her perspective.
“It was kind of an impetus to my own spiritual journey,” she said. “I’m a very outdoor person, but I started to learn to be more comfortable being with myself. We are in a world where we are in constant distraction… at your fingertips. I was slowly realizing how life is simple, but simple is not so easy. I was toying with that idea of how to be more inside and… find your internal rhythm calm.”
She took on a project of creating one painting a day for 100 days. For this ambitious undertaking, she decided to switch from her usual oil paint, which requires a large studio space to air out the fumes and long periods of time to dry, to a different medium.
“I needed … the medium to flow because I felt it expresses your emotions a little more. I needed something that was easier to work on in a smaller space. Due to that constraint of time and space, I chose watercolor.”
She explained how the difficulties of watercolor were important to her process.
“[There is] tension with that uncomfortable feeling like where it’s going is not where I wanted the colors to flow. Being OK with that is also a process. Nothing happens with that flick of a finger as they show on Instagram. I wish it were. You feel inadequate because you cannot do it at the speed and pace that somebody else is doing it … It’s very easy to get disheartened and have self-esteem issues, like I’m not good enough. I’m never going to be able to paint like so-and-so. That being uncomfortable, that tension on the page with the watercolor, I think was an important part of the process.”
Vajpayee went on walks to find subjects for her paintings, during which she made a poignant observation. “When I was going for these walks during COVID, it was like a recording of change of season. I would actually know each flower that would bloom, from snowdrops to crocus to daffodils. I would come back and paint them. It was very interesting, because I was able to hold the most insignificant thing in the most glorious light.”
The change she witnessed in her subjects, as well as the uncertain nature of watercolor as a medium, inspired Vajpayee.
“I want to flow like [watercolor]. It’s very liberating. I’m not the same every moment. The whole process has helped me be more fluid, that it doesn’t need to be a certain rigid way. Every season teaches us that things change every moment, and the only constant is really change. I’ve changed a lot [in terms of] places and spaces and being with different cultures, different people. I think being through these “changes in an open way has made me more nonjudgmental.”
Vajpayee has experienced several major changes in her life. Although immersed in art now, she started her career as a banker.
“I was going through life in the most expected way. I didn’t have a plan, but I wanted to earn money, and be financially independent … then it became very hectic in 2008 [during the financial crisis]. I was at Citibank, and then we had two kids,” she said. “In 2009, we moved to Hong Kong, so my life was completely topsy-turvy, and then I quit my job. That’s when I fell back on art. I started painting with a vengeance. I was doing oil paint as a way of expression. That became my coping mechanism and my most meditative way of being.”
After years of traveling and moving between countries, Vajpayee and her family moved to New York in 2018, where she found herself at a crossroads in her work life. She decided to combine her passion for art and working with people by studying art therapy at NYU. Her studies and work in art therapy put words to a process she’d been developing as an artist over the years.
“Because I was doing art to manage my own emotions and conflict, I didn’t realize that there was so much theory and concepts behind it,” she said. “When I went into school, I learned, [what does] going with the flow or being in the process do in your brain? In terms of detaching you from your repetitive thoughts, what [does that kind of] immersion in art do to your brain?”
She continued, “We have all these conflicting thoughts, emotions, what doesn’t make sense or what is so intense in our head. When you’re able to express it, there’s pain-reducing [and] healing in the process of just self-expression.”
As an artist, she also finds that art has the power to find enchantment in the world around us.
“So many people come and say, ‘Oh, I love this church [you painted]. Where is it?’ And like, this is in your neighborhood,” she said. “You witness it in such an intimate way, you draw attention to the most insignificant things you would otherwise miss. It’s like being able to create magic.”
Many of Vajpayee’s paintings show locations in Scarsdale. For example, Vajpayee describes the Bronx River Parkway as a source of inspiration for her. In a world where people are overexposed via the internet, she stresses the importance of finding beauty locally.
“You see so much on the internet, that you almost become displeased about things,” she said. “How do you keep that joy alive in your heart [when] everything becomes dull and boring? When you can see with a novel eye and you’re curious, there’s joy.”
