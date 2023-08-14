LS-Soma-Vajpayee-1.jpg

Soma Vajpayee

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Watercolor flowers decorate the walls of the Greenburgh Public Library, their bright colors and free-flowing, organic shapes enchanting the room like a breath of fresh air. In the center of this watercolor garden stands the artist Soma Vajpayee, a Scarsdale resident who speaks passionately about the therapeutic benefits of art, and what can be learned from the creative medium’s trials and simplicity. 

“My paintings are [meant] to bring life, which is outside, inside … to bring that joy, peace and calm that I would have found in nature,” she said. “My idea is really to instill that peace when you look at [the painting], to be reflective of that calm.”

