LS-drew-kramer-as-Lady-contributed-photo.jpg

Drew Kramer — “The Lady” — during one of her farm-to-table story time sessions.

 Contributed Photo

A millennial parent with toddlers could easily go stir-crazy, in need of great support to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic. One Scarsdale mom coped by developing multiple personalities. Well, one in particular.

When she’s in the spotlight during her programming, The Lady (Drew Kramer) entertains The Floofs (mostly toddlers) with her farm-to-table story time program that includes food play, stories, songs and a whimsical personality complete with an over-the-top accent. She’s part Mary Poppins, part Wiggle, part Julia Child, 100% genuine.

LS-Drew-Kramer-instagram-5.jpg

Drew Kramer uses Instagram to create unique content for her The Lady and the Floofs following.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.