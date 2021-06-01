Midlife crises are the stuff of sitcoms — and, in many cases, reality. People hit their 50s and often panic, wondering where the time has gone, and what to do with the years they hopefully have left. This typically involves much self-reflection and hand-wringing (and perhaps the purchase of a sports car).
Yet this often-trying time, when the empty nest begins and some people’s careers hit dead ends, can also represent an opportunity for personal transformation. That’s the message behind Scarsdalian Betsy Bush’s podcast, “The Latest Version: Change, Growth & Reinvention.” Its second season just dropped on May 19, and can be accessed at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and www.thelatestversionpodcast.com.
“I had this idea because I’ve seen people doing these really remarkable things, making these interesting career pivots,” Bush, who lives in Edgewood, explained. “I find this very profound — people who are older have content to bring to whatever it is that they’re doing, that they might not have if they’re 20.”
In the newest episodes of her podcast, Bush speaks with Jill Krutick, a Scarsdale artist who left a Wall Street career and became a successful painter. Other interviewees include Betsy Steward, an opera singer turned fundraising consultant, and Persephone Zill, program director of the Women’s Enterprise Development Center in White Plains.
Bush believes her podcast’s timing is especially fortuitous. “I think in this age that we’re coming out of, everyone’s been home, everyone’s been reassessing, ‘What do I really want to do?’” she explained.
If Bush, 61, is focused on reinvention, it’s because she’s done so much of it herself. Raised in Pittsburgh, she migrated to Manhattan to attend college at New York University. As a student in the undergraduate film and TV program, she found herself drawn to radio: “I had fondness for the audio storytelling space,” she explained.
Upon graduation, Bush embarked on a full-time job at the now-defunct RKO Radio Network. She left when an opportunity to study in Germany for a summer presented itself; there, she met a fellow student who would eventually become her husband. Enamored of the country, she remained for a few months as an au pair in West Berlin.
Her German immersion would soon prove useful. “When I came back from that experience, I went to Cincinnati and was volunteering at WGUC, the public radio station,” she recalled. “I happened to meet a man from West Germany who was looking for someone to co-anchor a news program that would be aired on public radio stations in the states. I started speaking German to him and his eyes popped out of his head!”
Though Bush was just 23 years old, she was recruited to co-anchor the half-hour program, “Across the Atlantic,” in Cologne. She spent two years in the position, “but my now-husband came over and proposed to me, and then I said, ‘OK, I’ve got to go,’” she remembered.
The couple settled in New York City, and Bush segued to a career in nonprofit fundraising. After the family moved to Cold Spring, New York, in 1989, she explored journalism, writing for various newspapers and magazines.
On a trip to Germany in the late 1990s, Bush hit upon yet another pursuit. After discovering the charming holiday crafts created by locals outside Dresden, she launched an internet business, Drosselmeier’s, to sell them. She continued the business when the family moved to Scarsdale in 1999.
As her children grew, however, Drosselmeier’s no longer fit into Bush’s lifestyle. “What you realize with a holiday-oriented business like that is when you want to be home with your kids, having fun, making cookies, wrapping presents, you’re down in the basement packing orders,” she said. In 2005, she shut down her website and took a job as a program officer for Westchester Community Foundation.
Bush pivoted yet again in 2012, becoming a fundraising consultant and an adjunct professor at the Masters of Public Administration Program at Pace. “My son had started high school and I thought I kind of wanted to be around,” she remembered. “He was on the football team and I could be a football team mom, and do all of those things that were nice to do.”
Following her son’s graduation in 2016, Bush switched roles from teacher to student and earned her second undergraduate degree from Columbia in sustainable development, though she ended up majoring in architecture.
Though the pandemic precluded the formal commencement ceremony she had eagerly anticipated, it yielded an unexpected opportunity. “I’ve been a very active member at Hitchcock Church, and our minister, Pete Jones, he’s a really dynamic young guy,” she said. Last fall, after discussing their shared concern about how isolated people would feel throughout the pandemic winter, they decided to create an upbeat radio program to boost people’s spirits.
The resulting half-hour show, called “The Hitchcock Half,” aired through late April, with Bush as producer. Episodes featured local leaders and their good works, emphasizing positive developments in the community. When Minister Jones had an unexpected schedule change one day, Bush took his place at the mic. “I was like, ‘This is fun, to be back on the radio. Maybe this is what I should be doing … could I do a podcast?’” Bush recalls.
She records “The Latest Version” at Gotham Podcast Studios in Manhattan, giving them a professional and polished sound. “I hope the podcast will give people the impetus to look at how they might enrich not only their own lives, but the lives of people around them,” she said. “If what you’re doing is making you happy, and is fulfilling, that’s good for everyone.”
And, as Bush’s remarkable life story illustrates, she leads by example. “I’ve managed to reinvent myself over and over,” she observed, adding that she is currently also involved in The Friends of Scarsdale Parks and the Downtown Revitalization Committee of the Scarsdale Forum. “There’s a lot to do,” she said, adding, “and that’s great.”
