Julie Gerstenblatt Nantucket photo

Julie Gerstenblatt’s debut novel, “Daughters of Nantucket,” was released by HarperCollins.

 Contributed Photo

Fifteen years after leaving teaching to raise her children and focus on writing and about to become an empty-nester this spring, Julie Gerstenblatt, 52, celebrated a milestone this week with the release of her debut novel, “The Daughters of Nantucket.”

Though she had written several books, including one she self-published, and had been through the ups and downs of literary agents and publishing houses, her dream came true when she found agent Allison Hunter and publisher HarperCollins to believe in her and her work.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.