Fifteen years after leaving teaching to raise her children and focus on writing and about to become an empty-nester this spring, Julie Gerstenblatt, 52, celebrated a milestone this week with the release of her debut novel, “The Daughters of Nantucket.”
Though she had written several books, including one she self-published, and had been through the ups and downs of literary agents and publishing houses, her dream came true when she found agent Allison Hunter and publisher HarperCollins to believe in her and her work.
Gerstenblatt, a 1988 Edgemont High School graduate, got offered a job at Scholastic Books and was accepted into Teachers College at Columbia University on the same day and decided to pursue education, eventually receiving her doctorate in curriculum and instruction. She was an English teacher at Scarsdale Middle School from 2000 to 2008 at both Fountain and Cooper houses, and in 2014, a semester after going back into teaching at Mamaroneck High School, she and her family moved from Scarsdale to Rhode Island when her husband got a new job with CVS.
The big upside to moving was that Nantucket is Gerstenblatt’s “favorite place ever.” From her house, she can drive 30 minutes to a fast ferry from New Bedford and spend the day on Nantucket.
While working on several books in Rhode Island, Gerstenblatt taught freshman composition at Roger Williams University, wrote for a local newspaper as she had for The Scarsdale Inquirer, and started a college essay tutoring business “sort of on a lark” after a friend asked her to look over her daughter’s college essay.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not good,’” Gerstenblatt said. “I wanted to sit with her daughter and talk through this. And I loved it. I really love working with kids one-on-one on their writing and creative pieces and developing ideas in a way that’s not about the grade. The thing I really didn’t like about that half a year teaching high school is 10th grade kids are so grade-oriented because of college and they’re not into just the work and the writing. So middle school was the best placement for me for that.”
With the college application process greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — in many ways for the better — parents realized the essay was more crucial than ever and Gerstenblatt has been able to come to the rescue to work with students, not to write their essays, but to help them develop skills to use going forward as well.
“I’m an educator, so I know how to teach writing and talk about writing, but also as a writer I know what it means to walk around with a story in your head and I know that it takes time,” she said. “Kids want it done. ‘This weekend, I’m working on my college essay.’ As a writer just because you have a deadline doesn’t mean it’s going to be the best quality and sometimes you have to decide whether to get it out the door or make it perfect and I try to teach all that. How do you write for deadline because it’s due November 15? But how do you get that story out the right way? It’s all about drafting, revising.”
Gerstenblatt actually wrote her first book while waiting for feedback on her doctoral dissertation. She had a babysitter two mornings a week and went to Borders bookstore to write. She wrote several novels that way. Though she had agents and never got published, she was proud of the work. Getting published was her goal — and she was so close she could “taste it” — but she was going to continue writing no matter what.
She self-published a novel about a decade ago, and wasn’t really surprised “it didn’t go anywhere” in that tough industry.
Gerstenblatt kept writing and had an agent who said she would sell her contemporary novel. That didn’t happen, but this was the first time Gerstenblatt felt she had an agent she could bounce ideas off of. The agent liked one idea in particular and Gerstenblatt wrote 100 pages.
The agent didn’t like it. She suggested Gerstenblatt shift gears to her idea for a historical fiction book about the women from Nantucket during the Great Fire of 1846, which was a genre Gerstenblatt was not accustomed to in terms of having to do so much research. But she embraced the challenge and got to work.
“I’ve never thought of myself as a historical fiction writer,” she said. “As a reader, I love reading a historical fiction. That’s how I learn history through the fiction. [The agent was] like, ‘I’ll see you in like three to five years.’”
Gerstenblatt poured her heart and soul into the research and the writing, including visiting historians from the area. She wrote the first 100 pages and workshopped it, but her agent didn’t like it.
With a few strikeouts under their belt together, they “broke up.” Gerstenblatt’s writing group from Boston, which morphed into an online author community called A Mighty Blaze, believed in the book — as did Gerstenblatt — and she worked two years to finish her manuscript.
The ex-agent did have two positive impacts on Gerstenblatt. One, she encouraged her to write the college reunion book with the three women, which Gerstenblatt discovered is a point of view she likes to use to tell stories. And second, she encouraged her to write the Nantucket book that eventually did catch on with a major publisher.
Gerstenblatt connected with Hunter through Connecticut author Jane Green. Even then, getting published was a challenge. The book wasn’t accepted in the first round, but an editor who didn’t end up publishing the book offered several suggestions, including moving what happened on page 120 to the beginning of the book, which Gerstenblatt spent six weeks doing. Gerstenblatt said she was pleased with the changes and continued to make them at the suggestion of her writing friends and eventually her first editor from HarperCollins, who helped her restructure the book even more and added in 20 pages about a character that had been part of an initial 100-page editing cut.
Once the book was set, Gerstenblatt’s editor left and she was “an orphan” at her publishing house until she got back on track with a new editor and it was time to work on the cover, marketing and more.
For Gerstenblatt it was equal parts “relief” and “nausea” going through the process and all of the ups and downs, but in the end the dream came true and she’s looking forward to the next step of actually sharing the book.
“I joke that I’m really excited to leave the house and dress up so I’m buying outfits,” Gerstenblatt said. “On Instagram I show people what I’m wearing and I have signature names like one with the little buttons I call ‘Oh, Captain my Captain.’ And then I have like fancy ones and other ones because I’m looking forward to celebrating and treating this like a party, and especially in the first two weeks that takes me through Scarsdale, and then back home before people have read it … it’s just about introducing the novel to the world and being the base of this time period and of the story.”
On her website, https://www.juliegerstenblatt.com/, Gerstenblatt created a book group discussion kit that includes a special cocktail for the occasion, and will be available to participate in book groups, a good place to talk about some of the steamy scenes in the book.
Though she hopes to be traveling and promoting the book for the next year — she already has 50 events through July — Gerstenblatt has begun working on and formulating ideas for her next two books, both spinoffs of “Daughters of Nantucket.” The books will be standalones, not an official trilogy, and will have certain characters in common.
The second book, which takes place five years later, will feature Nell Starbuck, who, aside from one mention, was cut from the first book, who goes on a merchant ship to China with her husband and stops in San Francisco at the height of the gold rush. The third will be about two sisters on a European tour in the 1860s.
Gerstenblatt is like her writing. She’s a work in progress, but that progress has finally paid off as she enters that next phase of her life with her younger child graduating high school in the spring.
“I do think the timing of this in my life personally is interesting,” Gerstenblatt said. “I have been trying for a long time. I got the contract in 2021 and they said the book would come out in the spring of 2023 when I knew I would become an empty-nester. It’s just so great to me that this is like this next chapter of my life. It does feel really great that I’m coming into my own professionally, just as they’re leaving.”
