December marks the arrival of snowflakes and holiday reveries — and the magic of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutrcracker” ballet. This sumptuous ballet, set in 1830s Europe, tells the story of young Clara as she travels on a magical journey on Christmas Eve to the Land of Sweets with the fantastical Nutcracker at her side. A whole host of local ballet studios and dance companies are bringing the timeless tale to stages in our area this month. Get your tickets soon, and be sure to check the venue’s website for COVID-19 restrictions and policies.
Dec. 5
Following last year’s digital production due to COVID limitations, Central Park Dance celebrates its 40th anniversary with its annual production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic featuring more than 100 students from the school as well as professional dancers, Sunday, Dec. 5, at 12:30 and 5 p.m. Tickets: $45, $35 and $25 at thecapitoltheatre.com.The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester.
Dec. 11
Ajkun Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker features the talented children and teens of the local Young Dancers Program performing alongside the professional dancers of the Ajkun Ballet Theatre (Kylie Brown as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Klevis Tafaj as her Cavalier) in internationally renowned choreographer/master dance teacher Chiara Ajkun’s version of the holiday favorite Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.
Ajkun Ballet Theatre in Westchester is made possible by the generous support of the New Rochelle Council on the Arts, New Rochelle Public Library, Iona College Council on the Arts, the Westchester Public School Districts and Historical Sites. On stage in The Ossie Davis Theater at the New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle.
Tickets: $30 at https://bit.ly/3poHx1F.
Dec. 18/19
The Northern Westchester School of Dance’s annual production with a cast of 18 local dancers led by professional dancers from companies such as Boston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet. Radio City and The Metropolitan Opera ballet is on stage Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets: $30, $38 and $42 at search.seatyorself.biz. Mary Lo Meese Theater, Fox Lane High School, Bedford.
The Westchester Ballet Co. is returning with its spectacular, enchanting, full-length production of the holiday favorite, notable not only for its exquisite choreography, set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score, but also for its opulent costumes and special effects. Directed by Beth Fritz-Logrea and Jean Logrea, the production features 90 professionally trained student dancers and professional guest soloists, Saturday, Dec. 18, at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec 19, at noon and 4 p.m. Advanced tickets: $18 and $12 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets: $22 at lehmancenter.org/westchester-nutcracker. Debuting at Lehman Center Concert Hall for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Bronx, New York 10468.
Dec. 19
New York Theatre Ballet presents an enchanting hourlong production of “The Nutcracker,” created for younger audiences, yet sophisticated enough for adults. Founded in 1978 by artistic director Diana Byer, New York Theatre Ballet has earned national attention for its artistry and elegant restorations and revivals of masterworks by great choreographers. Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m. Limited seats available. Tickets: $25-$35 at tarrytownmusichall.org. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., Tarrytown. Box office: 914-233-3856.
Dec. 21
Scarsdale Ballet Studio is celebrating its 30th year with a production of “The Nutcracker,” featuring New York City ballet star Abi Stafford as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $50 at tarrytownmusichall.org. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., Tarrytown. Box office: 914-233-3856.
