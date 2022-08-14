An 82-year-old N. Central Avenue woman went to police headquarters Aug. 3 to report an incident in which a man offered to assist her in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s, but he stole her red Kate Spade handbag, valued at $300, from the back seat of her car. Inside the woman’s bag were $40 cash, her driver’s license, her checkbook and miscellaneous cards. She notified her bank to put a hold on her account. She said the supposedly helpful man said her car had a flat tire and offered to call road assistance as well as bring her groceries back inside the store while she waited for assistance. She was unable to describe him to police. Police provided her with a report so she could get a new driver’s license.
A curious case
Spencer Szklarski, 38, was arrested Aug. 3, charged with violating an order of protection and criminal contempt on S. Central Avenue. No further information was available.
House not for sale
On Aug. 3 a Lakeview Avenue resident told police someone listed his house on Zillow, advertising it for sale. He said his wife contacted Zillow to get the listing removed. No personal information was shared and he’s at no financial loss. A report was made for documentation.
Criminal mischief
A Verizon employee told police Aug. 3 the landlord of the Verizon store on N. Central Avenue advised him a window and a gate were damaged. The store was vacant with no merchandise inside. At the time of the report, Verizon was already on scene fixing the window and the gate. The incident was reported for insurance purposes, police said.
Rite Aid shoplifter?
A theft in progress was reported at Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 4. An employee told police a man entered the store, handled some merchandise, left the store without paying and headed for the Hartsdale train station. His description and the direction he was going were broadcast to police units. A lieutenant saw the man enter the Metro-North station and board a train. The officer also boarded and detained the suspect until the train arrived at the Scarsdale station. The man’s backpack was searched and inside there were items allegedly stolen from Rite Aid. The suspect, identified as Rafy Perez Sanchez, 26, was escorted to Greenburgh headquarters where he was held awaiting arraignment.
Suspicious incidents
A caller Aug. 4 reported a man in her backyard in the middle of the night on Shelly Avenue. When she turned on the lights, he ran toward Kipling Street. The caller’s daughter lives in a basement apartment of the house with backyard access.
The caller said earlier that day she saw two men in a black BMW pull up and park in front of her house. One of them got out of the car and urinated on her neighbor’s property. He then looked in that neighbor’s window and over a fence. The woman has no idea if these incidents are related. Police searched the area and found nothing out of place.
Neighbors arguing
Police went to Fieldstone Drive Aug. 5 in response to a report of a problem between neighbors. Police spoke with the caller who said there was a history of disputes and said a neighbor woman reportedly told the complainant’s husband not to stare at the neighbor when she walks to the pool area of the apartment complex. The complainant said she feels threatened. Police said there was no contact or physical threat and recommended the neighbors go about their own business.
Trouble at the market
Police responded to Boston Market on S. Central Avenue Aug. 6 on a report about two employees, one older, one younger, who don’t get along. The younger employee reportedly said something to the older man about how much time he spent on his phone and the older man became irate and allegedly grabbed two knives from their holder, said, “Let’s fight,” slid one knife in the younger man’s direction and ordered him to pick it up.
A female employee reportedly told the older man to cut it out, at which time he left the restaurant. The younger man told police he was not alarmed and not afraid of the older man. An officer on patrol reported that a man who fit the description of the older employee was at a bus stop at the intersection of S. Central Avenue and Underhill Road. The person who reported the incident did not acknowledge any knives were involved in the argument.
Police told the older man not to return to the restaurant until he was contacted by the human resources department of the restaurant. A report was made for documentation.
Emails of concern
A Sentry Place resident went to police headquarters Aug. 6 to report a former superintendent of her building complex was sending her emails she thought were meant to annoy and alarm her. She said she is a board member of the complex and has sent the other person cease and desist orders regarding his contracting work in the complex. The resident alleged the former superintendent is not licensed to do the work and was ordered to stop, which is when the emails began arriving.
The new superintendent told police that the former superintendent has been following him around for a few days while driving a gray Toyota pickup.
Police contacted the former superintendent and told him to stop sending emails and to stay away from the new superintendent.
Somebody took the car
A man told police Aug. 8 he couldn’t find his father’s car, which he had parked in front of his father’s house on Fieldstone Drive late at night on Aug. 5 with a spare key in the cup holder. The car showed up on a plate reader on Bloomingdale Road Aug. 6, but no other information was available since then. The missing car was logged into EJustice.
Petty thief?
Police went to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 7 for a reported theft in progress. A man was reportedly seen putting items in a green reusable shopping bag and trying to leave without paying; a store employee intervened and escorted the man to the loss prevention office. The alleged thief, Michael Porter, 60, was identified, placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters. He was booked and processed for petty larceny and was given a ticket to appear in court Sept. 9.
Not so petty thief
Police returned to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 8 when an 83-year-old woman reported her handbag was stolen from a shopping cart while she was shopping. She noticed it was gone when she went to pay for her groceries. An employee found her bag in an empty cart shortly after. Her wallet was missing, along with $700 cash, her driver’s license and 10 credit cards. While speaking with police, the woman began receiving alerts that her card was being used at Nordstrom’s for a charge of $500. She said she would press charges if the thief were apprehended.
Stolen bike
An E. Hartsdale Avenue woman told police Aug. 7 her Schwinn bicycle was stolen from the car garage of her building. She said it wasn’t chained and has no locking device. The garage has cameras and surveillance video will be provided to the police. The woman said she just wants her bicycle back.
Identity theft?
A former High Ridge Road resident told police Aug. 8 mail from the IRS stating they have her 2021 taxes was delivered to her old address. The woman told police she no longer lives at that address and has not filed those taxes. She contacted the IRS and filed an identity theft claim. Her accounts have been frozen. She was advised to monitor her finances.
Hacked
A Fieldstone Drive woman told police Aug. 8 someone hacked into her CashApp account repeatedly between March and April, withdrawing approximately $60,000. She said the person used the money to purchase Bitcoin, which was then transferred into different CashApp accounts. The victim said her Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts were also hacked.
The victim provided documentation of all the transactions she never authorized and said she would press charges if a suspect were identified.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.