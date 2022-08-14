Greenburgh Police blotter logo

An 82-year-old N. Central Avenue woman went to police headquarters Aug. 3 to report an incident in which a man offered to assist her in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s, but he stole her red Kate Spade handbag, valued at $300, from the back seat of her car. Inside the woman’s bag were $40 cash, her driver’s license, her checkbook and miscellaneous cards. She notified her bank to put a hold on her account. She said the supposedly helpful man said her car had a flat tire and offered to call road assistance as well as bring her groceries back inside the store while she waited for assistance. She was unable to describe him to police. Police provided her with a report so she could get a new driver’s license. 

A curious case

