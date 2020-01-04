The real taxis of Scarsdale

Taxi companies across the U.S. have been shedding drivers, filing for bankruptcy and closing up shop as a result of competition from app-based for-hire car services such as Uber and Lyft.
But not in Scarsdale; not yet anyway.
Central Taxi, among the oldest businesses in town, started in 1912 hauling steamer trunks by horse and buggy. Today it boasts a fleet of 24 cars and vans, and more than 50 drivers, dispatchers and managers.
Central Taxi drivers and managers say it’s more than a cab company; it’s a concierge car service. If a passenger forgets a passport, a student forgets to bring his lunch, or a homebound person needs food, Central Taxi will pick up and deliver. If a student is sick, a parent can rely on Central Taxi to get the child at the school nurse’s office and drive him safely home. If there’s a relative or a domestic who needs a ride, but has no money — no worries, the family can pay later.
“It’s almost in the realm of a favor,” said manager Peter Blier.
And unlike today’s gig-economy car services, it’s about real relationships.
Many of Central Taxi’s drivers have been with the company for years, some even for decades, compared to 18 months on average for city cabbies and three months for car-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.
“I’ve seen [customers] go from young to having their own family here, then grow old and move to the center of the village,” said Blier, a Central Taxi employee for 39 years. “The industry has a notoriously high turnover, with an anonymous person flagging down an anonymous yellow cab. We are the opposite of anonymity … We are people who have ties in the community.”
When he’s dispatching at the cabstand, Blier said he knows half the customers by name, where they are going and what car to put them in.
For Central Taxi’s current owner, Scarsdale resident David Bliss, it’s very much a family business. His father, a Central Taxi dispatcher, bought the company in the 1960s. But the older Bliss died unexpectedly, leaving his wife to run the company for many years until her son David and his brother, both raised in Hawthorne, were old enough to take over the business.
Today, Bliss, 67,and his son Mark run the company and keep the taxi fleet maintained at their mechanics shop in White Plains. Bliss oversees the drivers and fixes their cars, but he never drives the taxis.
“I’m great under the hood, but I have a terrible sense of direction,” he said.
Darting in and out of the office all day long, Bliss keeps tabs on the logistics and the drivers, “but they don’t need me,” he said. “These guys know what they’re doing ... they have to have judgment [and] the No. 1 rule is, nobody gets hurt.”
The company’s fleet of Crown Victorias — the model that used to be standard-issue cars for police departments — is perfect for the taxi service; they are reliable, can fit four passengers comfortably, and are heavy enough to navigate wintery roads safely when equipped with snow tires. In 2011 Ford stopped making Crown Vics, so Bliss has been buying up used ones, refurbishing and storing them to replace his older cabs when they reach the end of the road, although Central’s fleet comprises late model minivans and Priuses as well.
Central Taxi’s nerve center on East Parkway was redesigned and reconfigured in 2006, because the private company that owns the property and the building wanted to rent space to Starbucks. Central Taxi used to pay rent to the property owner for parking privileges, but in the renovation, the parking bays were moved to property belonging to the village of Scarsdale, which leases the lot to the landlord who developed it for the purpose of renting it to the taxi company.
The taxi stand’s renovation, planned by the village to improve traffic flow and parking around the train station, took about five years start to finish. The frontage includes columns built with stones quarried from the site.
“We have one of the nicest and most expensive locations for cab loading in the area,” Blier said.
Blier, 59, said working for a taxi company that also focuses on customer service appealed to him because he wanted a job where he could learn about his neighbors and work in the town where he’s lived since age 5. He started driving for Central Taxi at age 19, during a break from college in the days when kids commonly worked their way through school as cabbies.
Being a dispatcher and a driver has been rewarding, Blier said, because “you always learn something while driving [and] it’s a really great way to have a pulse on what’s happening in the community.”
In the old days, he said, a driver had to be good at small talk. Today, however, people sit and stare at their phones, and can’t hear his comments because they are plugged into earbuds.
“The desire for people to interact has decreased,” Blier said. “People used to ask what’s going on around here.”
While Uber, Lyft and other app-based car services have put a big dent in Central Taxi’s business, it’s not uniformly down, Blier said. In fact, the rush is constant at lunch and when schools let out each day.
“Everybody in Scarsdale does everything at the same time — work, school, lunch, vacation ... And we have families who use us multiple times a day for multiple people,” Blier said. “The reality is, there are times when it’s impossible to have enough vehicles to meet demand.”
The cabbies wait in their cars, parked in a line of bays, until they get dispatched. As trains arrive every 20 to 30 minutes, just one or as many as 30 people might need cabs; one never knows. And it’s first come, first served as the dispatcher loads up to four people plus the driver in each car — and then off they go, into seven zones set by the village.
Because there’s a dispatcher on duty 20 hours a day, Metro-North Harlem Line conductors will tell late-night riders who missed their stop to get off in Scarsdale where Central Taxi has a person on duty most of the time.
But people who don’t know the area, or don’t know about Central Taxi, tend to pre-arrange a ride via an app-based service.
Convenience is a big factor when choosing to hail a car rather than jump in a taxi. A couple hailing an Uber to go from the Scarsdale train station to their apartment in Hartsdale last month presumed the rate for a ride on Uber would be cheaper. In fact, it would not be. Central Taxi has competitive fares at $5 to $7 that are determined by zones — that’s less than Uber’s $7 minimum, according to Blier. And yet, the couple chose to take Uber anyway, saying it was easier for them to pay by smartphone because their credit card payment information was already saved on the app.
Aside from convenience, the perception of safety can be a factor as well. Hailing an Uber at the Starbucks on East Parkway last month, Liana (last name withheld) said she believed the app service would be safer because it had more accountability and provided a photo and review of the driver — extras that made her feel more comfortable than getting into a cab.
Users of Lyft and Uber also said they appreciate being able to track where the car is and when it will arrive for pickup — another extra the local taxi service doesn’t provide.
But you can count on Scarsdale’s cabbies to know the local streets far better than the Uber or Lyft drivers, who “tend to rely on GPS or map apps that sometimes make no sense,” Blier said.
To compete in the gig-economy, Central Taxi has kept its prices flat since 2007. “We can’t change [our fares] because people out there are offering rides below cost,” Blier said. “[They are] dumping to drive out the competition; they are not offering something that isn’t already here [and] they are cutting into our out-of-town work, which is the more profitable business for us,” Blier said.
Central Taxi accepts credit cards and cash, and maintains house charge accounts. But with fewer people carrying cash or cards these days, the company shifted gears by offering a texting option for riders to get a cab via a mobile device.
What’s more, Central Taxi never asks for more than the established fare, not even during a snowstorm. That’s because the municipality grants the operating license and prevents price gouging by setting zoned rates within the village. And, if the company decided to seek a rate increase, it would have to submit a report of its costs and revenues to the village, Blier said.
App services, however, are set up to automatically raise the price if demand surges, or if a passenger is going to or coming from a public place, like an airport, train station or club.
“It’s not fair and it doesn’t recognize transportation is a public conveyance. It should be open and affordable to everybody, [but] … they serve the people who are willing to pay the most,” Blier said. “On the other hand, we are here to serve everybody and do the best we can.”
He also pointed out that car-hailing app services have no exposure, because those companies don’t own the cars. “Uber and Lyft have nobody behind them,” he said, but Central Taxi is “a public conveyance [operating] for the good of the public.”
When it comes to insurance and inspections, Central Taxi’s cars are regulated and subject to inspections by the Scarsdale Police Department and they are covered by commercial insurance. But the app-based drivers can buy hybrid insurance –— a combination of private and commercial — thanks to deregulatory changes in New York State laws.
Despite the competitive pressures, Blier said Central Taxi maintains a full roster of more than 50 drivers on its payroll, and it doesn’t have to advertise to find drivers.
“They usually find us,” Blier said. “Our drivers recruit their friends or relatives, and they come because they want to work in Scarsdale.”
Many of the cabbies live in the community — and each one is an independent contractor subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Some also work as Scarsdale school bus drivers, mail carriers or firefighters.
Blier said it’s difficult to estimate how much the drivers make in a year, but they take home 45 percent of each fare, plus tips, and they don’t have to pay for car insurance or upkeep, just for fuel. That can provide a better living than driving for Uber, Lyft or TLC, whose drivers lease cars and pay for their own insurance and upkeep — add that all up and a driver could end up owing more than he or she earned at the end of the day.
Blier said the competition uses “casino thinking” to incentivize drivers to take on more rides, but Central Taxi does not.
“We do business the straightforward, old-fashioned way,” he said. “I like to say [to drivers], ‘work harder’ and ask if they’d like to keep going [on more runs], rather than offer a bonus for taking on more rides.”
And what about on-demand rideshare transit systems like VIA? Blier said those may be useful as a “moving conveyor belt” in congested areas, but he doubts that type of service will do well in the suburbs.
And driverless cars? “Why would you want that?” he said, wondering who would help the passenger carry groceries or escort a child up the stairs to an after-school program.
In fact, going to and from the station is the drivers’ core business, but it’s far from all they do. They do everything from driving kids home after school and transporting nannies or grandparents with kids, to taking senior citizens on errands or medical services when they are no longer able to drive themselves. “We make sure people get home, but we also have a responsibility to do whatever we can,” Blier said.
“The best thing we offer is when a [sick] kid at school has to go home but his parents are working,” owner David Bliss said, explaining that parents can call up, arrange transportation for the child, and then pay for the service when they get off the train.
But in today’s marketplace, are full-service taxis a viable business model?
“We are not making wagon wheels while Ford is making cars, but there is vast money coming in to compete against us,” Bliss said, referring to app-based car services like Uber and Lyft. “The most expensive thing we have is down time … and our business has definitely fallen off, but we are doing better than most.”
Along for the ride
Life stories and local lore always take a front seat in cab No. 66 when J.R. is behind the wheel. A former Edgemont resident and longtime cabbie for Central Taxi in Scarsdale, J.R. shared his memories and a few jokes with a reporter on a ride-along.
As a younger man, he worked as head of a grounds crew, a hardware store manager, an estate superintendent and on a fishing boat. But when he aged into his 60s, injuries from years of horseback and rodeo riding forced him to find less physically demanding work.
“I can do this,” was his reaction when he started cabbing for a living.
The East Parkway taxi bays where the cabs line up every morning resemble a rodeo of cars waiting to hit the road. Then around lunchtime, it’s off to the races as the cabs burst out of the gate to get Scarsdale High School students to and from the village, and then the rush starts again as kids call for rides home or elsewhere after school.
“You get to know the people, especially the kids,” J.R. said. “The kids are very respectful, no bad mouthing; they talk among themselves in the back of the cab.” But, he said, there was one time, years ago, when he overheard a kid in the back seat say to a friend, “Did you ever think about killing a taxi driver?”
In such a situation, “You perk up,” J.R. said. “Maybe it could happen.”
Throughout the day, the drivers like to joke around on the car radios. One guy in particular, Ken Eisenstein, you wouldn’t expect humor from, J.R. said, but one day, the guy ribbed the dispatcher, and said, “Working for you is like finding out Brussels sprouts are the vegetable of the day.”
It was the perfect barb, J.R. said.
Covering all New York-area airports and the tri-state area from Montauk to Hartford, J.R. said his furthest fare took him all the way to South Jersey.
Along the way, he’s come to appreciate the Ford Crown Victoria cars, which keep the service going regardless of the weather, even in winter. During a February snowstorm, for example, a cab company in Mamaroneck stopped its service and waited for the streets to be plowed. But Central Taxis were on the road, taking intrepid travelers to and from the train station despite the blizzard.
“I was surprised at how good these cars are in the snow,” J.R. said. “You get three big people in the back seat and it’s like having four-wheel drive.”
If the conditions are really bad, he said, most people stay in and work from home, “but in jobs like mine, you can’t.”
Sometimes the job gets tedious after 13 or 14 hours, J.R. said, “But it’s not like digging ditches” and strong coffee helps to keep him alert for all those hours of driving. “As long as Dunkin’ Donuts stays in business, I’m good to go,” he said, “especially if I pour it in my eyes.”
Riding along with J.R., this reporter saw firsthand what makes Central Taxi service different from the others. J.R. greeted a passenger with a hearty “how are you,” helped load her groceries into the trunk and then carried the bags to her front door.
J.R. wished each passenger well, and said “have a nice day” even to those who didn’t tip.
No tip? It’s more common than you might think, J.R. said.
But the worst thing about driving a cab in Scarsdale is dealing with the bad habits of other drivers. “Scarsdale drivers are the worst,” J.R. said. “They turn left on red, cut you off in intersections and drive too darn fast.”
J.R. said part of the fun of being a cabbie is sharing stories with passengers, although interactions have dwindled in the digital age. To entertain those willing to listen, J.R. always has a couple of jokes on hand. A favorite features a parrot named Moses who surprised a burglar by saying, “Jesus is watching” (punchline: the family’s Rottweiler dog is named Jesus) and another joke has clocks in heaven that tick every time the clock’s owner sins (punchline: there’s one guy whose clock is being used as a fan).
Aside from going home to his family at the end of the day, J.R. said his favorite part of the job is meeting people. “Every day is different,” he said. “People are interesting.”
But they are not always cordial.
There was the elderly woman on Garth Road who was so demanding — she wanted the seat moved up and the radio turned off, and she made derogatory comments about J.R.’s weight. Some passengers argue over the fare, and one even had the nerve to ask how a cabby could afford to live in Edgemont’s Cotswold section, which is where J.R. lived at the time.
Through thick and thin, J.R. said he likes to be busy, and the more riders he drives, the more money he could take home. So the trick is to find the fastest route and find ways to avoid traffic or red lights.
“It’s a red letter day,” he said, “when I get a green light at the Five Corners.”
— with reporting by Emma Satin
