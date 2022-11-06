Police went to HomeGoods on S. Central Avenue Oct. 26 to take a deposition from a store detective regarding a theft the day before when a coffee maker valued at $1,399 was stolen by a female suspect whose name is known to the store detective. The woman can be seen on video footage removing the item from a shelf and placing it in a cart; she got in line at the register to make a return, but her attempt was denied by store staff. She placed the coffee maker back in the cart and walked out of the store with it. The store detective was standing outside at the entrance and announced herself as such; the suspect got into a white Honda with New Jersey license plates, and drove off with the coffee maker, heading south. Store investigators said they know the suspect’s name as she was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a HomeGoods in Nassau County. The store said it would press charges if she were apprehended.
You’re not going to get away with it
Shoes, sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, perfume and children’s clothing were reported stolen Oct. 26 from Marshalls on N. Central Avenue, as reported by a store loss prevention agent, who valued the merchandise at $1,718. A man, later identified as Alistar J. Paul, 40, had allegedly filled up a black garbage bag and a suitcase with items he stole and then left without paying. He was detained and all the merchandise was recovered. Police told Paul he was forbidden to trespass not only at Marshalls, but also at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Sierra and Home Sense for two years. The store said they would pursue charges. Paul was brought to police headquarters for processing and met with a judge. He was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and summoned to appear in Scarsdale court Nov. 2. He was not released due to an outstanding warrant with New York State parole. His custody was transferred to parole officers.
Police were back at Marshalls on Oct. 29 when store security reported 19 items valued at $654.52 were stolen. The alleged thief was stopped outside the store and dropped a bag of stolen goods before running away. Patrol located him shortly after and identified him. The subject has an active warrant from the New York City police who were notified but said they didn’t want to execute the warrant. Marshalls’ security officer told police he was “not allowed to press charges,” so the suspect was released.
Stolen check
A S. Central Avenue woman Oct. 26 went to police headquarters to report a check she had dropped in a Hartsdale post office drop box on Sept. 30 had been stolen before it reached its destination. The check was for $1,966.99 to pay off a credit card balance. When she saw the balance was still on her next statement, she became concerned. The bank told her the check was cashed by a different bank in an unknown location and provided the name of the person who cashed it, but nothing further. The woman said she didn’t wish to press charges; she only wanted a police report.
Wallet snatched
An older woman reported Oct. 27 her wallet was stolen from her handbag either while she was making purchases at Marshalls or between Marshalls and Trader Joe’s. She said she was approaching the register at Trader Joe’s when she saw an open zipper on her handbag and noticed her wallet was gone. She told police she doesn’t recall anyone brushing against her and she went back to both stores but no one had found her wallet. Police advised her to immediately call her bank and cancel her cards. She was given paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license.
Is Pop a thief?
Police went to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Oct. 27 after the loss prevention officer described an elderly man wearing a plaid shirt, brown pants and brown shoes entering the store, filling a cart with groceries and trying to leave without paying. The man was intercepted at which time he quickly abandoned the cart, got in a car and left the area. All the items, valued at $458, were recovered. Police traced the car’s registration to a White Plains address, but the name on the registration referred to a much younger man. The store said it would pursue charges.
Police returned to ShopRite Oct. 29 in response to a theft the day before when a store employee got into a shopping cart shoving match with a man trying to leave the store without paying for a full cart of Red Bull. The alleged thief grabbed two boxes of Red Bull and tried to leave. The employee grabbed him and both parties tripped and fell to the ground, the suspect getting up more quickly, holding on to one box of Red Bull, getting into his car and driving away. Police said the car is registered to a woman in Maine. All but one box of Red Bull was recovered. The store employee wasn’t injured. A report was made.
Stolen winter wardrobe
The loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue reported Oct. 28 a man dressed all in black entered the store and helped himself to 10 items of men’s clothing valued at $1,029 and then left without paying. He fled on foot in directions unknown. A report was made for documentation.
Police returned to TJ Maxx Oct. 31 on a report from a loss prevention officer who described a theft two days earlier resulting in a loss to the store of $3,279. Two men were involved, one of them recognized by the store employee as having stolen from the store before. One man collected merchandise from the women’s side of the store; the other from the men’s. They stuffed the items into black garbage bags and left without paying. They were last seen walking toward the bus stop and getting on a BeeLine bus, heading southbound. The loss prevention officer said 40 items were stolen.
Oops
Police responded to the parking lot of Curry Honda Oct. 28 on S. Central Avenue after a Mercedes Wonder Food sprinter van got stuck while driving under an overhang in the lot. The van was equipped with a full kitchen and the exhaust fan attached to the top of the sprinter van got stuck. Police noted there is no signage on the lot indicating how much space is between the ground and the overhang. The driver backed out, leaving some scratches on the building. The van sustained only minor damage. The driver said he didn’t want a report; the Curry Honda manager did. All parties left the scene without further incident.
Don’t waste their time
An E. Hartsdale Avenue man, 32, reported harassment Oct. 29 after texting multiple escort services the evening before throughout the night. He finally got a text from a man who identified himself as “Jim,” an associate of the escorts; “Jim” was angry because the man wasted a lot of women’s time since he never made a date. “Jim” said he was owed money for all the time wasted and if the man didn’t pay, his family would go missing. The man said he never shared any personal information. Police advised him to block all the numbers.
Distressing correspondence
A S. Central Avenue woman Oct. 29 reported she was being harassed via mail. She told police about the numerous letters she receives from someone in her neighborhood about religion and sin that are, to her, vaguely threatening. The letters are signed and have a return address. The complainant said she doesn’t know the sender; the police tried to contact the person without success.
Just looking
Raymond Coste, 29, was stopped on S. Central Avenue Oct. 30 after patrol saw him wandering around in a van in the Mount Joy Avenue commercial area. He told police he was looking for a Halloween store to purchase a costume. He let the officer know he was driving with a suspended license and that the van belongs to a friend who uses it to collect used cooking oil. The van had two large industrial tanks and a pump for collecting oil. A check of Coste’s paperwork showed his license was suspended for not having insurance. Coste was issued tickets including one to appear in court on Nov. 28.
Trouble in the kitchen
Police responded to Hunan Village on E. Hartsdale Avenue Oct. 30 to take a report from a female employee who said a male co-worker she argued with pushed her head, causing her to stumble backward. She told police she was not in pain and didn’t want medical attention. The man told police he pushed her but didn’t hit her. A report was made.
They got away
A van matching the description of a van involved in a string of recent burglaries was seen Oct. 31 in the early hours of the morning traveling on S. Central Avenue. Patrol saw it in front of the Candlelight Inn restaurant with its license plate obstructed. When the officer signaled the driver to pull over for a traffic stop, the van sped up, ignoring multiple traffic lights. The officer followed the car toward Yonkers before being ordered to quit pursuit. Due to the van’s dark tinted windows, it was impossible to see how many people were inside the car.
Out of its misery now
A stumbling, foaming-at-the-mouth raccoon was destroyed Oct. 31 in a parking lot on N. Central Avenue. A detective snared it, brought it to a grassy area and fired one round. The body was placed in a garbage bag for disposal.
Temporary plates from a Bronx chop shop
Police on patrol Oct. 31 on S. Central Avenue saw a gray Hyundai with temporary license tags; it was impossible to see what state the temporary tag was from as it was obscured with tape. The driver, Kelvin C. Santana Gonzalez, 24, was detained on scene until the car’s registration could be verified. The temporary tag was from Virginia but the car had a New York registration on the windshield. A search of that registration showed the car’s license plates were surrendered in September 2022. After contacting Virginia state police, local patrol learned that a temporary registration was never issued for the car, and there were no records for the car in the state system. Santana Gonzalez said he bought the temporary plates from an auto body shop in the Bronx. He was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters. The Hyundai was towed to the police impound. Santana Gonzalez was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the third degree and given a ticket to return to court Nov. 28.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, was compiled from official information.
