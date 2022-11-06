Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police went to HomeGoods on S. Central Avenue Oct. 26 to take a deposition from a store detective regarding a theft the day before when a coffee maker valued at $1,399 was stolen by a female suspect whose name is known to the store detective. The woman can be seen on video footage removing the item from a shelf and placing it in a cart; she got in line at the register to make a return, but her attempt was denied by store staff. She placed the coffee maker back in the cart and walked out of the store with it. The store detective was standing outside at the entrance and announced herself as such; the suspect got into a white Honda with New Jersey license plates, and drove off with the coffee maker, heading south. Store investigators said they know the suspect’s name as she was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a HomeGoods in Nassau County. The store said it would press charges if she were apprehended. 

You’re not going to get away with it 

