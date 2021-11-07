A larceny in progress was reported at ShopRite on Central Avenue Oct. 30. Dispatch advised responding units that a man — 20 to 30 years of age wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt, a white hat and carrying a black book bag — had left the store with stolen items and was heading to the train station on a scooter. The suspect was found sitting behind a building by the train tracks on E. Hartsdale Avenue. Christopher Seemer identified himself and was detained without incident. Police contacted the manager of the ShopRite and said they saw Seemer ripping anti-theft devices off packages and then putting items in his book bag.
The manager went to the location where police were detaining Seemer and identified him as the thief. He was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters to be charged with petty larceny. He was processed, released and scheduled to return to court Dec. 3. The value of the items taken or what they were was not disclosed.
Stolen car
Patrol responded to the rear parking lot of TJMaxx on N. Central Avenue Oct. 28 on a report of a stolen car parked in the lot. White Plains police were also on scene. They said the stolen car was occupied by one person in the backseat who was possibly sleeping. Two officers approached the car from the driver’s side, knocked on the rear driver’s side window, and told the occupant to get out of the car. Nasir Valenzuela opened the rear door and was removed from the backseat; a female juvenile was also removed and both were taken into custody.
Greenburgh police dispatch confirmed the car with New Jersey license plates was stolen. Valenzuela and the juvenile were taken to headquarters for processing.
Recovered inside the car was a black .22 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol found on the driver’s side floor. The car was impounded. Information about the juvenile was collected and she was uncuffed, removed from a holding cell and taken to a conference room for processing. Her father was notified and arrived at police headquarters. Valenzuela was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and arraigned. The juvenile was transported to family court about two hours later.
Burglars
A burglary was reported Oct. 26 on E. Hartsdale Avenue. On arrival, police spoke with a woman who said she opened her office at 7:30 a.m. and sat at her desk when she noticed two laptops stored in a box beside her desk were gone. She said she left the office the day before at around 5:30 p.m. and locked the door using the bottom knob lock. She said the manager of the building was present and does the cleaning. Police spoke with the manager who said he entered her office around 5 a.m. and the door was locked. He said he noticed the shades were down and a rug that is usually on a couch had been moved to the floor. Detectives were called to process the scene. Reported stolen were a Lenova Thinkpad and an Apple MacBook Pro and power chargers.
A possible attempted burglary was reported Oct. 31 on Sundale Place. The caller said he saw on his video surveillance during the night a red-haired man — between 20 and 30 years of age wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and blue shorts — enter his property through a side fence, wander around, and then attempt to enter his home through a locked sliding glass door. The man then left in an unknown direction. The caller said the man appeared to be intoxicated because he was stumbling. No property was damaged. Police drove down Hearthstone Circle and saw four men. One of them was wearing the same clothing as described by the caller who had surveillance video.
Police spoke to the man and he said he was intoxicated and he might have traveled down the wrong street and tried to enter the caller’s house accidentally. He agreed to go with the officer to the residence and he apologized to the homeowner who told police he didn’t think there was any malicious intent and he did not want to pursue charges.
Animals
An injured deer was reported Oct. 30 on Clayton Road. Patrol saw the deer on the side of the road with a serious injury to its leg. It was dispatched with two rounds and left on the side of the road for public works personnel to pick up.
A deer was reported impaled on a fence Oct. 31 on Penny Lane. Its left leg was also severely injured. The deer was destroyed with one round and its body covered with plastic bags to obscure the gruesome view. The department of public works was notified to pick up the deer on their next business day.
An animal control issue was reported on Keats Avenue in Hartsdale Oct. 25. No concerns were documented.
Repossessed
An employee of Dezba Asset Recovery Inc. reported to police Oct. 25 he would be repossessing a car located on Central Park Avenue. He said it was a black Honda Accord with New York license plates. At the time of the repossession, the plates were on the car but the employee did not have access to the keys. The car was entered into eJustice records as repossessed.
Came too close
Police responded Oct. 29 when a crossing guard at Ardsley Road and Warnke Lane called to report she was standing in the crosswalk allowing parents and students to cross when an unidentified car stopped and partially blocking the crosswalk. The crossing guard said similar infringements had happened before and she is uncomfortable. A report was made for documentation purposes.
Tree down in the roadway
Patrol responded to Old Army Road Oct. 29 on a report of a tree down in the roadway. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who said he lost power and the tree damaged his 2021 Subaru Outback. Police saw downed secondary electrical wires and a tree blocking the road. They closed off the road with caution tape and flares and notified Con Edison Electric. The Subaru had a cracked windshield and dents on the top from back to front.
Aggravated unlicensed operation
While traveling southbound on S. Central Avenue Oct. 30, two officers on patrol saw a car with New York license plates didn’t signal while changing lanes. Police conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Robert Stroud who told police his license was revoked. He was only able to present a New York ID card. He was issued two tickets and summoned to court in Greenburgh Dec. 14. He was released on scene, but left his car in a local shopping center lot after being told not to drive.
Piano delivery scam
Grand larceny was reported Oct. 30 on Pinewood Road. The caller said a friend who is her son’s piano teacher told her about a piano available for no charge. Another person agreed to deliver the piano to the caller’s house for $350. The caller said she would pay via Zelle before the delivery. She received an email confirming receipt of the payment. Soon after a man delivering the piano, who may or may not have been the piano’s owner, said the woman would have to pay an additional fee, a percentage of what the piano was worth, to receive the piano. The woman sent an additional $913 through her checking account, but she was unable to contact the man again. He didn’t respond to text messages or phone calls. She called her bank and was told to make a police report so her money could be refunded.
Car possibly keyed
The owner of a 2021 Mazda Oct. 30 reported it appeared her car was intentionally damaged while it was parked on Columbia Avenue. She said she moved the car out of the garage the night before because she thought the garage might flood. When she returned to her car, she saw an 18-inch scratch on the front door, probably from a key or sharp object. She told police where she’d parked and he responded to that area. He spoke with a homeowner who remembered the woman’s car had been parked in front of her house because it was taking up two parking spaces. The homeowner said her outdoor security lights never alerted her to trouble and she didn’t see anything suspicious happening or have anything relevant to add to the investigation. A report of criminal mischief with intent to damage property was completed. Camera footage from neighboring residences show the Mazda on the street but no suspicious activity.
Property damage
Police responded to the ShopRite parking lot on Central Avenue Oct. 30 on a report from a woman who said her car was damaged while she was in the store. Her passenger side mirror was damaged and the mirror glass was missing. She said the glass probably was taken intentionally. Patrol canvassed the parking lot and talked to potential witnesses but no one reported seeing anything or having similar damage.
A preference for hard seltzer
Three cases of hard seltzer were reported stolen from CVS on S. Central Avenue Oct. 31. A store supervisor said a woman came into the store and stood in the doorway with three cases of the beverage before leaving without paying. The supervisor said two 12-pack cases of Truly were stolen and one 12-pack case of White Claw. The suspect was described as a 40-year-old woman wearing shorts and a sweatshirt with tattoos on her legs. The store does not intend to press charges if a suspect is apprehended.
Dog bites trick-or-treater
Police responded to a report that a dog bit someone on Clayton Road Oct. 31. A 14-year-old boy was taken to Westchester Medical Center by his mother before police arrived. The dog’s owner said she has a 1-year-old, 53-pound male Bernedoodle and provided police with the name of the dog’s veterinarian and the dog’s vaccination records. Police went to the medical center and met with the teen and his mother. He said he was trick-or-treating and when he went to the Clayton Road house, the woman opened the door and gave out candy, but her dog bit the boy on the hip and buttocks. He said he was in pain but was OK. His mother said she took the boy to the hospital as a precaution because he has diabetes. A dog bite report was filled out and animal control was asked to follow up.
Pumpkins and Halloween candy stolen
A Maple Street resident called police the morning after Halloween, Oct. 31, to report two pumpkins and two bins of his children’s candy were missing from his front porch. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of his car and approaching the caller’s porch and taking one pumpkin while a woman with him took the other pumpkin and the bins of candy. They got back into the car and drove south on Maple Street. The caller valued the pumpkins and the candy at about $40. The video is black and white and filmed at night making it difficult to clearly see the car or the subjects.
Wild driver charged with DWI
While on patrol Nov. 1 on S. Central Avenue, police saw a white Nissan Sentra driving with only one headlight. Sparks were coming from the front driver’s-side wheel hub. Police activated the cruiser’s lights and siren to pull over the driver of the Sentra. But instead of pulling over, the car abruptly changed lanes and continued northbound, finally hitting a curb in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue after changing lanes several times.
The driver continued in the parking lot until an officer got out of the police car and knocked on the driver’s window to get the man’s attention. Identified in the police report only as “Salgado,” the man said he was going home to Mount Vernon and he’d had two drinks. His speech was slow, his eyes were bloodshot. He appeared confused. The car had front-end damage and was missing a tire. Salgado failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Results of a breath alcohol test showed a concentration of .16, which is double the legal limit of .08. He was released to his wife, and scheduled to appear in court Nov. 23.
This report, covering Edgemont and Hartsdale police activity from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, was compiled from official information.
