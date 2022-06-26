On June 15 police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue when the store manager reported a man went to the register with a full cart of chips but his payment card was declined. He showed his store loyalty card but his payment card remained declined. He then pushed the cart with $103 worth of chips out the store doors. The store manager called the customer phone number on the loyalty card. A man answered and the manager asked him to return the chips. He said he was in Brooklyn and therefore was the wrong man.
A larceny in progress was reported June 20 at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. The loss prevention officer said the suspect left in a white Mercedes with Florida registration. He said the suspect was an older woman wearing a flower-print dress and sunglasses; she filled a shopping cart and then ran out of the store. When confronted, she let go of the cart, said “OK,” and then got into her car and drove away. The items in the cart, valued at $495.35, were recovered.
Scammed out of $74K
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident reported June 17 more than $74,000 was taken from her bank account by a scam artist. She said it started with an email she received from a spyware service she hasn’t used in a decade. She said she spoke with someone she thought was a representative from that company who said her credit card had been charged for a subscription but he would send her a program to refund her money. She told police she followed the directions and she thinks she provided access to her computer, which allowed the scammer to withdraw money from her bank account and send money to Peru and China. When she provided police with proof of the transactions made on her account, they told her it was more money than she had thought.
Missing jewelry
A Tanglewood Road resident June 18 went to police headquarters to report a missing necklace. The resident said cleaners were in the house May 17 for about four hours and had full access to the bedrooms. After they left, the necklace was missing. The reporting party contacted the cleaning company and was told to file a police report but one of the cleaners in question was no longer with the company.
A month later the company sent two new cleaners to the reporting party’s house. They were not left alone when they cleaned the bedrooms. The reporting party said the day after when she went to put on a specific ring she saw quite a bit of jewelry was missing. She valued the missing property at $27,350. A report was made and the incident was referred to the detective division.
On June 20 an Annadale Road resident reported Tiffany jewelry had been missing since June 18. The jewelry was always kept in a drawstring bag on the homeowner’s night table. Police found no sign of forced entry. The estimated value of the property is $23,800. The family said they use a monthly cleaning service they’ve been happy with for seven years. A report was made.
Irate bank customer
Police went to the HSBC Bank on S. Central Avenue June 15 and spoke with a bank customer who said he was handed too much money when he tried to withdraw money from his account. He said he advised the teller of the mistake and requested a paper receipt for the transaction. When the patron was told the bank was having computer problems and was currently unable to print out a receipt, he became irate and began shouting at bank staff, yelling, “It’s about money!”
He was eventually given a receipt and the correct amount of his requested withdrawal, but he wanted to file a police report because he was convinced the bank had altered the amount of money in his account. Police said there was no crime. The customer said he’d follow up.
Woman nabbed for fraudulent check
On June 15 police went to the People’s United Bank on S. Central Avenue after staff reported someone trying to cash a fraudulent check. Police saw the suspect trying to leave the bank and asked her to discuss her intended transaction. A teller told police the suspect, later identified as Doris McCoy, 70, provided a Connecticut driver’s license with the name “Rosa Padilla” as identification. The teller said the woman allegedly tried to cash a check made out to “Rose Padilla” for $4,373.
A similar suspect allegedly used that name to cash fraudulent checks at other branches of the bank, and in a fraud alert email dated April 29, 2022, a copy of the Connecticut driver’s license was provided. Police said McCoy admitted she was trying to cash a fraudulent check and she gave them her real driver’s license. She said she needed money for her son who owes someone else a lot of cash. She told police she had been dropped off by someone and was waiting to be picked up when the transaction was completed. She was placed under arrest and taken to Greenburgh police headquarters, charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft and attempted grand larceny. McCoy was arraigned and given an appearance ticket to return to court July 11.
Police station walk-ins
A Stone Oaks Drive resident June 15 went to police headquarters to report his wallet was missing. He said the wallet contained credit cards, a Florida driver’s license and two blank checks. He told police he had contacted his financial institutions and he requested a police report for documentation.
A Henry Street resident June 16 went to police headquarters to report his lost book bag, which was seen in his driveway the day before. In the bag was a prescription book containing personal information, $300 cash, his library card and miscellaneous other cards.
T-shirt thief
The store manager at Michaels on N. Central Avenue called police June 16 to report approximately $360 worth of T-shirts had been stolen by a man wearing a black Hollister hoodie. The manager said the man put an unknown number of shirts in a bag and left without paying. He was accompanied by a woman wearing a green or yellow head wrap. The store had video surveillance to show the police and reported it would press charges if the thieves were apprehended.
Police returned to Michaels on June 18 when a woman reported she’d argued with a store employee. The argument, she said, turned physical. The woman said she paid for merchandise using store coupons. She said the employee took her coupons and put them in her back pocket. She told the employee the coupons were for customers, not employees. At that point, the woman said, an argument started and she went to look for a store manager. While she was talking to the manager, the employee allegedly came up behind the woman and shoved the coupons down the woman’s shirt. The store has video of the incident. No injury was reported.
Preyed on while distracted
A 79-year-old woman told police June 16 her wallet and her Gucci sunglasses were removed from her handbag on March 31 while she was in Trader Joe’s on Central Avenue. She told police she was approached by a woman who distracted her while another person robbed her. She said she realized her wallet was missing when she received an alert from her bank that someone tried to make a $2,000 purchase at an Apple Store. The purchase was declined. The stolen wallet contained about $200 in cash and assorted bank cards. The woman was given paperwork to get a new driver’s license. Police said her incident is consistent with a pattern of pickpocket larcenies reported at Trader Joe’s from January through April.
Stored items removed
A Wildwood Road man told police June 16 various items including a baby stroller, a small table and child safety gates valued at $600 were missing from his storage space in a garage used by multiple residents. The building superintendent told police he saw the items in a dumpster that morning. Another resident reported items in storage were missing this week. The president of the co-op board whose parking space is next to the victim’s said she had no idea who would remove anyone’s property or put it in a dumpster. A report was made.
Thefts continue at TJ Maxx
Police responded to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue June 16 on a report of a man who stole five handbags valued at $649.95. He allegedly put the bags in a pink laundry bag and left the store without paying. Store employees said they recognized the man as having been in the store and stealing before, even though he was wearing a face covering.
Police returned to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue June 18 when a loss prevention employee said a man walked into the store and took a backpack off a shelf and began filling it with men’s clothing valued at $309.37. He left the store on foot, headed in an unknown direction.
Stop and flee
While patrolling N. Central Avenue June 17, police saw a black Mercedes with dark tinted windows and temporary Georgia plates. A traffic stop was conducted and at first the driver appeared to be cooperative and rolled down the window, but then the driver stepped on the gas pedal and drove away. Police tried to stop the car, but it was speeding, and the chase was ended when the Mercedes got on the southbound entrance ramp to the Bronx River Parkway. Police dispatch was advised.
Arrested
A red Honda sedan with malfunctioning rear lights and a flat tire was pulled over June 17 on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The driver, Paul Pisacreta, 62, was found to be driving with a revoked license. He was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters. His car was towed to impound. Pisacreta was booked, processed and released after being given a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Fraudulent car purchase
A Cross Hill Road resident told police June 17 he went to a car dealership to lease a new car and learned that another car had been purchased using his name in June 2021 in North Carolina. He then checked his credit reports and learned his name and Social Security number were used to purchase a car. He told police he had contacted the dealership in North Carolina and said he wasn't the one who bought the car. He is following up with that dealership to fix his credit report and said he is not out any money but that his credit was affected by the fraudulent transaction.
Identity theft
A N. Central Avenue resident told police June 20 she lost her wallet in New York City in May and has since found two unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account totaling $1,800. A report was made.
The work was stopped?
Police responded to W. Hartsdale Avenue June 17 to check on a stop work order issued by the Greenburgh Building Department. Police saw a man sitting in a small excavator who said he was there to fix the hydraulics on the excavator and was not working on the site.
Helen who?
The CEO of a breast pump company, a Hartsdale resident, reported June 20 she received an email from someone she believed was the account analyst, a person named “Helen,” from one of her suppliers. The email said there were unpaid invoices dating back to April. The CEO said she is current with her payments. She said there had been some video conferencing with two unknown men regarding how future payments would be made and information was provided about a new routing number. Not long after, “Helen” told the CEO she never sent the reported email and the new routing number given was not associated with the company. Meanwhile the CEO sent eight payments totaling $482,377.68 to someone. The complainant continues to receive emails from “Helen” and has stopped answering her emails.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 13 through June 20, was compiled from official information.
