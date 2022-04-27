A burglary was reported April 20 at a business on Spencer Place, along with criminal mischief and grand larceny. Police said entry was made by breaking a glass front door. Reported stolen was $1 in cash; $6,613 worth of medications and controlled substances; four prescription pill bottles and one DNA swab test. The damaged door is valued at $3,000. Police responded to the scene in the early morning hours to an activated burglar alarm. The incident is under investigation.
Keys left in car, door open
A Nelson Road resident April 19 reported his Audi, valued at $60,000, was stolen from his driveway where he left it parked and unlocked overnight. The keys were inside the car. A report was made.
Identity theft
A Fayette Road resident April 20 reported a loss of $50,000 as a result of identity theft. The resident told police a message received while doing online banking indicated there was a problem. When the victim called a number that appeared as a helpline, the victim spoke to someone and gave them access to the computer. The next thing the resident knew, $50,000 went missing from a personal account. The caller reportedly has been in contact with the bank and was advised to contact credit agencies.
A Berwick Road resident April 21 said multiple attempts were made by an unknown party to access his personal information and use his identity to make fraudulent purchases. All attempts were unsuccessful and the caller is not out any money.
An Overhill Road resident April 21 reported she received a notice that her office email was compromised; to correct the situation, the person on the other end of the helpline told her she would have to pay $26,750. She completed the transaction only to realize she’d been defrauded. She told police she notified her bank and they are getting her money back.
A Palmer Avenue resident April 22 said she was checking her credit report when she saw a bank account linked to her name at a bank with which she has no affiliation. She told police her bank is working with her to resolve the matter.
Didn’t like the look?
On April 18 a caller reported a tall, well-built man with a shaved head, carrying multiple backpacks and wearing boots, cargo pants and a leather jacket in the vicinity of Sage Terrace and Putnam Road. The caller said the man was talking to himself. Police did not find him.
A man wearing a brown sweatshirt was reported as suspicious April 22 in the area of Butler and Hampton roads. He was described as wearing tan pants, about 6 feet tall and just standing on the corner, watching. Police looked for him to no avail.
Once a bad driver, always a bad driver?
A 27-year-old Bronx man was involved in a rear-end collision at the intersection of Chase and Popham roads April 18. A car stopped at a red light was struck from behind by the Bronx driver who said he accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake. He was driving with a suspended license and had failed to respond to a summons to appear in the Bronx regarding that suspension, which was recorded in December 2021. He was given citations and his car was parked on East Parkway until someone with a valid license could move it.
Flooding
Police on patrol noticed flooding April 19 near Brewster Road and also in a parking lot by Brewster and Harcourt roads. They taped off the area and said they would monitor the condition.
Lights out?
A Morris Lane caller April 19 told police 15 minutes earlier a man with reddish blond hair, who was well dressed and wearing a vest, rang a doorbell and said, “Have your lights gone out?” Police looked for the person but were unable to locate anyone of that description.
A little water
A caller April 19 told police there was water entering the roadway near Innes and Heathcote roads. Upon arrival, police saw a very small amount of water and notified the water department.
A Nelson Road caller April 20 called police to report water flowing into the street where contractors were working in the area. The caller was concerned this might cause a problem later. On arrival, police saw water being pumped into the roadway from a flooded foundation. The contractor was advised to turn off the pump and contact the building department.
On April 20, a Carthage Road resident reported a hose in his neighborhood had been running water into the street for some time. Police spoke to the homeowner who said the hose is pumping groundwater from a sump pit. Police said there was no problem.
Little white dog
A caller April 19 reported a dog at large in the area of Ridgedale Road. The caller said it was a small white dog. Police couldn’t find it.
Put Fido on a leash
A caller April 21 reported a woman walking her dog off leash near Fox Meadow and Kent roads. She said the woman was going toward a wooded area. When the woman saw police approaching, she quickly leashed the dog.
Unhappy with the price point
A woman said to be irate over product pricing was reported screaming April 21 in a store on East Parkway. She yelled at an employee and then left the business. Police looked for her without result.
Hmm… Sounds fishy
Police received a call April 21 from an Orange County, California, investigator inquiring if a certain party with an address on Rock Creek Lane did indeed purchase a car online from a California dealership. Police called the homeowner at that address who said no one by that name lived at his address. This information was passed on to the investigator.
A problem at the post office
Police went to the post office on Chase Road April 22 after an employee refused to leave the building. Police spoke with the employee who did leave, then police advised the person who called about the matter to follow the employees’ union procedure to work through the issue.
Bad news
A caller April 22 reported a hysterical, crying woman on Palmer Avenue. She was said to be sobbing in a parking lot. Police located the adult woman and asked what was happening. She said she’d just received bad news and was taking a few minutes from work to vent but didn’t need assistance.
Two men arguing
A caller April 22 reported two men were having a vocal disagreement at a Garth Road restaurant. Eastchester police were also called. The caller said the men both left the restaurant and were walking on Garth Road toward Popham Road. They were described as tall and wearing black jackets. One man was bald or had a shaved head. Police looked for them but didn’t find them.
The rights of solicitors
An East Parkway caller April 23 reported two men soliciting in her business parking lot without her consent. Police spoke to the men who said they were working on behalf of their basketball team. They were advised of the complaint and said they would move further away from the business doors. The same caller contacted police a while later and said the men were still soliciting and were disturbing customers. Police told the caller the men were not asking for money, but only signatures, and that they were allowed to stand on the public sidewalk as long as they didn’t prevent anyone from entering or exiting the store.
That’s not dogs, it’s kids
A Mamaroneck Road caller April 23 reported dogs continuously barking behind his house. Police checking the area said it was children playing. No further action was taken.
Fire
Firefighters responded to an address on Ridgecrest West April 19 on a report of an odor of gas. The resident said the carbon monoxide alarm was also activated. Firefighters found the furnace was not functioning properly and found a small leak in the gas line connected to the unit. They shut off power to the heating system and advised the homeowner to call a plumber or a heating and cooling professional to repair the unit and the leak. Con Edison Gas arrived on scene and released the firefighters.
Cooking set off an alarm April 19 on Brewster Road. A detector was activated but no fire was found.
Contractors generating dust set off an alarm April 20 on Butler Road. No hazards were detected in the building.
A worker spray painting in a second floor hallway in a commercial building on Christie Place activated an alarm April 20. Firefighters responded and reset the alarm.
A manhole exploded April 23 on Dobbs Terrace after a car or truck ran over the manhole cover, breaking it. Public works was summoned. Police arrived and spoke to the driver who said her driver’s side rear wheel slammed the cover after she drove over it. Damage was seen on her wheel. The highway department arrived and replaced the cover.
A 20-pound propane tank that wouldn’t shut off brought firefighters to a house on Ferncliff Road April 23. The homeowners were using the tank to grill outdoors. Firefighters used a wrench to shut off the tank.
A pizza oven being cleaned at a restaurant on Depot Place activated a fire alarm April 23. Workers spoke to firefighters upon arrival and said there was no fire.
Firefighters spoke to an Axtell Road resident April 24 who said after he took a shower, the slop sink in his basement filled up and overflowed. An outdoor sewer was checked and a blockage was found near the resident’s house. Public works was notified and the man was advised not to run or use any water until he could get a plumber to snake out his sewer line.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from April 18 to April 24, was made from official reports.
