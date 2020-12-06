An elderly Wildwood Road resident reported someone stole a bag he left outside his garage Nov. 24 while he sat for a while inside the garage, reading a newspaper. He told police he placed two bags outside near a recycling bin. One bag contained a number of beverages, the other his iPad valued at $400, an inhaler valued at $35, a nebulizer valued at $180 and a folder of assorted papers. He said he was inside his garage for about an hour and he never saw or heard anyone outside. When he got up to go to his apartment, he saw the second bag was gone. He said he had an extra inhaler and he was planning to contact his doctor in the morning. He refused medical attention and said he was in “good health.” He said if the culprit were caught he would pursue charges.
Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run
Police responded to the parking lot of the Highview School on N. Central Avenue Nov. 24 on a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run. Officers spoke with a man who said he was crossing N. Central Avenue near Laurel Street when he was struck by a red SUV. He attempted to wave down the driver who did not respond and instead continued driving on N. Central Avenue, traveling south. The man complained of pain in his left foot but refused medical attention. Police advised him to use the crosswalk when crossing the street.
Loud sex party reported
A N. Central Avenue man called police Nov. 25 to report a “loud sex party” he overheard from his neighbor’s apartment balcony. He said the partiers were beckoning to him and inviting him to come over. He rejected the offer and asked them to keep the noise down at which point his neighbor became agitated and displayed what appeared to the caller to be a gun. That’s when the caller notified police. Since he was unable to provide an apartment number and patrol canvassing the area saw and heard nothing and no one was out on any balcony, no further action was taken. The caller told police he would sleep somewhere else that night.
Traffic stop leads to DWI
While on DWI detail Nov. 26, police responded to S. Central Avenue to assist on a traffic stop. An Audi was observed driving fast and unable to stay in its lane. Police pulled the car over and asked the driver, identified as Elijah Eldridge, to step out of the car to perform a field sobriety test. Eldridge said he’d had hip surgery and wasn’t walking properly. While he was talking, police noticed he soiled his pants. He was unable to follow simple directions for vision and balance tests and swayed back and forth, his eyes fluttering. Eldridge submitted to the Breathalyzer test and was arrested on scene and transported to police headquarters to be booked and processed. His DataMaster test detected a .20% blood alcohol concentration, which exceeded the legal limit and led to his being charged with DWI and aggravated DWI along with other traffic infractions. He was summoned to appear in court Jan. 14. His Audi was impounded.
Suspended license, no insurance
During a holiday DWI detail, police pulled a driver over Nov. 26 traveling north on S. Central Avenue for a headlight that was out. While the driver was identifying herself, she told police she didn’t currently have a driver’s license as hers was suspended. She was driving a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder but the plates on the car were registered to a 1999 Chevrolet. She said she recently purchased the car and the man who sold it to her loaned her the license plate that was on the car. The Nissan was not registered or insured. The driver, Luiza M. Callender, was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters where she was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The Nissan was impounded and the plates removed. Callender has a court appearance on Jan. 7.
Medicine, candy stolen from CVS
Police responded to the CVS on N. Central Avenue Nov. 27 on a report of a woman stealing three boxes of cough syrup and cold medication valued at $8.69 each. A store employee, who was familiar with the woman and knew her name, said she approached the register after picking up the medicine and took a granola bar from a nearby display. She paid for the granola bar but not the medicine. When he asked her if she was going to pay for it, she said she had already paid. She showed him something that was not a CVS receipt and he told her to stand by while he checked the store’s surveillance footage. As soon as he left her alone, she left the store and got into a white taxicab. The employee said he’s familiar with the woman because she stole and was subsequently banned from another CVS where he worked in White Plains. He said she called the Hartsdale store earlier that day before stealing the medication to ask if the items were in stock. Police have her name and address.
Wallets lost, stolen
An Underhill Road resident Nov. 27 reported items were stolen from his wallet that he left in the console of his unlocked car parked earlier that day at the Sunningdale Country Club. When he returned to his car, the wallet was there but missing $80 cash and several credit and debit cards. He learned shortly after his credit card was used at the Neiman Marcus in White Plains. A report was made.
A Fieldstone Drive resident went to police headquarters Nov. 27 to report he lost his wallet Nov. 21. He said he had no idea where he left it. The wallet contained his driver’s license and some credit cards. He said he canceled the cards and there haven’t been any fraudulent charges. A report was made so he can obtain a new driver’s license.
Car scratched
A woman reported a driver pulled into the spot next to her car and scratched it while it was parked Nov. 28 in TGI Friday’s parking lot on Central Avenue. She said the driver, a woman, got out of her car, noted the damage, and then went into the store and left before police arrived. The woman gave police the license plate number of the car that reportedly damaged her car. A report was made.
Crossed double yellow line
While on routine patrol Nov. 28, police stopped a car crossing over the yellow double line at the intersection of W. Hartsdale and N. Washington avenues. The driver had a suspended license and was issued tickets, a court summons for Jan. 7 and released on scene.
Lock your car
Police responded to Kaateskill Place Nov. 29 on a report of a stolen car. The victim said he was from Massachusetts and visiting a Scarsdale friend. He parked his 2020 Mazda CX5 in front of his friend’s house and went to bed; when he woke up in the morning, the car wasn’t there. There was some confusion as he tried to recall whether or not the keys were in the car. The car was located via a license plate reader that afternoon traveling on Central Avenue in Yonkers.
A Barclay Road man Nov. 29 called police to report two cars parked in his driveway were taken overnight. Key fobs were left inside both cars. One of the cars was later found where it was parked further down the street. The other car was listed as stolen in the e-Justice system.
Cars ransacked
A Barclay Road resident Nov. 29 reported his car was entered and rummaged through. The contents of the glove compartment and the console were strewn across the seats and his E-ZPass was missing. He said the car had been parked unlocked in his driveway.
Problem at the pet shop
An officer responded Nov. 29 to Westchester Puppies and Kittens shop on E. Hartsdale Avenue on a report of an argument between a customer and the store manager. The issue was immunizations for a dog the customer had purchased. The buyer was given paperwork showing dates of the dog’s immunizations. The customer for unknown reasons took the dog to another pet shop and was told the dates listed for the shots were wrong and they couldn’t confirm immunization records for the dog. The customer returned to Westchester Puppies and Kittens and confronted the manager who said the dog had the proper shots at the proper times. Police told the dog owner it was a civil matter.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, was compiled from official information.
