A catalytic converter valued at $1,100 was reported stolen from a village government office parking lot Jan. 10. The reporting party, a village employee, told police the theft probably took place between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10. The converter was stolen from a 2003 blue Ford tow truck, valued at $10,000, belonging to the village. After the theft, the truck was recorded as destroyed/vandalized.
Village employees told police sometime over the weekend an unknown individual cut the converter off the plow truck while it was parked on the south side of a building. The theft was noticed when an employee went to move the truck and thought the exhaust system was excessively loud. Police have no further information at this time. The incident is under investigation.
Identity theft and fraud
A Murray Hill Road resident Jan. 12 called police to report fraudulent activity on his bank account. He said $10,000 of his money was transferred from his account into the fraudster’s account. He said his bank is in the process of refunding his account following an investigation. A report was made for documentation.
A person went to police headquarters Jan. 14 to report identity theft. The Boulevard resident said on Dec. 30 he put a check for $260.84 in the mail and on Jan. 13 he noticed the check had been altered so that $35,860 was withdrawn from his account. He said he is working with his bank on the matter and wanted a police report for documentation.
Grand larceny, forgery and identity theft were reported Jan. 14 by a Brewster Road resident who believes criminal activity took place between Dec. 31 and Jan. 12. She said $5,000 was stolen from her bank account after she mailed a check written in the amount of $37.27 but the check was cashed for $5,000. After contacting her bank, she was told that an unknown party had forged the check and cashed it. No further information was available as to how the bank is responding or if the woman is out the money. Police are investigating.
Car on sidewalk
Two people were injured Jan. 15 when a car backed onto a sidewalk on Scarsdale Avenue near Popham Road where a man and a woman were walking, holding hands. The car hit him and he fell against the woman who fell to the ground. She complained of pain to her left arm. He said he had pain in his left thumb. Both pedestrians went by ambulance to White Plains Hospital emergency room for treatment and the operator of the car, a Brewster man, was issued tickets. A police report was made by a witness to the incident.
Burgled
A burglary was reported Jan. 16 at a residence on Brayton Road. The homeowner said he and his family were out of the house for about five hours. He was sure all the doors and windows were closed. When the family returned, the kitchen felt icy cold, and they noticed a kitchen window and a rear sliding door were open. There were no signs of forced entry. Police searched the house to make sure no intruder was still inside. When it was deemed safe, the family came back inside and checked to see what was missing. One family member said jewelry was stolen but was not able to itemize or give a value at this time.
Christmas tree in roadway
A Christmas tree was reported in the roadway Jan. 10 on Post and Fenimore roads near the Scarsdale/White Plains border. Police responding to the call said the road was clear and the call was unfounded.
Locked out … not
Scarsdale sanitation personnel Jan. 10 reported a motorist was locked out of a rental car at Secor Road. They called back a few minutes later to say the person regained entry to the car and no help was needed.
Hit a car and left the scene
A caller Jan. 10 said while traveling southbound on Catherine Road a car pulled out of a parked space and bumped her car. The caller and the other driver spoke and then the other car left the scene. The complainant gave police the car’s license plate number and asked to make a report. Police said the caller’s car didn’t appear to be damaged. They contacted the other driver who said she was under the impression that after she and the other driver spoke, they didn’t need police assistance. She decided she should make a report, too, for documentation.
Crying dog
Police responded to Palmer Avenue Jan. 10 on a report of a dog that was on a long leash tangled in the woods and crying behind a playground. The caller said the dog was a beagle mix wearing a pink coat. Upon arrival, police did not find the dog.
Involved in a collision
A caller Jan. 10 reported she’d just been involved in a crash at Post and Heathcote roads. He said while he was in the intersection, he saw a car trying to make a left hand turn onto Heathcote from Post Road. He said the driver of that car applied the brakes, but couldn’t avoid a collision. Police spoke to the other driver who said the caller hit his car. No injuries were reported and police facilitated a civil information exchange. Both parties were advised to contact their insurance companies and complete their own New York State civilian accident reports.
Graffiti or harassment?
Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief reported Jan. 11 on Hampton Road where a retaining wall valued at $375 was reportedly marked with graffiti. The homeowner told police he’d left the house around 4 p.m. the day before and when he returned the next morning he saw his wall had graffiti on it. He was given paperwork and police are investigating. On Jan. 17, a detective reclassified the call after reviewing the follow-up investigation.
Car cover stolen
A Torrence Place resident told police Jan. 11 that an unknown person went onto his property, approached his car, which was under a car cover, and tried to enter the car. Failing to do so because the car was locked, the person stole the car cover. Surveillance video showed the person dragging the cover away. The car suffered no damage. The complainant said the stolen cover was worth about $50. A report was made.
Disagreement with sister
A young Rock Creek Lane resident Jan. 11 requested police assistance saying she became upset with her sister when they were unable to get inside their house because the lock was frozen. Police spoke with a parent who wasn’t at home. The parent said he had already spoken to his other daughter and she was able to get inside the house. He told police he would be home soon. Police spoke to the sister who placed the original call and told her she could go home. No further assistance was required.
Bark, bark, bark
A Westview Lane resident Jan. 11 reported a neighbor’s dog barking for a long time. Police went to the listed address but didn’t hear a dog barking.
No running water
An Elmdorf Drive resident Jan. 12 reported having no running water inside his house. He was concerned there might be a waterline break on the street due to frigid temperatures. Police checked his area and said there were no water breaks, flooding or water conditions. No further information was offered.
Gushing water or gas?
A Dunham Road resident Jan. 12 reported an odd sound he described as either gushing water or a gas noise coming from his neighbor’s house. Police responded to the address and spoke with a property caretaker who said a pipe burst but that the situation was under control. The fire department was on scene but its help was not needed either. Police took no further action.
Smoke in the boiler room
An alarm sounded at a house on Woods Lane Jan. 14. A caller from that address said smoke was coming from her boiler room area. Police and firefighters arrived on scene and the house was entered. A faulty hot water pump on the central heating boiler was determined to be the culprit. The unit was shut down and the homeowner was advised to follow up with a plumber.
Struck deer not found
A caller Jan. 14 reported he hit a deer while making a northbound turn onto Weaver Street in the vicinity of Copper Beech Lane. He said there was no damage to his car and he didn’t see the deer. He wasn’t injured. Police searched the area looking for an injured animal but didn’t find one. The caller left the scene and no further assistance was required.
Trying to enter cars?
A Brewster Road resident Jan. 14 reported two men on her driveway who appeared to be trying to enter her parked cars. She said she did not try to interact with them but instead watched them on her surveillance camera; she showed police a video of two young men talking in her driveway. There was audio and it sounded to police like one of the youths said they were at the wrong address. The two then got back in their car and left the area.
Water condition
Police responded to a residence on Meadow Road Jan. 15 after a water condition was reported. On arrival, patrol spoke with firefighters already on scene for a water condition inside the house. They said there was significant water damage. Firefighters entered the house and shut off all the utilities including gas and electricity. The area was secured. Police were unable to make contact with the homeowner.
Who’s that knocking?
A Stratton Road caller Jan. 16 reported an unknown woman knocking at her door. Police spoke with the person knocking, who said she works for hospice and had put the wrong address in her GPS. No further help was needed.
That’s not a raccoon
A Springdale Road caller Jan. 16 reported an injured raccoon making a crying noise on his property. On arrival, police saw a squirrel making noise in a tree. When the officer approached, the squirrel climbed and jumped. It appeared healthy and uninjured.
A sick raccoon was reported Jan. 16 by a caller who said the animal was between the tennis courts on Quaker Center. Police looked but saw no signs of a raccoon, sick or healthy.
Vacant house, frozen pipes
The fire department requested police assistance Jan. 16 to enter a house on Cushman Road on a report of a water condition. They entered without damaging the doors and found a water pipe had frozen and there were signs of flooding. The house is vacant and has been approved by the village to be torn down. Firefighters turned off all the utilities to prevent further issues.
Fire
Firefighters responding Jan. 9 to a commercial fire alarm at a golf center building on Mamaroneck Road discovered an activated smoke detector in the concession storage room on the first floor. No hazards were observed and the manager said he would arrange for maintenance service on the fire alarm devices.
Firefighters responded to Fox Meadow Road Jan. 9 after smoke was reported inside a house. On arrival they found a light smoke condition due to a chimney flue that was closed when a fire was started. The fire was extinguished, the house was vented and the residents were allowed back inside. No injuries were reported.
Smoke from cooking brought firefighters to a house on Forest Lane Jan. 9. Burned food was found on the stove. The alarm was reset and no further action taken.
A steam cleaner set off a smoke alarm at a jewelry store on Spencer Place Jan. 12. The alarm was reset.
Pipes burst Jan. 16 in the first floor bathroom of a house on Lenox Place. Water leaked into the basement. Firefighters isolated the leak and advised the homeowner to call a plumber.
Firefighters went to a house on Duck Pond Road Jan. 16 after a water overflow alarm activated. Water was discovered leaking from second floor eaves into the rear of the house. As the house was unoccupied, firefighters gained entry without causing damage. A water condition was found in the living room and basement. The water appeared to be coming from a sprinkler head. The valve to the sprinkler system was shut off and an alarm company was notified. Firefighters were unable to contact the homeowner.
A water condition was found inside a house on Tunstall Road Jan. 16. On arrival, firefighters found police with a neighbor checking the house. Water was found on the first floor and in the garage. Water was seen coming from a broken heating pipe. The heating unit was shut down along with water to the house.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Jan. 9 through Jan. 16, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.