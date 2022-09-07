A mother and her teen son went to police headquarters Aug. 29 to report jewelry and wallets recently had been stolen from their house on Fox Meadow Road. They estimated the value of the lost property at around $7,650. Police issued them paperwork and said the incident is under investigation.
A Madison Road resident Sept. 2 told police the catalytic converter was stolen from his car while it was parked in the driveway. He told police he didn’t know it was missing until he took the car to his mechanic and was advised of the source of the noise problem. A report was made for documentation.
A Fox Meadow Road resident reported Sept. 2 a bicycle was stolen from an unlocked garage. Apparently the thief left behind a different bicycle in its place. The stolen bike was valued at $888. The one left behind is valued at $400. Also stolen was a helmet, valued at $162. The $400 bike was taken as evidence.
Altered check
Police are investigating a theft reported Aug. 29 on Lyons Road. Forgery was involved. The victim said nearly $8,000 was stolen after a check he wrote was altered or forged. He told police he dropped the original check in an envelope in a United States Post Office drop box, resulting in a loss of funds.
Identity theft
A Barry Road resident Aug. 29 said someone fraudulently opened a bank account in his name. There was a $500 overdraft he said he is working with his bank to remedy. Police took a report, issued paperwork for him to give to his bank and advised him to notify all his credit agencies and the Social Security Administration.
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk
A father reported his son was struck by a car and injured Aug. 29 while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Crane Road. The father took his son to White Plains Hospital. The son gave police a description of the car and the driver, and said he was in the crosswalk when the driver approached but did not slow down. The boy said he tried to back up but the car hit him in the ribs and left elbow. He said the car did not stop.
Crossing sign down
A pedestrian crossing sign was reported struck Sept. 2 at a crosswalk on Garth Road near the Eastchester border. On arrival police saw it lying in the crosswalk that borders Scarsdale and Eastchester, creating a hazard. Because the base of the sign was bolted to the pavement, police were unable to move it. Scarsdale highway department personnel arrived and said the sign belongs to Eastchester. The Eastchester Police Department and highway department were notified and no further police action was required.
Don’t yell so loudly
A caller Aug. 29 reported someone screaming inside a house on Post Road. They thought the person might need help. Police went to the location and spoke with a woman who described herself as a house sitter and said she was watching the house for her parents. She said there were no issues and she didn’t need assistance. Police played for her a recording that the reporting party made of the screaming. She told police she didn’t need assistance.
Signs violate code rules
Signage posted on a telephone pole was deemed to be in violation of village code Aug. 29 at Hampton and Olmsted roads. Police secured and documented it.
On Aug. 30 village code complaint warnings were issued to residences and businesses at several locations in the village regarding improper placement of signage. At least 15 signs deemed to be in violation were removed, including “no parking” signs, estate sale signs, a sign for a summer camp and others.
More signage violating local code rules was removed Aug. 31 on Aspen and Saxon Woods roads. A sign for an organization about climate change was removed Aug. 31 at the intersection of Olmsted Road and Brite Avenue.
Neighborly concerns
A Church Lane resident Aug. 29 said workers at his neighbor’s house were going onto his property. He wanted police to talk to the crew foreman to advise the crew to stay away. Police spoke to the worker’s supervisor who showed a work permit but said he was unclear where the property lines were exactly. Police advised him to keep off the neighbor’s property until he could verify the parameters.
A Post Road resident Aug. 30 called police about concerns that their house is being damaged because a neighbor constantly waters plants and the water hits the exterior of the caller’s house. She said the area never dries out because it’s shaded by big trees. Police spoke with the neighbor who said they would be more careful about where the water is going.
A Palmer Avenue resident Sept. 2 called police for help with a neighbor whom she said uses landscapers who don’t know or respect property lines. Police spoke with the landscapers who said they would be more careful. The caller expressed her privacy and safety concerns about having unknown men working in close proximity and police advised her how to best protect her property and privacy.
Argument at group home
A caller at a group residence on Post Road Aug. 29 reported a staff member pushed her and she wanted the incident documented. Police spoke to both parties who confirmed that they had argued. The program director arrived on scene and decided to remain at the residence for the night.
Intrusive questions?
A supervisor at a business on East Parkway told police Aug. 30 about an older man who comes into the store just before closing to ask an employee intrusive questions. The supervisor said the man is not a customer; he just comes into the store to speak to the person, which makes the employee uncomfortable. Police spoke to the supervisor about instituting a ban policy and said, if the man comes back, to call police again.
The dog is OK
A caller Aug. 30 reported a small dog was left outside without food or water at a residence on Elmdorf Drive. Police went to the residence and spoke with the homeowner who said the dog is home all day with his wife and has access to food and water. Police went into the backyard to see for themselves and said the dog was fine.
Kids’ stuff
A caller reported a group of four or five teens “looking like they might fight” early in the morning on the southbound Metro-North train platform at Depot Place Aug. 31. Police notified the MTA and no further action was taken.
Teens were reported smoking and drinking while parked on River Road Aug. 31. The caller said they were illegally disposing of trash. Police located the teens and found they were legally parked. The driver said she and her co-worker were on a lunch break and about to leave. No criminality was observed nor any left-behind garbage.
A Brown Road caller Sept. 4 told police his security camera picked up images of multiple teenagers crossing his property at night. He also said loud footsteps were heard, which frightened his family. Police confirmed a group of teens had been out walking in that area around that time. All was in order outside the residence; police checking the neighborhood but found no teens acting in a disorderly manner.
Argument turned physical
A woman went to the police station Sept. 1 to report that she’d been in a physical fight with another person in the early hours of the morning somewhere on Post Road. She showed police scratch marks on her neck. A patrol car searched the area with the woman and her companion; during the search, police learned the fight actually happened in Harrison. The woman declined medical attention and the investigation was turned over to Harrison police.
Smashed jars in driveway
A Lenox Place resident Sept. 1 reported smashed glass jars of salsa in his driveway. He said this wasn’t the first time such a thing had happened, and wanted a report made. He named the person he thought was making the mess. After speaking to that person, police said it seemed to be a prank although the alleged prankster denied being the perpetrator. All parties involved were reminded this type of call was an inappropriate use of police resources and that certain actions can lead to criminal charges.
Contractor, homeowner disagree
A contractor who requested a Spanish-speaking officer requested police assistance Sept. 2 at a house on Copper Beech Lane. He said he was trying to collect the remaining balance on work he’d done at the residence. The homeowner told police he wasn’t paying because his property was damaged and the work was not completed. Both parties were advised this was a civil matter and were referred to a court in White Plains. Police stood by while the contractor retrieved his tools. Police told him the homeowner didn’t want him to return to the residence.
Have fun but keep it quiet
A loud party was reported Sept. 3 on Parkfield Road. The caller said a large group of people was congregating in a driveway. Police spoke to the homeowner who agreed to turn down the music.
Can’t exit the garage
A 911 caller Sept. 4 said he needed help leaving the garage on Popham Road. He said the gate wouldn’t open; on arrival police saw he couldn’t get out. The caller said no one responded to the intercom and he’d been waiting 45 minutes for assistance. Police contacted the garage company who offered to send someone over to open the gate.
Boxes to the curb
A Wildwood Road resident Sept. 4 told police she is 92 years old and was requesting assistance moving to the curb some boxes belonging to her daughter’s former husband. After speaking with family members, police advised legal counsel be sought should anyone have questions about personal property. Police did help the homeowner move the boxes to the curb.
Nowhere to go but still going
A homeless woman was reported Sept. 5 on the property of PopoJito on Christie Place. The caller said it looked like she was planning on staying overnight. Police saw her and tried to make contact with her, but she got up and left the area.
Traffic
Two cars collided; no injuries were reported on Sycamore and Secor roads Aug. 30.
Two cars hit each other Aug. 30 in a sideswipe incident at the Crossway Field parking lot on Mamaroneck Avenue.
One car rear-ended another car Aug. 31 at Walworth and Greenacres avenues. No damage or injuries were reported.
Two cars collided but no one was injured on Aug. 31 on Drake and Post roads.
A car backed into a village-owned car Sept. 2 in the Golden Horseshoe parking lot on Wilmot Road. No one was injured.
Two cars collided Aug. 4 on Mamaroneck Road and Palmer Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Fire
Firefighters went to a residence on Catherine Street Aug. 29 in response to an activated smoke alarm in a bedroom. Steam from a shower is thought to have set off the detector.
Shower steam set off a smoke alarm Sept. 1 at a house on Huntington Avenue. The alarm was reset and no hazards were observed.
A damaged gas main was reported Aug. 29 on Reimer Road; on arrival a contractor was seen working on the lawn with excavation equipment. A hiss could be heard coming from the excavation hole. Con Edison Gas was called, the road was closed off, a curb box generating the gas was shut off, the house was cleared for gas, the building department was contacted and the contractor said he would work with Con Edison to coordinate the excavation.
A fire alarm went off Aug. 29 at a residence on Stonewall Lane. There was a brief loss of power inside the house. Firefighters helped the homeowner reset the alarm after no hazards were found.
A strong odor was reported Aug. 30 on Clarence Road. Firefighters arrived and said they smelled a skunk and explained the source to the person who reported the odor.
Burned food brought firefighters to a house on Kensington Road Sept. 2. On arrival, firefighters said there was no fire, they ventilated the residence and reset the alarm.
Cooking smoke activated an alarm Sept. 4 at a residence on Brite Avenue. The homeowner met firefighters at the door and said no help was needed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 was compiled from official reports.
