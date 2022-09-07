Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A mother and her teen son went to police headquarters Aug. 29 to report jewelry and wallets recently had been stolen from their house on Fox Meadow Road. They estimated the value of the lost property at around $7,650. Police issued them paperwork and said the incident is under investigation. 

A Madison Road resident Sept. 2 told police the catalytic converter was stolen from his car while it was parked in the driveway. He told police he didn’t know it was missing until he took the car to his mechanic and was advised of the source of the noise problem. A report was made for documentation. 

