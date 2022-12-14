A Cushman Road resident Dec. 7 reported someone tried to enter her car, which was parked in her driveway. She described a suspect who got into a black BMW sedan and drove off toward Mamaroneck Avenue. She was alerted to the attempted theft after an alarm was activated on the car. The subject was unable to enter her car. Police searched the area without result.
The same day, Dec. 7, a Lebanon Road resident reported his BMW Suburban was stolen from his driveway. He said the BMW was parked in front of a Tesla and when the thief maneuvered the BMW out of the driveway, it hit the Tesla, damaging it, as well as shrubbery and the lawn as the thief sped away. The homeowner said he woke up to a loud noise and saw the BMW being driven away. The stolen car is valued at $45,000. Police are investigating.
Forgery and fraud
A Birchall Drive resident Dec. 8 reported grand larceny and forgery citing nearly $10,000 in electronic funds removed from her account. She was advised of the situation by her bank. A report was made for documentation.
No dumpster here
A Wynmor Road resident Dec. 5 complained a dumpster was dropped off in his driveway; he had never requested it. He phoned back a short while later to say he’d been in touch with the sanitation company and they were coming to get it.
Waiting for the boss
A Fox Meadow Road resident Dec. 5 reported an unknown car and driver parked in front of their house for some time. The caller wanted to know their business. Police contacted the driver who said they work for a contractor and were waiting for their boss. No further action was needed.
Scam phone call
A Berkeley Road resident Dec. 5 reported a scam call from a person who claimed to be a New York City police officer. She said she did not divulge personal information beyond confirming her address. She ended the call swiftly. A report was made for documentation.
Alfa Romeo vs. BMW
An Alfa Romeo and a BMW were involved in a collision Dec. 5 at Heathcote Road and Palmer Avenue. Neither driver was injured. One car was pulling out of a parking spot; the other car failed to yield. The Alfa Romeo was inoperable and was towed from the scene. Police assisted in an information exchange and assisted with traffic control until the tow was completed.
Died at home
A Dell Road woman, 75, was pronounced dead on arrival at her home Dec. 5. She was reported unresponsive by her son, who notified police. Police and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps were on scene. No foul play was suspected. The medical examiner’s office was contacted and responded to the residence.
Car never returned
An Avis car rental employee Dec. 7 on Scarsdale Avenue reported a Toyota Camry valued at over $25,000 had been leased but not returned. A second car reported not returned turned out to not be in the Scarsdale police jurisdiction. A report was made for documentation.
Hitchin’ a ride
Police took information from a caller Dec. 7 who said she picked up an elderly man hitchhiking from White Plains. She drove him to an address on Catherine Road and was concerned for his well-being. Police went to the residence but no one answered the door. Lights were on upstairs, giving the impression someone was there. The house appeared intact, and police saw no reason to intrude.
He’s just a P.I.
A caller Dec. 8 called the police to say she was in a parking lot on Boulevard and thought someone was following her. She described the car and police located the driver who said he was a private investigator and that he was just leaving the area. The caller told police she thought he was a workman’s compensation investigator following her around and no further action was taken.
What were they up to?
A Saxon Woods Road caller Dec. 8 described four men wearing hoodies and carrying a flashlight ran down a driveway — but not the caller’s driveway — and were sitting in a gray car. The car and the men were gone by the time police arrived. The exterior of the house was checked. An unsecured door was discovered. The house, under construction and unoccupied, was checked inside. No signs of criminality were apparent. Police were unable to secure the door.
Door was wide open
A Cornell Road resident Dec. 8 said she’d left her house for 20 minutes and returned to find the door wide open. The interior was checked and all appeared in good order.
Blinded by the sun
A sanitation truck and a car collided Dec. 8 on Meadow Road near Normandy Lane; the truck was backing into a driveway to collect trash. The driver said sun glare was responsible for why he didn’t see the parked car. A report was made.
Bad driving
A motorcyclist observed changing lanes without signaling aroused the attention of an officer on patrol Dec. 8 near Post and Fenimore roads; the bike had no registration plate. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was issued tickets for a number of violations, including aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Car vandalized
A New Jersey man Dec. 8 reported the rear bumper of his car was vandalized while it was parked on Scarsdale Avenue. Police arrived on scene and the owner made a deposition, along with a supporting deposition.
Assistance rendered
A caller Dec. 9 said she couldn’t find her car, which she thought she parked in the vicinity of Boniface Circle and Chase Road. Police located her car parked on Harwood Court. No further assistance was needed.
Maybe shouldn’t be driving
An 81-year-old Scarsdale man was found driving with a suspended license Dec. 10 after being observed by an officer who saw him speeding on Post Road. A traffic stop was initiated and the car was pulled over at Post and Oxford roads. The driver said he was aware his license was suspended. His son was contacted and arrived to drive the car and his dad home. The father was issued multiple tickets.
Identity theft
A Greenacres Road resident went to police headquarters Dec. 10 to say someone stole his identity by using his address on a driver’s license. He said he received correspondence from the DMV outlining a suspension on his license; he said the information was incorrect and he’s lived at his current address 40 years and has never heard of the person registered with the DMV at his address. A report was made for documentation.
Animal tales
A Cornell Street resident Dec. 10 reported a sick fox in her neighbor’s yard. Police looked at the fox, which appeared to have mange, and advised the caller that mange is an illness the fox can recover from and return to good health. Attempts to reach the homeowner of the property the fox was resting on were unsuccessful. A few hours later the caller called to say the fox was still there. Patrol checked the area but couldn’t find the fox. The caller said she wasn’t sure where it was.
An Innes Road resident Dec. 10 reported an injured cat in the front yard. Police arrived and saw it wasn’t sick but hungry. The resident called back soon after to report the cat was picked up by the New Rochelle Humane Society.
Two separate callers reported a German shepherd on the loose Dec. 10. One caller said they saw it running east on Mamaroneck Road near Leatherstocking Lane; a second caller reported it running south on Post Road by Fenimore Road. Police looked for the dog but couldn’t find it.
Won’t pay
Police responded to a business on Christie Place Dec. 10 on a report of a customer refusing to pay a bill. On their arrival, management asked that police stand by until an employee and the disputing party reached an agreement.
Shut it down
Police went to a house on Dolma Road Dec. 11 on a report of a loud party. The host said the music was shutting off and the party was just ending.
Oops, wrong house
A Gorham Road resident Dec. 11 said her Ring doorbell security camera showed an unknown man at the front of her house. Police checked the video and said the man appeared to be a food delivery driver who realized he was at the wrong door.
Arrested
Police arrested Michael A. Maganin, 33, from Yonkers Dec. 11, alleged to be driving while intoxicated. He was observed speeding on Post Road. During the traffic stop, Maganin appeared intoxicated and was arrested on scene. At police headquarters he refused to take the breath test. Maganin was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. He was processed and released on his own recognizance and given a ticket to appear in court Jan. 4.
Accelerator mishap
The operator of a car traveling on Weaver Street Dec. 12 told police the car self-accelerated on its own as he approached Heathcote Road. He said he tried to brake but couldn’t and hit a Stop Here on Red sign, continuing through the intersection before being able to downshift and stop the car. The DOT was notified, as it was a DOT sign that was damaged, and the car was towed from the scene. No one was injured.
Fire
An unconscious man in a black SUV Dec. 9 was parked in front of the garbage drop-off in the sanitation lot on Secor Road. Firefighters broke open a window and CPR was administered by a department of public works employee and a Scarsdale ambulance crew member. The man was placed on a gurney and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Contractors working inside a house on Vernon Road Dec. 5 set off a smoke alarm while raising dust. They were advised to cover the smoke detectors while sanding.
Contractors working at a residence on Elm Road Dec. 7 accidentally activated a smoke alarm summoning firefighters while doing demolition work.
Firefighters went to a house on Griffen Avenue Dec. 5 when the resident reported trouble with the electric service. On arrival, overhead house service wires were seen burning. Power was shut down to the residence and firefighters stood by until Con Edison Electric arrived.
A Catherine Road resident Dec. 6 reported a “campfire” smell inside her house. Firefighters arrived and determined an open flue in a wood-burning fireplace was causing a downdraft redolent of the last fire burned. The house was thoroughly checked; no hazards were found.
A closed fireplace flue was responsible Dec. 9 for bringing firefighters to a Crawford Lane residence. On arrival, they saw the first floor enveloped in a light smoke haze. The flue was opened and the home ventilated by opening doors and windows. No further action was needed.
Firefighters responded to Walworth Avenue Dec. 11 when residents forgot to open the flue of their fireplace before starting a fire; the flue was opened and firefighters determined the draft was working. The house was ventilated and metered and a high CO level was found. Fire personnel continued to vent the house until safe air levels were achieved and residents could reenter.
On Dec. 6, a faulty sprinkler system compressor brought firefighters to a commercial building on Saxon Woods Road. The source of the leaking water was discovered and fixed, and the system was reset. Building management was contacted and advised to call for service.
Fire and ambulance crew went to the scene of a two-car collision with reported injuries on the Hutchinson Parkway northbound Dec. 6. All parties on scene refused medical attention and one car was towed.
Cooking smoke set off an alarm Dec. 6 on Brewster Road. No fire was found and the alarm was reset.
Burnt food in the judge’s chamber activated a smoke alarm Dec. 7 on Post Road in village hall. Firefighters on arrival saw a smoky haze coming from a charred toaster oven, which was removed from the premises.
Firefighters went to a residence on Claremont Road Dec. 9 for an activated smoke alarm set off by cooking. No fire was found and no ventilation was required.
On Dec. 10, firefighters responded when an alarm went off at a residence on Sheldrake Road. The occupant refused to let firefighters inside the house and said the alarm was activated by a candle they had just blown out.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, was compiled from official reports.
