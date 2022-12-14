Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A Cushman Road resident Dec. 7 reported someone tried to enter her car, which was parked in her driveway. She described a suspect who got into a black BMW sedan and drove off toward Mamaroneck Avenue. She was alerted to the attempted theft after an alarm was activated on the car. The subject was unable to enter her car. Police searched the area without result.

The same day, Dec. 7, a Lebanon Road resident reported his BMW Suburban was stolen from his driveway. He said the BMW was parked in front of a Tesla and when the thief maneuvered the BMW out of the driveway, it hit the Tesla, damaging it, as well as shrubbery and the lawn as the thief sped away. The homeowner said he woke up to a loud noise and saw the BMW being driven away. The stolen car is valued at $45,000. Police are investigating. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.