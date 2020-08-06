Police responded to an activated burglar alarm at a house on Normandy Lane Aug. 1. Upon arrival police saw the front door had been forced open and the doorframe was damaged. The interior of the house was checked and appeared to have been rummaged through. A family member reported a bolt action shotgun was stolen. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a house on Deerfield Lane on a report of a burglary on Aug. 2. The caller said when he returned that afternoon he saw the house had been unlawfully entered. Police met the residents in their driveway and determined that burglars forcibly removed two glass panels of the front door to gain access to the house. Police checked the premises and found the master bedroom was in disarray. An antique desk was damaged and drawers and jewelry boxes were tossed. The residents reported missing a Valentino handbag valued at $2,450; a Chloe bag valued at $2,000; a Goyard bag valued at $2,000; a Gucci bag valued at $1,700; a Caroline Herrera bag valued at $1,500; a Louis Vuitton bag valued at $1,500; another Louis Vuitton bag valued at $2,500; a gold necklace valued at $10,000 and a Rolex watch valued at $8,000. Also stolen were a Baume and Mercier watch valued at $8,000; a Panerai watch valued at $7,500 and a Breitling watch valued at $5,000. The damaged desk is valued at $3,000. Replacement of the doorframe is estimated at $2,000. Police are investigating.
A Heathcote Road resident on July 31 reported necklaces and other jewelry valued at $5,300 missing from her home. She said she’s meticulous about her jewelry and organized the items on July 21. On July 25 she opened her jewelry box and realized some things were missing. She’s in the process of moving and has been donating and selling items; she told police someone might have taken her jewelry while she was distracted.
Identity theft
On July 27, a Garden Road resident reported that sometime between July 23 and July 27 she was the victim of identity theft. Citibank notified her of an account she never opened, she told police, and when she checked her Experian account to audit her credit history she discovered a fake account was opened in her name at Wells Fargo Bank. Two $2,500 withdrawals were made from her authorized Chase Bank account and transferred to Wells Fargo. Chase restored her funds and she got the fraudulent accounts closed. She learned her address was changed without permission at the U.S. postal service. She told police the address change was corrected, but she found out the person once again attempted to change it only to be thwarted by the USPS. Her Verizon FIOS account was hacked and someone changed the password, rerouting her calls to two different numbers. She believes a claim for unemployment may have been filed in her name.
On July 31 a Greenacres Road resident reported receiving a letter from the Department of Labor regarding unemployment claims. She told police she never filed for the benefit. She hasn’t suffered financial loss and police advised her to monitor her accounts.
Criminal mischief
A Nelson Road resident reported July 27 the front passenger side window of his housekeeper’s 2008 Honda was shattered by an unknown assailant. It didn’t appear anything was taken. A cloth found on the ground near the shattered glass was tagged as evidence.
Man with a machete
Multiple motorists July 29 reported a man waving a machete at traffic on Fischer Avenue. He was described as having dreadlocks and dressed entirely in black. White Plains police advised he might have walked into Scarsdale’s jurisdiction. Police searched the area but didn’t find him.
Strong aroma
Fire units were dispatched July 26 to White Road on a report of smoke. Upon arrival, no fire was found, but there was a strong smell of skunk.
Lost property
A Tompkins Road resident July 27 reported a license plate missing. He’s unsure where or when it was lost.
A wallet containing a credit card was found in a Palmer Avenue parking lot July 29. Police contacted the wallet’s owner and returned it to her home address.
Ex-boyfriend calling
A Penn Road resident reported July 29 an old beau has been repeatedly calling her, and texting pictures, and send flowers and cards. Police had previously warned the man to stay away from the woman. Police advised her to talk to her phone service provider about blocking the man’s calls, and explained the process of obtaining a restraining order should the need arise.
I didn’t order that
A Palmer Avenue resident called police July 29 to report she had found a strange box in her garage covered in black tape. She said she had left the garage door open during the day and noticed the box around 6:30 p.m. When police asked if she was expecting any packages, she said no. An inspection of the shipping label showed the package was intended for her and was delivered to her at the correct address. She said she supposed there might be confusion about where deliveries are to be left. Police advised her to keep her garage doors closed.
Acting strange?
Police received a call July 30 about a woman walking on Greenacres Avenue toward White Plains. The caller said the woman was “going in and out of yards” and “acting strange.” The woman was found; she denied the behavior, and nothing about her past or present aroused police suspicion. No further action was taken.
No permit? No filming
A Valley Road caller reported a large gathering on the street in front of her house July 31; on arrival police saw more than 25 people gathered, filming what was described as “an 11-year-old’s film project.” Police told participants they had to have a permit for filming, and there had been a noise complaint. The film project was shut down.
Testing door handles
A Black Birch Lane resident called police July 31 to report two people were pulling on car door handles in the neighborhood of Hillair Circle in White Plains. The caller said the pair fled into the woods. Police checked the area with negative results.
A Greenacres Avenue caller told police July 31 a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt was standing very close to the caller’s car parked in his driveway. The man left and headed north. The caller said his car was locked and nothing was taken.
Smoldering fire pit
A Nelson Road caller July 31 reported smoke at a house across from Edgewood Elementary School property. Upon arrival, police found a smoldering fire pit in a backyard on Lenox Place. The homeowner was there and was advised of the condition and the complaint. The fire department cleared the scene.
Drain the pool, that’s it
A contractor went to police headquarters July 31 to file a complaint about a Horseguard Road homeowner. He said he had a verbal agreement with the homeowner to drain a pool and install a new motor. He said a price for the two jobs had been agreed upon. He drained the pool and was paid part of the money. He said he was told to come back the next day to install the motor, which the homeowner purchased. He said when he arrived the homeowner had hired someone else to install the motor and refused to pay the rest of the money to the contractor. Police told him it was a civil matter.
Car abandoned
A Popham Road resident on July 31 reported a car with no license plate, no registration, and a partially scraped off VIN was left on his property. Police responded and saw a silver Pontiac parked in the backyard. The homeowner said it belonged to someone who had been working on his house that day; he said there had been a falling out between that man and a co-worker, and the car was left behind. A check of the VIN showed it wasn’t stolen. The homeowner said he would deal with it.
Ding dong ditch?
A Franklin Road resident called police Aug. 2 to report kids were ringing his bell as a prank. Police spoke with a kid riding his bike on Gatehouse Road. The kid said he was just riding his bicycle with his friends.
Car accidents
A two-car, rear-end accident happened July 27 on Post Road near Fenimore Road when one car stopped in the northbound lane but a second car didn’t stop and struck the first car’s rear bumper. Neither driver wished to file a formal accident report. They were given the DMV website address for filing a civilian report. One driver complained of head pain and was evaluated on scene by emergency personnel.
A one-car accident occurred July 30 in Depot Plaza when a driver forgot to put her car in park and drove over the curb. There were no signs of property damage; the driver wasn’t injured and appeared sober. Her license and registration were in good order. Police assisted getting her car back on the road.
A BeeLine bus and a car collided on Post Road by Wayside Lane July 31. The car was traveling eastbound when it failed to stop at the stop sign. The car was extensively damaged but no injuries were reported.
A two-car accident on July 31 on Popham Road and East Parkway involved a car traveling east that collided with a car traveling west. The eastbound car was attempting to make a left turn when the other car failed to yield the right of way; that driver told police she was distracted while fiddling with her prescription glasses. No injuries were reported.
A Bell Road resident called police on Aug. 1 to report someone backed into his Jeep while it was parked on the street. His neighbor said he was backing out of his driveway in his Subaru when he hit the Jeep. Nobody was injured and no tow was needed. Police assisted with an information exchange.
A woman called police to report her car was struck Aug. 1 while parked outside village hall. She said she wasn’t in the car when it happened. There was damage to the front right fender. She provided a license plate number for the car that hit her but the number didn’t check out. A report was made.
Man hits dog, dog OK
A caller reported Aug. 1 an elderly man driving a car hit a dog in front of her house on Walworth Avenue. The dog fled the scene with its owner in pursuit. The passenger side of the man’s car had a footwide dent. Police contacted the dog’s owner, and she brought the dog to the vet where it was under observation but seemed OK. Police assisted the driver and the dog’s owner with an exchange of information. The dog’s owner wasn’t given a ticket at the time for the dog being off leash.
Fire and EMS
A 16-year-old girl on a bicycle was injured in a car accident July 27 on Mamaroneck Road near Deerfield Lane. Emergency personnel cared for her on scene. The driver said he saw her on the right side of the road; he passed her slowly when she struck the side of his car. She said she signaled to make a left hand turn but turned before confirming she was clear.
A car caught fire July 29 on Oxford Road at Cambridge Road. Firefighters responded and saw a car on the right shoulder of the road straddling the curb. Hose lines were established and the fire extinguished after a water source was secured. Absorbent was applied to the road surface and the car was towed. Police determined the driver, driving on a learner’s permit, lost control and struck the tall curb. The car’s front end sustained extensive damage.
Firefighters responded July 29 on a report of a smoke condition at a house on Webster Road. The condition was caused by a sanitation sewer trap cap that came off an outside drain at the base of a sloping driveway.
A dryer fire broke out July 29 at a house on Sage Terrace. Firefighters discovered the remnants of a fire that the resident extinguished in the drum of the dryer.
An ambulance transported one person to the hospital July 31 following an accident on the Hutchinson River Parkway, in which a car struck the center median. The driver complained of shoulder pain and was taken to Westchester Medical Center. County police assisted Scarsdale police with traffic control until the car was towed.
Firefighters responded to a Sheldrake Road residence July 31 on a report of a water condition, which was caused by a high-pressure leak from a defective gate valve upstream of the service meter in the garage. The Scarsdale water department arrived and firefighters used various household items provided by the homeowner to divert flowing water into the driveway. The curb valve was located. The homeowner was advised to contact the fire department regarding concerns for restoration of service.
Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported one person to the hospital and a car was towed following a one-car accident Aug. 2 on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound at Weaver Street.
Firefighters responded to a Carthage Road residence Aug. 2 on a report of a burning odor. The problem was caused by the attic air handling system. Power was shut down and the homeowner was advised to have the system repaired.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 27 to Aug. 3, was compiled from official information.
