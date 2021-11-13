Farm tour: Learn what goes on behind the scenes on a guided tour, Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10-11 a.m. Fee: $15 for a family of 4. Registration required. Muscoot Farm Market, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah. muscootfarm.org.
Farm activities
Drop in 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, for activities and crafts, including nature walks, games, and crafting with natural fibers, collecting sunflower seeds, and drying herbs. The farm stand is open for on-site shopping, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friends of Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center, 1271 Hanover St., Yorktown Heights. hilltophanoverfarm.org.
Fall forest weekend
Tours, citizen science activities, live music and Shakespeare in the Forest provide opportunities to learn about the ecological importance of the 50-acre Thain Family Forest and enjoy its autumnal beauty, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14. Purchase timed-entry tickets at nybg.org ($30 for adults, $28 for seniors and students, $15 for children ages 2-12, free for members and children under 2). New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx.
Birds of prey
Meet in the Visitor Center courtyard Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. for a short walk up the Overlook Trail where environmental educator and master falconer James Eyring gives flight demonstrations and discusses the natural history of falconry, native raptors, habits and adaptations, and other environmental insights. Rain date Nov. 21. Register ($8) at rockefellerstateparkpreserve.eventbrite.com. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Winter birding
This public garden and cultural center presents “Wings Over Wave Hill,” featuring naturalist-led walks, self-guided exploration and family art projects, Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $10 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, $4 for children over age 6, free for members. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx. wavehill.org.
Small-group birding
Guided bird walk Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. at Croton Point Park. Advance registration required at sawmillriveraudubon.org. Meeting location will be shared with registered participants.
Women take to the trails
Teatown educators lead female hikers of all experience levels, Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 10-11:30 a.m. Online registration ($5, free for members) is required at teatown.org and will be available until 4 p.m. the day before the hike. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining.
Old Croton Aqueduct
Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct will recognize walkers and runners who complete the Westchester portion or the entire Old Croton Aqueduct with a 26- or 41-mile certificate and patch. Details, maps and recognition forms are available on the website. For inquiries, contact Sara Kelsey, saraakelsey@gmail.com, or text 646-303-1448. aqueduct.org.
Along the Aqueduct Trail
Meet Lenoir Nature Preserve curator Sara Cavanaugh, Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., for an easy 2-mile loop along the Aqueduct Trail to Untermyer Gardens, with time spent exploring the preserve and the gardens in fall as part of the Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct’s Four Seasons/Three Parks series. Registration required at aqueduct.org. Lenoir Nature Preserve, 19 Dudley St., Yonkers.
Tree identification hike
Flora steward Devyani Mishra leads a guided walk at Rockwood Hall to discuss the trees and other plants in the area and how to identify them, Thursday, Nov. 18, from 9-10:30 a.m. Meet in the parking lot. Registration ($3) required at rockefellerstateparkpreserve.eventbrite.com. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Sunset hike
Meet at the kiosk at the base of the trail, Thursday, Nov. 18, at 3:30 p.m. for a hike offering spectacular views of the Hudson River at dusk. The hike will be canceled in case of rain, so check email for updates. Bring a flashlight and water. Dogs welcome. Registration ($3) required via rockefellerstateparkpreserve.eventbrite.com. Rockwood Hall at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Bird walk
Naturalist Tait Johansson leads a guided autumn walk featuring highlight of the season and changing of birds, Nov. 18 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Register by emailing info@bedfordaudubon.org. Maple Avenue, Bedford. bedfordaudubon.org.
Full moon hike
Experience Rockefeller State Park Preserve on a 4-mile hike after dark for this month’s “Beaver Moon.” Meet in the park office courtyard Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. Registration ($3) required at rockefellerstateparkpreserve.eventbrite.com. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Full moon wolf walk
Take a short walk to visit ambassador wolves and hear a symphony of howls from more than 30 wolves that live at the center, Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. Also, learn about the history of wolves in the U.S., their importance in a healthy ecosystem, and efforts to save them. Registration ($20) required at nywolf.org. Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem.
Native American heritage
Guest speaker Cliff Matias shares the history of the Native Americans indigenous to this region and the beauty of Native American culture through song and traditions, Nov. 21 from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Visitor Center courtyard. Proceeds support the Redhawk Native American Arts Council. Register ($5) at rockefellerstateparkpreserve.eventbrite.com. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
