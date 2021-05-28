Scarsdale High School students were dismissed early Friday, May 21, after an unidentified threat forced the school to initiate a lockout.
At approximately 10:36 a.m. the district contacted police to respond to a possible threat in connection with an earlier conversation between school personnel. Scarsdale Police Capt. Ed Murphy told the Inquirer the police arrived “within minutes” after receiving the call, including two detectives and three or four police officers.
During a board of education meeting May 24, Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said the unspecified threat was made verbally and he said time elapsed between when the alleged threat was made and when it was reported to administrators. According to an email from Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo to the Scarsdale Schools community May 23, the administration had learned about “a disturbing conversation that included a potential threat of violence” early in the morning on Friday.
Inside the school, a threat assessment team was assembled and, after discussing the possible threat, the team determined a lockout was the correct course of action at 11:05 a.m.
An announcement on the high school’s PA system warned students and faculty that a situation had prompted the school to go into lockout and everyone had to stay inside the building.
Unlike lockdowns, during which school and activities cease and students and teachers barricade themselves in classrooms, lockouts usually allow classes and indoor activities to continue as normal but doors are locked to prevent anyone from entering the school building.
Because the school knew who the source of the threat was, they allowed students and staff with identification to enter and exit the building.
“We did know the specific source of the threat, so it wasn’t that there was some unidentified threat out there,” said Rauschenbach. “We could discern at our main entrances whether the person coming in the door was the threat or not.”
Lily Kiaei, a junior, was in her third period psychology class when the lockout occurred. Because she was in the bathroom, though, she told the Inquirer she couldn’t hear the loudspeaker’s announcement and only found out about the lockout after her friends began texting her.
“I was really scared in the hallways because I just thought it was an actual lockdown,” she said.
After getting to her classroom safely, she said rumors and theories began to spread among students about the reasoning for the lockout, but no one was ever informed. Rauschenbach later confirmed that the threat did not involve an animal outside the school building or a nearby criminal situation that police were responding to.
“We were really left in the dark,” said Kiaei. “We were just left wondering what was actually going on, which I think … made the situation much worse because we were just … thinking of the worst situations that could have been happening.”
After the announcement, SHS junior Amanda Abbe’s physics classroom went into lockdown because she said whoever announced the lockout on the school’s PA system was “quiet” and unclear. Her physics teacher immediately locked the door and the students rushed to get down under the front desk.
“My teacher told us that everything was going to be OK, and we would be all right. Although he attempted to reassure us, that sentence itself was extremely jarring to hear. It validated the fear that lives inside of every American high school student. It was extremely stressful to rely on rumors, social media and word-of-mouth to try to understand what was going on, since the school was not communicating any information,” she said. “The moment I heard the announcement come on the loudspeakers, I realized that I truly was not safe in my own school.”
Emily Shawn, a junior who was also in the physics classroom with Abbe, said her teacher was able to confirm with another faculty member that they didn’t need to be in lockdown.
Michelle Verna, the district’s public information officer, told the Inquirer that the district was aware that some students accidentally went into lockdown instead of lockout and that it would be addressed during the district’s debrief process.
At the board of education meeting, Bonamo said counselors at the school told him they spoke to a few students who were still “jittery” about what happened, but that overall “there was a sense of calm.”
At 12:50 p.m. another announcement came onto the school’s PA system to inform students that the school would be dismissing an hour early at 1:05 p.m.
According to a junior who was in the library when she heard the initial lockout announcement, students scrambled to the Brewster Road entrance where security guards were waiting by the doors for the dismissal. She said “everyone was panicked” because police officers were holding firearms outside the entrance.
“I did not feel safe at all, to be honest,” said the student, who asked to withhold her name. “They were so unclear in their instructions [of] what the threat was. We aren’t small children and deserve to be told what is putting us at risk instead of being told we are trapped in the school but have to go on with our days as if it’s normal.”
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman acknowledged there might be conflicting views between parents and the district about having police officers on the school campus. While the district might want to have a police officer on campus to bring calm and confidence that they are prepared and that the school area is safe, he noted parents may have a different perspective.
“I think there is sometimes very much a misalignment between our intentions, whether an abundance of caution or … generally with our actions and the way that may be perceived,” Hagerman said, adding, “A lot of the reactions that we get during these kind of emergency or high alert situations … really reveals that tension.”
In an email to the school community, Bonamo wrote that the decision to end the school day early was influenced by “specific information gained through the investigation.” Rauschenbach said police were able to investigate and contact the source of the threat later Friday afternoon after students had already been dismissed and he said the district was continuing to follow up on the source of the threat, including “initiating appropriate next steps … administratively” and cooperating with the police department’s next steps.
According to a press release released by the village, police conducted interviews and determined that “no threat was made to the school or community at large,” but the release did not include more specific details about the nature of the potential threat. Murphy told the Inquirer he could not divulge further information beyond what was released in the village’s press release.
Throughout the entire six-hour episode, Hagerman said the district sent six emails. The first was sent to high school parents at 11:15 a.m. The district intended to send two text messages to high school students and parents around 11:30 a.m., but an error in the district’s Blackboard Emergency Broadcast System didn’t send out the messages. Hagerman said the district was aware of the issue and planned to correct it.
In response to the lockout, the high school’s Building Emergency Response Team (BERT) and District Emergency Response Team (DERT) will hold a debriefing session to explore ways to improve the process. The results will not be publicly discussed, though school board member Carl Finger recommended they should let the community know when the debriefing work is completed.
The team plans to include high school students in the debrief process to gather their assessments of what transpired, and the SHS PTA wrote in an email newsletter May 23 that Bonamo would be meeting with PTA leaders to review the district’s communication procedures.
During public comment at the board of education meeting, resident Michelle Sterling was critical of the district’s communication efforts during the lockout episode. She compared the high school’s recent lockout to a mistaken lockdown at Scarsdale Middle School in 2019, which, in her view, also had communication failures.
“We certainly all understand that there are limits to what can be shared. We don’t need to be explained ad nauseum as to all the limits and the parameters and why we can’t. We get it,” she said. “I think really there was just … zero empathy.”
Hagerman said it was the district’s goal to be empathetic and district personnel would engage in debriefing to assess what went wrong. He acknowledged there was some frustration within the community about the amount and type of information that could be shared.
“When we think about folks who are potentially posing threats to school, they are typically either students, faculty or family members,” said Hagerman. “Folks need to acknowledge that when we are sending out communications to our school community … there is a very high chance that a potential assailant … is also receiving those communications. That is one of the reasons that we are obviously very careful about the kinds of information that we’re sharing.”
