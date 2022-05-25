Police are investigating the theft of a 2022 BMW valued at $112,000 parked in a driveway May 17 on Eton Road. The owner said it wasn’t locked and the keys were inside the car. A deposition was completed.
A Tompkins Road caller May 17 reported two cars, a 2019 Acura valued at $43,000 and a 2008 Lexus valued at $10,000, were stolen from their driveway. They said they’d last seen the cars May 14 and hadn’t given anyone permission to drive either car. Depositions were completed. Police said the Acura was recovered May 20 in White Plains.
Fleeing stolen vehicle
While on patrol May 19 in the vicinity of Springdale and Benedict roads, an officer notified dispatch he saw a car reported stolen from the Scarsdale area the night before. The officer followed the car for several blocks; when it got to Rock Creek Lane, it suddenly sped up and began to flee the area. The police officer activated emergency lights and followed from a safe distance. The car in question pulled off onto Palmer Avenue and went onto the Hutchinson River Parkway, heading southbound. Dispatch was notified of the car’s position and pursuit was terminated.
What happened to the car?
A young Park Road resident went to police headquarters May 18 to report his car was stolen while he was attending a party on Secor Road. He said he parked the car around 9 p.m. and walked home around 2 a.m. The next morning when he went to retrieve the car, a 2022 Volvo valued at $40,000, it was no longer there. He called friends to see if they knew what happened and they advised him to call the police. Police told him the car had been recovered by county police and was towed to a pound in New Rochelle.
Cars entered
A Paddington Road resident May 16 reported her car was illegally entered and change was stolen from the console. The caller told police she would forward any useful video from security cameras to the police department.
A Drake Road resident May 16 said his car was illegally entered, but nothing was taken. His security footage showed two individuals in hoods and masks. The incident was documented.
A Madison Road caller May 16 said their car was entered and tossed overnight. Nothing was reported stolen.
A Graham Road caller May 20 said her car was entered without her permission while parked on her property. She said she was away and would file a report when she returned. Another Graham Road caller May 20 reported their car was entered but nothing was taken.
A Lawrence Road caller May 20 said his car was illegally entered and $6 in cash was taken.
A Donellen Road caller May 20 reported someone tried to enter her car but failed as the car was locked; she said her neighbor’s car was entered and rummaged through. The caller provided police with video of a man wearing black pants, a black hoodie and reflective sneakers walking up her driveway and trying to enter her car. Police spoke to the neighbors who concurred but didn’t think anything was taken from their vehicle. Police reminded the neighbors to lock their car doors.
Lock-picking case?
A Lockwood Road resident handed over to police May 16 a lock-picking case they said they were given by their neighbor who said they found it on her property. She asked the police to dispose of the item.
Suspicious man
A Richelieu Road resident May 16 reported a suspicious man in a black Cadillac taking pictures of her property. The vehicle was gone before police arrived. After some investigation, police surmised the driver was a hired driver who went to the wrong address.
Coyotes
A Hillandale Close caller May 16 reported a coyote had been in a yard and was crossing Weaver Street. Police responded, but didn’t see it.
A Harvest Drive caller May 19 reported a coyote walking in the roadway, headed toward Westview Lane. The caller said the animal didn’t appear injured or sick and no action was taken.
Legal to peddle
A caller May 16 reported a man wearing a black shirt soliciting in the area. According to police, the man had a valid license to solicit in the village of Scarsdale. No action was taken.
There’s a dog in my yard!
A Dolma Road caller May 16 reported a dog in their yard. Police leashed the dog and returned it to the owner who said it escaped from her fenced yard. She was given a warning about village ordinances regarding dogs at large.
A Claremont Road caller May 18 said they were holding in their yard a dog they found roaming on Quinby Avenue in White Plains. The dog’s owner was already in contact with police who gave the dog a courtesy ride home to White Plains.
Stalker
An Olmsted Road caller told police May 17 she is in litigation with someone and she thinks this person is stalking her. She said the person comes onto her property, stares at her and blocks her driveway. Nothing physical or verbal has transpired. The caller said she thinks the person did something to her car. A report was taken.
Caught using gas-powered leaf blower
A Cohawney Road resident May 18 and their landscaper were issued three summonses for using a gas-powered leaf blower on the resident’s property.
Loud argument reported
A 911 caller May 18 reported a loud verbal argument in the vicinity of Normandy Lane. On arrival, police saw several teens hanging out at the back of a house. The homeowner said she would make sure her son and his friends were quiet. The teens were talking loudly and there was no argument.
Not a 12-Step drug rehab
A Kensington Road caller May 19 went to police headquarters to say his address had been fraudulently posted on a website. He said his home is not a 12-Step drug rehabilitation center although it is listed as such on the website, Realtor.com. He said he spoke to his realtor about this and they told him to make a police report.
Uncomfortable
Police responded to a call from a Bell Road residence May 19 when a young man told police he was uncomfortable with his mother’s boyfriend being in the house. Police spoke with the caller, his mother and her boyfriend. Apparently the week before the caller had friends over and this caused an argument with the boyfriend. The mother said she is comfortable with her son and her boyfriend being home at the same time. Her son left the house as he felt that was in his best interest and no further action was taken.
Sick raccoon
A suspected rabid raccoon was reported May 20 by a caller who said the raccoon was on Crane Road near the playground. Once the animal was determined to be sick, it was dispatched and disposed of.
Egged
A Boulevard caller May 20 reported his house was egged by a group of teens and he has video. Police watched the video and said they would provide more patrols around his house.
Dog-mode?
A caller May 20 reported a dog locked in a Tesla parked at a meter on E. Parkway. On arrival, police saw the car was in “dog-mode” and the air conditioner was running. All appeared in good order.
A whole lotta teens
A caller May 20 reported 20-30 teenagers congregating on residents’ front lawns on Lyons Road. The caller said the entire crowd was walking northbound. Police looked for the group but didn’t see them.
Veered for deer
A one-car collision occurred May 21 on Weaver Street when a driver traveling north swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway onto village property on Cornell Street. No one was injured but there was property damage.
Throwing lacrosse balls
A Fox Meadow Road resident May 21 said his neighbor throws lacrosse balls on his property and he doesn’t like it. The neighbor told police there’ve been issues in the past about his playing lacrosse on his own property. He said he would change the setup of his net to try to prevent the balls from going on to his neighbor’s property.
Party’s over — at noon
A Sprague Road caller May 22 reported a loud party in the area. The hour was just before noon. Police found a party with about a dozen children. The host said the party was just ending and any noise associated with playful children would end shortly. Parents were seen picking their children up from the house.
That’s an opossum
A caller May 22 reported a dead dog in the roadway at Ferncliff and Post roads. On arrival, police saw a dead opossum. The animal was moved to the side of the road and the highway department was notified for pickup.
Fire
A grease fire was extinguished from a grill May 16 at a commercial kitchen on Mamaroneck Road. An employee used an extinguisher to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. The building didn’t require ventilation. County police were also on scene.
Painters working in a basement accidentally set off a gas alarm May 15 on Valley Road. The alarm was reset.
A commercial alarm was activated at the Fenway Golf Course May 16 on Secor Road. A smoke detector was activated in the men’s locker room but no fire was found.
A rotten egg smell was reported May 17 by a homeowner on Fox Meadow Road. Firefighters searched all over the house and outside it, but found no problem. The homeowner was advised to call back if the smell returned.
Smoke from cooking activated an alarm May 19 at a house on Hamilton Road. The alarm was reset.
Smoke from cooking activated an alarm May 19 on Highland Way. The homeowner reset the alarm.
Steam from a shower mistaken for smoke brought firefighters to a house on Rock Creek Lane May 19.
Contractors operating a gas-powered pressure washer May 20 on Hanover Road accidentally set off a carbon monoxide alarm which brought firefighters. The contractor and the homeowner were advised the equipment should be moved outside the house and the basement was ventilated.
A Butler Road caller May 20 reported a terrible smell in the house. Firefighters on arrival immediately suspected skunk.
Wires were reported burning May 21 in the women’s club building on Drake Road. The building was fully occupied for a wedding and out of power. The fire department provided lighting until the event was over and all the people left.
Water was reported May 22 in the basement of a Saxon Woods Road house. A leak was found from the water service line to the house. Firefighters were unable to remove the water and the water department was notified.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from May 16 to May 23, was made from official reports.
