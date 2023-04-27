An hourslong manhunt for a carjacking suspect in the Quaker Ridge neighborhood April 24 ended with the arrest of two Connecticut men on weapons charges. One was apprehended in Scarsdale after he fled in a stolen car from Westchester County police Monday afternoon, crashed on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Weaver Street, escaped from the car and ran off.
A series of notifications from Scarsdale Village officials alerted residents while police searched for the suspect in neighborhoods along Mamaroneck Road. He was apprehended at 8:45 p.m. in Colonial Acres, thanks to the help of an alert resident and the work of Scarsdale police. The other suspect had been apprehended earlier Monday in Mount Vernon. The two men were arrested on weapons charges; a stolen submachine gun and semiautomatic handgun were recovered.
According to the Westchester County police report, the incident began about 1:35 p.m. when the Real Time Crime Center notified patrol units that a stolen black Audi was traveling near the Pelham-Mount Vernon border. A county police officer canvassed the area and located the stolen car on East Sandford Blvd.
“When the suspects saw the police car approaching, the Audi abruptly turned into Union Avenue where a male passenger jumped out and sprinted away, dropping a semi-automatic handgun. That suspect was captured after a foot pursuit with the assistance of Mount Vernon police officers,” the police report said. “Knowing the Audi had been reported stolen from Westport, Connecticut, a county police officer anticipated the potential path of the suspect in the Audi and set up on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway.
“A short time later, the officer spotted the Audi being driven recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic. As he caught up to it, the stolen car sideswiped another car being driven near the Weaver Street exit in Scarsdale. The officer stopped to render assistance to the people in the struck car who suffered minor injuries.
“Other responding officers located the Audi abandoned near the Mamaroneck Road exit in Scarsdale.”
Police reportedly found a MAC-10 style submachine gun with an extended magazine on the back seat of the car. That weapon, and a Ruger handgun recovered in Mount Vernon, were later determined to be stolen, police said.
Multiple police agencies responded to search for the second suspect, including the Scarsdale Police Department, town of Mamaroneck Police Department, New Rochelle Police Department, MTA Police Department and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Westchester County police also deployed its Aviation Unit helicopter, its tactical team (known formally as the Special Response Team) and a tracking canine/bloodhound.
Police said “an observant foursome” playing golf at Saxons Woods Golf Course gave officers a “detailed description of the suspect, including that he was not wearing shoes,” and said the man “fled into a wooded area east of the parkway.”
With help from Westchester County Emergency Management personnel, an incident command post was set up as multiple officers flooded the area for a search.
County police said Scarsdale Police Chief Andrew Matturro and town of Mamaroneck Police Chief Paul Creazzo were instrumental at the command post by providing officers to “assist with establishing a perimeter and putting out information to residents in the adjacent neighborhoods.”
Those alerts led a Scarsdale resident on Continental Road to call police when he saw a “shoeless man” in his neighborhood. The Scarsdale Police Department found the suspect and took him into custody.
Westchester County police charged Jariel Agron, 19, and Jose Garcia, 18, both of New Britain, Connecticut, with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and 3rd degree, and criminal possession of stolen property 4th degree. Police said additional charges are likely. The suspects were held overnight at county police headquarters in Hawthorne pending arraignment in Mount Vernon City Court.
In a press release from the county, Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor commended the officers and law enforcement partners for “their coordinated response, effective communication and contributions to taking these two suspects into custody yesterday and removing these deadly weapons from our streets.”
How the manhunt unfolded
Around 2:45 p.m. Scarsdale Village officials alerted the media and community members about police activity in Quaker Ridge and said to call 911 if they saw a “suspicious person” in the area. An hour later, an updated alert noted the suspect was wearing “dark pants and a hooded sweatshirt” and had fled from a car crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway.
At 3:40 p.m., Scarsdale Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick emailed the community to let parents know both Heathcote and Quaker Ridge elementary schools were put on lock out to keep students and staff safe inside for a short time as a precaution as the incident was unfolding around school dismissal time.
Around 7:30 p.m., an update said the suspect was not yet apprehended and the police presence was “scaling down” as it was “possible the person has left the area.”
But Scarsdale and Westchester County police continued patrolling the area.
A final alert was issued at 8:45 p.m. to let residents know the hourslong manhunt was over and the suspect was apprehended by Scarsdale police on Continental Road, thanks to the help of an alert resident and the police effort.
A Brittany Close resident told the Inquirer, “There was an armed officer standing sentry in front of every house on Brittany Close, and four law enforcement vehicles blocking the entrance to the cul-de-sac. County police were running the show, but without exaggerating, there were more than two dozen cops in our cul-de-sac alone. We saw a cop pull a gun to open our shed and check in there. Between that and the hours of choppers in the air, it felt unreal.”
The next day, Tuesday, April 25, Dannielle, a Colonial Acres resident who withheld her last name, told the Inquirer, “It was dramatic when they said for everyone to stay inside. But it’s still the suburbs and if we lived in Manhattan, this would not be news — things like this happen there every day.”
For parents in the area who were waiting for buses to drop their children off after school, “What we really cared about was our kids getting home safely,” she said.
— with reporting by Eve Marx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.