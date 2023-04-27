Police manhunt photo

Police directing traffic on Mamaroneck Road April 24 as they search for a carjacking suspect.

 Valerie Abrahams photo

An hourslong manhunt for a carjacking suspect in the Quaker Ridge neighborhood April 24 ended with the arrest of two Connecticut men on weapons charges. One was apprehended in Scarsdale after he fled in a stolen car from Westchester County police Monday afternoon, crashed on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Weaver Street, escaped from the car and ran off.

A series of notifications from Scarsdale Village officials alerted residents while police searched for the suspect in neighborhoods along Mamaroneck Road. He was apprehended at 8:45 p.m. in Colonial Acres, thanks to the help of an alert resident and the work of Scarsdale police. The other suspect had been apprehended earlier Monday in Mount Vernon. The two men were arrested on weapons charges; a stolen submachine gun and semiautomatic handgun were recovered.

