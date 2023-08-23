Felony-level criminal mischief was reported Aug. 18 at a residence on Dunham Road. Tires were slashed on three vehicles. The reporting party said the vandals did the damage overnight. Police are investigating.
Open door
A Hampton Road resident who was not at home Aug. 18 called police to report his security company had alerted him to a possible open back door at his house. On arrival, police saw no signs of forced entry; they did see a rear door was open. They entered and saw an open safe in an upstairs closet. An open jewelry drawer contained a few pieces of jewelry. They spoke with the homeowner and said there were no signs of criminality, locked the door and left.
Attempted fraud
Identity theft and fraud were reported Aug. 15 by a Mamaroneck Road resident who noted unusual activity on his credit report. He said he hadn’t lost any money. Someone tried to take out a loan for $7,600 using his information; the request was denied. A report was made for documentation.
Check on Brenda, please
Police responded to a residence on Secor Road Aug. 14 after the homeowner requested a check on “Brenda,” a housekeeper, who wasn’t answering the phone. Patrol dropped by and saw Brenda performing her usual tasks. They asked her to call her employer who was concerned about her.
Music faintly heard
Two callers, one on Cushman Road and the other on Sheldrake Road, complained on Aug. 14 about loud noise from an event happening at a nearby country club. Police arrived and reported that the music could be faintly heard from the callers’ yards. By the time they got to the club to report the complaints, the music had stopped, the event was over, and no police action was needed.
Loud music reported
Loud music was reported Aug. 19 by a caller on Hillview Drive. Police searched the area but couldn’t hear or find a source for loud music anywhere in the area.
Floodwaters
A caller on Aug. 15 reported a flooding condition on Boulevard at Madison Road. Police went to the area and saw no flooding, but a lot of water at Clarence and Primrose roads. That area was blocked off to prevent traffic and keep pedestrians safe.
Cones were placed to guide drivers Aug. 15 around flood waters on Post Road. Police said all lanes of traffic became passable as the water receded.
Sick raccoon?
A sick raccoon was reported Aug 15 in the backyard of a Griffen Avenue caller. On arrival, the animal was gone. Police advised the person who called in the report to call again should the animal return and appear unwell.
Pesty solicitors?
A solicitor with an Australian accent was reported Aug. 16 going door to door on Stonehouse Road. He told police he is employed by a pest control company currently servicing a house on Stonehouse Road and he was merely alerting neighbors of the service. Police told him he would need a permit to solicit and explained local ordinances of which he claimed he was unaware. He left the area immediately, saying he didn’t wish to be a bother.
A different man operating an electric scooter was reported Aug. 16 around the Sherbrooke Road area soliciting for a pest control company. The person was advised of local ordinances regarding solicitation and given a verbal warning.
A man described as having strawberry blond hair and wearing green pants and a white shirt was reported soliciting Aug. 16 around Cushman Road. The reporting party said he was going door to door. Police looked for the man but didn’t find him. They found him the next day on Oxford Road where he offered the same story about doing pest control work at a house on the street and said he was alerting neighbors about the service. He was advised of local ordinances about solicitation and left without incident.
On Aug. 17 a man described as bald and wearing black pants and a tan shirt was reported soliciting for a pest control company on Shawnee Road. Police advised him to stop soliciting until he had a proper permit. Similar solicitations were reported on the same date on Elm Road. Police said the name of the pest company is EcoShield, based in Long Island. The solicitor contacted on Elm Road was issued a desk appearance ticket for violating village code.
Not worth it
Police attempting to stop an electric moped for multiple driving violations Aug. 16 on Post Road near Heathcote Road gave up the pursuit as the moped driver fled from them.
Mess around parked car
A parking citation was issued to the driver of a car parked Aug. 16 on Montrose Road after a resident on the street reported it parked a long time, with a flat tire, and with a pile of debris including food wrappers, cans and bottles littering the ground around it. The driver or owner of the car was not around. The caller was advised to notify police if the car remained parked in front of his house much longer.
10 whole minutes
Suspicious activity was reported Aug. 17 by a Cushman Road caller who said a gray car was parked in front of her house for 10 minutes. Police arrived and said the car was legally parked. They spoke with the driver who said he was employed to do work at a house next door and was waiting for his boss to show up.
Locked in bathroom
A caller Aug. 17 asked police to check on her mother who lives on Palmer Avenue. The caller said her mother missed a tele-check doctor’s visit and she couldn’t get hold of her. Police went to the house and soon learned the woman was locked in a bathroom and couldn’t get out. They entered and released her. She said she was fine and didn’t need further help.
Minor collision
A caller on East Parkway Aug. 18 told police she hit someone’s car while backing out of a parking space. Police arrived to facilitate an information exchange between the involved parties. No injuries were reported.
A dip or a bump?
A caller reported Aug. 18 she’d driven her car into a dip on Boulevard at Bradley Road. Police advised her the dip, which they called a bump, was marked with cones to alert drivers to conditions during the milling process while the roadway is being paved. The caller was advised the dip/bump is temporary. She did not report any damage to her car.
Hit, didn’t run
A driver Aug. 18 called police to report hitting someone’s parked car on Seneca Road. Police arrived and saw two cars involved in a collision. Each car was towed to the owners’ residences and police facilitated an information exchange.
Doesn’t like parents’ arguing
On Aug. 18, a Chesterfield Road resident called to tell police his parents were having an argument. The parents told police it was a minor, verbal disagreement. Police noted they didn’t see anything concerning while they were at the house.
While on patrol
While patrolling Ridgedale Road Aug. 18, an officer noticed a number of packages piling up and visible from the roadway outside a house that appeared unoccupied. The homeowner was contacted and told police they were unaware they’d received packages and would retrieve them.
Multiple packages and overflowing mail were seen by an officer on patrol Aug. 18 at a second residence on Ridgedale Road. Police rang the doorbell and spoke with the resident remotely, via the door security device, to tell the resident where they were relocating the packages.
Harassed at work
A person went to police headquarters Aug. 19 to report a former employer was harassing the complainant. Police told the person this is a civil matter and provided resource material.
Bicycle and more left behind
A caller Aug. 20 reported finding a girl’s bike, a helmet and a water bottle sitting near the playground on Roosevelt Place but no child around. Police arrived and saw the water bottle had contact information on it. The owner of the property was contacted and returned to collect it.
Dad took a long walk
On Aug. 20, a Richelieu Road caller reported her father, 79, went out for a walk three hours earlier and hadn’t returned. She said he doesn’t have cognitive issues and this was unusual behavior. Police located him in a park in Eastchester. He said he was fine and didn’t need assistance. Police notified the daughter who told police she would come to pick up her dad.
Injured bird assisted
An injured downy woodpecker was reported Aug. 20 on Brite Avenue. Police found it on the lawn and the homeowner allowed it to be brought to their house for possible pickup by a wildlife rehabilitator.
Property damaged?
A homeowner Aug. 20 reported a construction crew damaged his property on Madison Road; he said his driveway and front steps were impacted by village of Scarsdale employees while road pavement work was being done in front of the residence two days earlier. He requested a police report for documentation.
They said I could park here
A pet sitter working at a residence on Cushman Road Aug. 21 reported an unfamiliar SUV parked in the driveway. She said no one was expected at the residence. Upon arrival, police saw an unoccupied car and contacted the car’s owner. That person told police he’s a friend of the homeowners who told him he could park his car there. The pet sitter told police she recognized the man’s name and texted the resident. No further police action was required.
Fire
Firefighters were dispatched Aug. 14 to Sprague Road for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. The person who answered the door said work was going on in the basement; the gas reader showed a high level of carbon monoxide and all occupants were removed from the residence and workers in the basement were evacuated. Positive pressure ventilation was activated and, when it was safe to enter, fire personnel began their investigation and found a gas-powered plate compactor being used on a basement slab for a plumbing repair project. The homeowner was advised of the hazard of using this equipment in a residential dwelling and firefighters left. The Scarsdale building department was notified by email.
Firefighters responded to Drake Road Aug. 16 on a report of an electrical wiring problem. The caller reported a burning odor in the basement. On arrival, firefighters saw a slight haze of smoke in a utility room. The house was without power. The cover was removed from the main breaker panel and charred wires were found. Power to the main was shut off and it was determined there was no burning in the panels. The house was checked for carbon monoxide with no hazard found. The homeowner was advised to contact an electrician and not to turn on the power until a professional diagnosed the problem.
Catering workers in the basement of a commercial kitchen on Berwick Road Aug. 17 activated a carbon monoxide alarm while prepping for a large party. Firefighters arrived and Con Edison Gas was called. Most of the burners were in use on the commercial range and multiple trays of food were cooking in ovens. The exhaust hood was in use. All the appliances were determined to be functioning as intended. Excessive combustible storage was observed in a utility room and the caterers were advised to move it as this was the second time firefighters had been at the location and the same conditions had been found there. The fire inspector was notified.
A small leak at a meter fitting was observed at a house on Catherine Road Aug. 17. The caller reported smelling gas. Con Edison was notified and confirmed they would repair the meter.
On Aug. 18, a resident on Sheldrake Road reported seeing smoke haze coming from a washing machine located on the first floor. By the time firefighters arrived, the machine had been unplugged and was no longer smoking. The appliance was removed from the residence and the house was checked for carbon monoxide.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, was compiled from official information.
