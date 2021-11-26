Light the ’Dale. Light the ’Dale will take place in Scarsdale Village Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The lighting will take place at 5:30 at Boniface Circle. Kids of all ages can enter for a chance to Light the ’Dale with Mayor Jane Veron by visiting www.scarsdale.com/recreation. The winning name will be drawn on Dec. 3 after Santa arrives and the winner must be present to flip the switch. Carolers, hot cocoa, food stations and holiday surprises will also be part of the community celebration. Also featuring The Westchester Chordsmen 30-member chorus singing seasonal favorites (chordsmen.org.) Boniface Circle, Chase Road, Scarsdale.
Crane’s Pond Tree Lighting. The Old Edgemont Association will be hosting its annual Crane’s Pond Tree Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. Join your fellow Old Edgemont neighbors for coffee, hot chocolate and cookies to celebrate the start of the holiday season with a short sing-along and the ceremonial lighting of the Crane’s Pond tree. This year attendees are encouraged to wear their most festive ugly holiday sweater.
Handel’s ‘Messiah.’ The New Choral Society presents the Christmas portion of the great oratorio with familiar and uplifting choruses and solos, including the famous “Hallelujah Chorus,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets: $30 for preferred seating, $25 for general, $20 for seniors and students. Virtual tickets ($25, $20 for seniors and students) are also available to stream the performance starting the following Wednesday. Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, 6 Greenacres Ave., Scarsdale. newchoralsociety.org.
‘The Nutcracker.’ Central Park Dance returns with its annual production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic featuring more than 100 students from the school as well as professional dancers, 12:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets: $45, $35 and $25. Dec. 5. The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester. thecapitoltheatre.com.
Winter Wonderland drive-thru. Enjoy the holiday lights extravaganza along a 1.2-mile drive through Kensico Dam Plaza, through Jan. 2 (except Dec. 24-25), 6-10 p.m. See seasonal displays while listening to festive music on your car radio, wave to Santa, and enjoy other surprises from your car. Tickets per vehicle: $25 off-peak, $35 peak. Kensico Dam Plaza, One Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. wwinterwonderland.com.
‘God Bless Us, Everyone.’ Asbury-Crestwood United Methodist Church will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a free holiday program, “God Bless Us, Everyone,” presented by Music at Asbury on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. The show is a staged reading of Dickens’ classic holiday story, “A Christmas Carol,” complemented with songs by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and a selection of familiar Christmas carols for the audience to sing along. This is a 70-minute program with no intermission. Reservations are strongly suggested at https://bit.ly/2YTt7xr or by calling the church office at 914-779-3722 and leaving a message with name, phone number, email address and number in your party. All reservations will be confirmed by email or phone.
‘A Christmas Carol — A Story of Hope.’ The new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic includes contemporary songs and timeless themes. Performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 26-27, 2 p.m. Nov. 28, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 26, and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27-31. Tickets: $35, $30 for seniors and students. Yorktown Stage, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights. yorktownstage.org.
‘A Christmas Carol.’ This musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale about Ebenezer Scrooge opens Dec. 3. Performances continue on select dates at 7 p.m. through Dec. 30. Tickets: $39-$61. White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Place. wppac.com.
A Swingin’ Little Christmas. This fun, fresh take on the holiday specials of the 1950s and ’60s features Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets: $39, $49, $69. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. tarrytownmusichall.org.
Ornament-making workshop. Create a ceramic ornament at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. All ages and experience levels welcome. Register ($25) online. Also, the annual holiday sale of hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists is ongoing in the gallery and online through Dec. 24. Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester. clayartcenter.org.
Holiday train show. Model train displays will be on view in the Manor House at the Greenburgh Nature Center on weekends through Dec. 5. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk on the day you attend: $3 for members, $8 for nonmember children, $10 for nonmember adults. Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale.
Holiday market. Individual open-air booths with over 60 vendors and artisans in the heart of downtown White Plains on Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Dec. 5 through Dec. 19. In addition to interesting and unique gifts, Christmas trees and holiday wreaths will be for sale. Free admission. wpbid.com/holidaymarket.
Holiday kick-off. Festive programs, including holiday tours of Glenview, the museum’s Gilded Age mansion decorated for the season; planetarium shows; and art activities for families, Nov. 26-28. Visit the website for a complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets. General admission: $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, $4 for ages 3-18, free for members and children under 3. Admission with the Glenview tour: $13, $9 for students and seniors, $7 for ages 3-18, free for kids under 3 and members. Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers. hrm.org.
Holiday tours. Lyndhurst opens the holiday season with self-guided tours for the weekend after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26-28. Visitors can walk through the historic mansion at their own pace to view the holiday decorations and dozens of Christmas trees. Tickets ($16-$24) are for general admission with timed entry, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lyndhurst, 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and students, $16 for children under 16. lyndhurst.org.
NYBG train show. The 30th annual display at the New York Botanical Garden features large-scale model trains traversing replicas of more than 175 New York landmarks created from plant elements such as bark, pine cones, leaves and seeds. The show runs through Jan. 22, from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays (extended hours and early closing on certain dates). Visit the website to purchase timed-entry tickets: $32 for adults, $30 for seniors and students, $18 for children ages 2-12, free for children under 2, free for members. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx. nybg.org.
Home for the holidays. Michael Feinstein and his band bring the Yuletide spirit with favorites like “White Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” plus classics by Gershwin and Cole Porter, as well as other seasonal surprises, 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets: $48-$88. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. tarrytownmusichall.org.
‘A Christmas Carol.’ A Charles Dickens impersonator brings to life the author’s seasonal favorite by telling the classic tale in the parlor of the mansion with the spirits and characters from the story. Performances continue on various dates and times Dec. 10 through Dec. 23. Appropriate for ages 12 and up. Tickets: $45. Lyndhurst, 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. $40. lyndhurst.org.
Grand holiday illumination. The rich architectural and horticultural elements of the Walled Garden are illuminated with festive holiday lights, accompanied by multicultural holiday music and free hot chocolate. The opening-night ceremonies start at 5:30 on Dec. 10; thereafter the display takes place nightly, 4:30-8, through Jan. 2. Free admission. Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyergardens.org.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’ The Peanuts holiday special, adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas with music by Vince Guaraldi, comes to the stage Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Performances also Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 19 at various times. Tickets start at $25. Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, 480 N. Bedford Road. chaparral.org.
Art boutique. The annual sale of handmade artisan items and affordable art kicks off on Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 23. Opening day features a DIY wrapping paper station in the courtyard where you can decorate personalized wrapping for your holiday gifts. Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Pelham Art Center, 155 Fifth Ave. pelhamartcenter.org.
‘The Nutcracker.’ New York Theatre Ballet returns to Tarrytown Music Hall with Keith Michael’s “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. This holiday ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s score, is set in Art Nouveau style circa 1907. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., Tarrytown. tarrytownmusichall.org.
Victorian Christmas tours. Experience the eight-sided domed landmark built in 1860 now filled with elaborate holiday décor, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Fridays-Mondays through Dec. 27. Appropriate for ages 7 and up. Tickets: $29, $26 for ages 7-17. The Armour-Stiner Octagon House, 45 W. Clinton Ave., Irvington. armourstiner.com.
Holiday lights at the zoo. The Bronx Zoo’s holiday tradition returns with an outdoor walk-through experience featuring animal lanterns and animated light shows, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, holiday music and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance: $39.95 for adults, $24.95 for children ages 3-12; $34.95 for seniors; free for ages 2 and under. Hours: 5-10 p.m. on select dates through Jan. 9. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. bronxzoo.com.
Orchestra 914. Holiday concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Tickets: $25, $35, $50. Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill. paramounthudsonvalley.com.
NYBG Glow. The New York Botanical Garden presents a nighttime outdoor experience on select evenings Nov. 24 through Jan. 22, from 5-10 p.m. Explore 1.5 miles of color and light featuring the illuminated exterior of the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building, thousands of LED lights, artistic ice carving displays, music, pop-up performances, outdoor bars and more seasonal fun. Visit the website to purchase timed-entry tickets: $25-$35 for adults, $15-$20 for children ages 2-12, free for children under 2. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx. nybg.org.
Clay holiday market. The annual sale of the Clay Art Center features hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists, including ornaments, dinnerware, mugs, serving pieces and one-of-a-kind ceramic art. Shop in person or online through Dec. 24. Direct shipping or curbside pickup available. The opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., features outdoor activities for families, including seasonal treats and a clay activity table. Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester. clayartcenter.org.
After the turkey hike. Walk off your Thanksgiving feast on a moderate hike with views of the Hudson Highlands and watch for the last of the migrating hawks, 10–11:30 a.m. Free for members, $8 for nonmembers. Registration required. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org.
Fire and ice. Chabad of the Rivertowns presents a community Hanukkah celebration featuring a giant ice menorah and carving demonstration, fire show, gelt, latkes, doughnuts and music, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. RSVP at chabadrt.org/chanukah2021. Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry. chabadrt.org.
Light up the night. Outdoor family event with Hanukkah candle lighting, music, kids’ yoga, and treats, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Free but registration required online. Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. shamesjcc.org.
Thanksgiving concert. Baritone Peter Walker celebrates the harvest season with songs that would have been heard in early American taverns, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Free, but reservations required online. St. Paul’s Church, 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mount Vernon. https://bit.ly/30ORInJ.
‘Holiday Inn.’ The Classic Tuesday series features a screening of the 1942 romantic musical starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Tickets: $10-$22. Bedford Playhouse, 633 Old Post Road. bedfordplayhouse.org.
Holiday art and crafts. The annual art show and boutique runs through Dec. 23 with a variety of one-of-a-kind paintings, photographs, ceramics, jewelry, paper goods and accessories. Saturday, 1-6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. Blue Door Art Center, 13 Riverdale Ave., Yonkers. bluedoorartcenter.org.
Twilight tours. Take an outdoor guided walk around the illuminated grounds of Boscobel House and Gardens and enjoy indoor self-guided viewing of the house decorated for a 19th-century Christmas. The tours begin 4-6:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18. Post-tour reception in the decorated gallery. Advance registration recommended. Tickets: $25 for adults, $20 for adult members, $15 for children ages 5-18, $12 for children of members, free for kids under 5. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.
Holidays on the hill. The magic of the season features model trains on nine multilevel tracks, through quaint holiday scenes and colorful seasonal plants, plus more than 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, and daily Dec. 27-31. See the website for details about visits with Santa. Tickets for timed entry: $20 for adults, $10 for children age 2 and up, $15 for seniors. Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial, 2610 NY-35, Katonah. lasdonpark.org.
Holiday house tours. xplore the beauty and historical significance of Boscobel’s Historic House Museum with an expert guide at 10, 11 a.m. and noon or at your own pace, 2-4 p.m., on Saturdays through Dec. 18. In addition to the celebrated collection of furniture from the Federal period, see decorations for 19th-century holidays and learn about traditions from centuries past. Tickets: $18, $14 for seniors, $9 for ages 5-18. Reservations required. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.
Note: be sure to check venue websites or call in advance to find out about COVID-19 restrictions or cancellations.
