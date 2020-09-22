There’s a certain bite to the air that signals the beginning of fall and draws families to seek out places for apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, pies and apple cider in liquid and doughnut form. As one of the country’s top agricultural states, New York has an impressive array of orchards and farms to visit this season.
This year, due to concerns about COVID-19, agritourism businesses, such as farms, private pick-your-own fruit/vegetable operations and craft beverage trails, are permitted to operate as long as they are in compliance with the new regulations. Some of these regulations include capacity reduction, mandatory face coverings and social distancing, and constant sanitization of frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails.
“New York State’s amazing outdoor attractions and recreational opportunities are a boon for families and communities during the fall season each year, and we want New Yorkers to be able to enjoy this time with their family responsibly and safely,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sept. 1 as he announced “Forward guidance” for the state’s agritourism sector. “The new guidance ... will ensure that these businesses can open to the public, allowing families to enjoy their favorite fall activities while providing a boost for our farming communities and local economies.”
With that in mind, below are five apple-picking farms — all family owned and operated — within a 35 minute drive from Scarsdale. They are ordered by the average time it takes to reach the farm, with the latest information regarding individual farm offerings and important COVID-19 protocols. Be sure to check the farm’s website before driving there to find up-to-date or last-minute changes due to COVID-19.
Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm
1335 White Hill Rd
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
wilkensfarm.com • 914-245-5111
Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm offers over a dozen varieties of apples throughout the season, as well as their own pressed apple cider, freshly baked pies, famous apple cider doughnuts and gift items. Apple-picking begins in September, pumpkin-picking in October and Choose-n-Cut Christmas Trees just after Thanksgiving. Also offered in a limited capacity this season is a corn maze and wine tasting.
Apple picking: September-October; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Wednesday–Monday (closed on Tuesdays)
Pumpkin picking: October; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Wednesday–Monday (closed on Tuesdays)
Corn maze: Wednesday–Monday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wine-tastings: Available through the month of September on Friday evenings (9/18, 9/25, 10/2; 5-8 p.m.) by reservation only.
Bakery and produce market Open daily; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
COVID-19 regulations:
The farm is operating at 50% capacity, on a first-come, first-served basis. If you arrive after the capacity limit has been reached, you will be asked to return another time.
Social distancing is required and all visitors over 2 years old are required to wear face coverings at all times.
Hand washing and sanitizing stations are located throughout the farm.
No tractor or wagon rides.
Stuart’s Fruit Farm
62 Granite Springs Rd
Granite Springs, NY 10527
stuartsfarm.com • 914-245-2784
*Note: Cash or check only*
Stuart’s Fruit Farm offers over 20 varieties of apples throughout the season, as well as a farm stand where pre-picked pumpkins, gourds and corn are for sale. On weekends one can enjoy the fall foliage on a hayride around the orchard and end the day at the on-site bakery where apple cider doughnuts and homemade pies are baked daily.
Apple picking: September-November; open daily; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hay rides: September-November; weekends only; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bakery and produce market: Open daily; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
COVID-19 regulations:
Masks must be worn inside and while waiting in outside lines.
Social distancing is mandatory.
Masks are not required while in the orchard if social distancing is possible.
Dr. Davies Farm
306 NY-304
Congers, NY 10920
drdaviesfarm.com • 845-268-7020
*Note: Cash or check only*
Dr. Davies Farm offers 20 different varieties of apples as well as two farm stands where produce and locally canned goods are available for sale. Fresh pies will be available every weekend in the fall during apple picking, and apple cider doughnuts are made all season long. Picking poles are available to rent for out-of-reach apples. Access to the pumpkin patch and hayrides available. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Apple picking: Open daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Reservations are suggested (via online booking) Walk-ins limited.
Hay rides:Running daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at limited capacity
Farm produce stands: Open daily
304 farm stand:
306 Route 304 Congers, New York
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Off of route 9W stand:
70 Dr. Davies Road, Congers, New York
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Online ordering of produce is now available via the website
COVID-19 regulations:
Masks and social distancing required.
Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, New York 10560
914-485-1210
Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard offers apple picking in a limited capacity this season, but its farm store will be open daily for local produce, farm fresh eggs, pasture-raised meats, local dairy and local farm products such as honey, maple syrup, jam, baked goods, ice cream, sweet and hard cider, doughnuts, and to-go orders from their farm-to-table kitchen. The pumpkin patch is also open.
Note: a CSA program is available.
Apple picking: September-October; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays and weekends by reservation only; party number is limited.
Farm store: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday–Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
COVID-19 regulations:
Social distancing and face masks are mandatory.
No Fall Festival activities (including hayrides, pony rides, bounce house, face painting, live music).
Visits may not exceed 2 hours.
Outhouse Orchards
139 Hardscrabble Rd
North Salem, NY 10560
914-277-3188
Outhouse Orchards offers more than a dozen varieties of apples for picking, as well as a farm stand where there is fresh produce for sale alongside warm apple doughnuts, fresh apple cider and homemade pies. The corn maze is about 5 acres and takes the average person 45 minutes to figure out — but don’t worry if you get lost, there are employees in the maze to help.
Pumpkin picking is also available. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Apple picking: September-November; open daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by reservation only (via online booking)
Corn maze: Open daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; ticket purchase is necessary.
Farm stand: Open daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
COVID-19 regulations:
Reservation-only policy for farm visits.
Social distancing and masks are required when waiting in line, shopping in the farm stand, or interacting with employees.
