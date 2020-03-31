Greenburgh police responded March 25 on a report of a skirmish on Jean Lane when a repossession agent tried to remove a 2015 Infiniti from the driveway of the registered owner. The repo man told police the car owner came out of the residence and began screaming and tried to push him. The car owner said he told his adult son to sit in the car and lock the doors so the repo man couldn’t take the car. On police arrival, the son got out of the car and handed over the keys. The Infiniti was removed without further incident. The repo man told police he had not gone to police headquarters with an Order to Repossess before the incident, because his plate reader identified the Infiniti as he was driving through the area.
Left without paying
The owner of the Sunoco station on S. Central Avenue reported to police March 25 a man driving a gray Honda Accord with Florida plates entered the business on a spare tire and had a flat tire that needed to be replaced. The man said he wanted a used tired to be put on his car, but the shop owner said he could only put on a new tire. The man agreed to have the new tire put on and agreed to the labor involved, but after the job was finished, the man used another key in his possession to drive away in the Honda without paying. The cost of the new tire and labor was $137.09. The Sunoco station owner still has the original car key. Police ran the Florida license plate with negative results.
Identity theft
An E. Hartsdale Avenue woman told police March 25 her Social Security number had been used for activity she did not authorize. She said while moving into a new apartment, Verizon informed her of a hold on her account due to past due balance. The woman said she never opened the account and the account was registered to an address and four other names in New Jersey. Police advised the woman to contact Social Security to report her number’s been compromised.
The mystery of the broken lock
A cook at the Eldorado III diner on S. Central Avenue told police he arrived for work early in the morning on March 28 and saw the front door lock was broken off and missing. The door was open, so the cook entered the building and started work. The manager arrived, checked the premises and called the police. The manager told police his brother, who owns the restaurant, had closed and locked it the night before at 10 p.m. The owner came to the restaurant and told police that after he locked up, he remembered his wife’s cigarettes were still inside, so he went back in. He remembered locking the front door from the inside as he exited through the rear. Police discovered the missing lock cylinder outside in a flowerbed. Footage from multiple cameras located around the outside of the building is being reviewed.
Attempted burglary
A Sprain Valley Road man called police March 29 to report someone tried to break into his house. When police responded to an alarm at the house’s recreation room door, they were met by the homeowner who showed them broken glass outside the door. The homeowner said he didn’t think a burglar entered, but had been scared off by the alarm. A neighbor told police she heard the sound of a car driving away very fast. She described a dark-colored SUV with a loud exhaust pipe. She also said on Feb. 15 she reported a suspicious incident of a man lurking outside her home who fled on foot. Police were unable to find that individual.
Forged document
A Ferndale Road man told police March 29 that on March 10 he mailed a $375 payment to a cleaning service for cleaning his basement rug. He said when he checked his bank account on March 28, he noticed a check with the same number as the one he wrote to the cleaning service had been cashed on March 24 but the check was made out to an auto repair business for the amount of $9,987.88. He spoke with his bank manager who advised him to close the account. The bank will reimburse him for the money lost due to the fraudulent activity.
Tree hanging on wire
Police responded to Clayton Road March 30 on a report of a downed tree. Officers observed a tree hanging on a primary wire and closed the road due to unsafe conditions. Con Edison was notified.
This report was made using official documents provided by the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of March 25 through March 31.
