Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police responded to an address on Emerson Avenue Jan. 26 for a report of a sick raccoon, which was alive but unable to move. The animal was dispatched with one round and disposed of. 

On Jan. 26, an officer dispatched a sick skunk reported in a parking lot on N. Washington Avenue. Police say no contact was made with the animal. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.