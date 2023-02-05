Police responded to an address on Emerson Avenue Jan. 26 for a report of a sick raccoon, which was alive but unable to move. The animal was dispatched with one round and disposed of.
On Jan. 26, an officer dispatched a sick skunk reported in a parking lot on N. Washington Avenue. Police say no contact was made with the animal.
A sick raccoon reported Jan 26 on Old Lane was dispatched by one round from an officer’s service pistol. The animal was bagged for disposal.
On Jan. 28 police responded to a location on East Hartsdale Avenue for a report of a sick raccoon. On arrival, the animal appeared very sick and was dispatched and double bagged for removal. No contact was reported with the animal.
Two injured skunks were reported Jan. 29 by a Fieldstone Drive resident who said the animals were right outside his living room window. Police arrived and saw both skunks were injured. They were dispatched by three gun shots.
A sick skunk was reported on Wildwood Road Jan. 31. On arrival, police saw a skunk sitting on the side of the road; it had trouble maintaining its balance and appeared to be disoriented. Another officer arrived with a snare pole to move the skunk to a safer place for dispatch. The animal was destroyed. Police were not able to recover the shell casing. The highway department was notified to pick up the skunk.
Lost license plates
A woman went into police headquarters Jan. 26 to report license plates were missing from her car, which had been towed by a service to a tow yard in New Jersey after the car was totaled in a collision on Dec. 28. The tow company said they couldn’t find the car’s plates; the woman told police she wanted to surrender the plates. She was issued appropriate paperwork and a report was made.
Alarmed
A glass break notification came into the police Jan. 28 at a retail business on North Central Avenue. On arrival they found the front glass intact. The rear emergency exit was found unsecured and police entered the store and searched it. Everything appeared to be normal. They left the store and secured the rear door.
A theft in progress was reported Jan. 30 at the same business on North Central Avenue during business hours. Two women with braids and dressed in black were reported going directly to the fragrance aisle and putting merchandise in a beige handbag. They walked out of the store without paying. The entire incident took place in less than six minutes. After viewing video surveillance provided by the store, police say there were three women involved, not two. The store reported six packages of fragrance were taken, totaling $327. The store says it will press charges if the suspects are apprehended.
Identity theft
On Jan. 29 a Clements Place resident reported she learned her credit score was significantly lowered; she was informed that she owed a phone company several thousand dollars, but she told police she had no account with that carrier. She said she’s been in contact with the phone company and filed a fraud claim. A report was made for documentation.
Just give it back
A female shoplifter was reported at CVS on South Central Avenue Jan. 31. A woman of the same description was seen by police walking on Central Avenue after stealing three items. Police contacted the person who had reported the incident; he arrived and said the woman with police was the thief, but he said the store would not press charges if she returned the items, which she did. Police say no one was injured and a report was made for documentation only.
Altered check
A man went to police headquarters Jan. 31 to a report a check he dropped in the U.S. Post Office collection box located on East Hartsdale Avenue had been altered to show a different amount and was cashed by someone whose name was not entirely legible. The man said he received a letter from the intended recipient saying a scheduled fee, for which the man had written the check, was overdue. He said he was being charged a late fee. The man contacted contact his bank, which is investigating the incident as fraud but said they won’t reimburse his money until the investigation is completed. A report was made.
Elderly grocery thief
Police responded at ShopRite on South Central Avenue Jan. 31 for a report of an uncooperative shoplifter in custody. A man, later identified as David Nunkin, 69, was detained in handcuffs after the store security officer saw him leaving the store with a cart of assorted groceries. He was charged with petty larceny on scene and given a ticket to appear in Greenburgh Town Court on Feb. 22. Police advised the man the store wanted him designated a trespasser and he signed paperwork acknowledging he can’t return to that ShopRite. He was released on scene without further incident.
Dine and dash
A restaurant manager reported a man ate $84 worth of food at Red Lobster on South Central Avenue Jan. 31 and left without paying. The manager told police that soon after the man was given a bill, he got up from the table and went toward the bathroom. After leaving the bathroom, he paused by the restaurant’s front door to make a phone call, and then left, getting into a gray BMW SUV, traveling south on South Central Avenue. He was described as being between 40 and 50 years of age with a short beard and short black hair wearing a gray sweatshirt and black jeans, 6 feet tall, medium build, and wearing glasses.
Other arrests
Jonathan Vasquez, 31, was arrested on East Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 29, charged with criminal contempt.
Douglass Manggrum, 53, was arrested on South Central Avenue Jan. 29, charged with grand larceny.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, was compiled from official information.
