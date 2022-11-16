Leaves in road Scarsdale photo

Piles of leaves in the road like this one in Scarsdale are hazardous.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Police saw an enormous 30 feet long, 5 feet high leaf pile extending 8 feet into the roadway creating a traffic hazard on Brewster Road Nov. 9. According to police, the pile created a single lane along that stretch of the roadway. The homeowner did not respond when police knocked at the door. A summons was left in the police records bin for the owner to be identified and cited for code violation, and the highway department was notified of the obstruction. 

A pile of leaves was reported on fire Nov. 9 on Sycamore Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a gas-powered lawn mower was also involved. They extinguished the mower fire and the area of grass and leaves burning around it. The mower is the property of a landscaping company, which removed it. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.