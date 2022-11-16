Police saw an enormous 30 feet long, 5 feet high leaf pile extending 8 feet into the roadway creating a traffic hazard on Brewster Road Nov. 9. According to police, the pile created a single lane along that stretch of the roadway. The homeowner did not respond when police knocked at the door. A summons was left in the police records bin for the owner to be identified and cited for code violation, and the highway department was notified of the obstruction.
A pile of leaves was reported on fire Nov. 9 on Sycamore Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a gas-powered lawn mower was also involved. They extinguished the mower fire and the area of grass and leaves burning around it. The mower is the property of a landscaping company, which removed it.
Police wrote multiple summonses to residents on Brite Avenue Nov. 11. One pile extended 6 feet into the street. A tape measure was used to determine another leaf pile extended 7 feet into the roadway; another pile was recorded 9 feet into the street. Summonses were completed and notes left for public works to remove the leaves as they created multiple hazards.
More leaf piles creating obstructions and hazards were reported Nov. 9 on Heathcote Road, which made the sidewalk impassable to pedestrian traffic. Summonses were issued to several homeowners.
Police noticed a fire hydrant blocked by a pile of leaves Nov. 10 in front of a Tisdale Road residence. Police were unable to contact the homeowner and a summons was left for that person in the police records bin so they can be appropriately identified and notified.
A Greenacres Avenue resident Nov. 10 allowed a large pile of leaves to flow from the property into the street in front of the house. Police noted the pile was in a traffic lane and cars would have difficulty driving around it.
A White Road resident received a summons Nov. 11 for a leaf pile hazard on the sidewalk. Police took pictures to document the infraction.
Handbag thief
Grand larceny was reported Nov. 9 by the owner of a boutique on Chase Road who said a leather handbag valued at $1,900 went missing sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8. A report was made for documentation.
Screamed, but no emergency
A Post Road caller Nov. 7 asked police to check on a neighbor who reportedly was screaming. Police went to the residence and spoke with a woman who was alone and admitted she may have screamed but not at anyone in particular and there was no emergency.
Ran out of gas
Police went to the area of Post and Olmsted roads Nov. 7 to aid a driver who had activated his car’s emergency lights, indicating a need for assistance. The driver said he ran out of gas. The officer helped push the car into a safer area and the driver said someone was on their way bringing gas. Police waited until he was able to drive away.
What’s weird for a squirrel?
A Hampton Road caller Nov. 7 said there was a squirrel in the yard acting, well, not squirrelly. Police arrived and observed a squirrel acting strangely but not as though it was sick or injured. The squirrel was gently relocated into the woods and away from people.
Cease your pool draining
A Garden Road caller Nov. 8 reported water from a neighbor’s pool was being drained into the street. Police went to the location and spoke with the pool waste water contractor who was given a summons for violating village code about the removal of waste water.
Could you park better?
A Normandy Lane resident Nov. 9 said he was having trouble exiting and entering his own driveway due to cement trucks parked near his house. Police spoke to the cement contractor and he immediately moved his trucks.
Help getting back on roadway
A caller Nov. 9 requested police assistance for an elderly couple in a white Honda who seemed lost on Crossway. Police spoke to the couple who said they were lost due to taking a wrong turn. Police escorted them to the entrance of the Bronx River Parkway to get them back on their intended route.
Keeps knocking down her cones
A Brewster Road caller Nov. 10 complained to police (again) about her neighbor with whom she may or may not share a portion of a driveway. She said the neighbor keeps knocking down cones she puts up. She was advised this is a civil matter and will have to be handled without police assistance.
Oh, deer
On Nov. 10 police responded to Griffen Avenue on a report of a dead deer. Police saw the dead deer was not obstructing traffic as it was on the side of the road and the sanitation department was notified for pickup.
Keys retrieved
Police assisted a person Nov. 11 who flagged them down after accidentally dropping keys down a storm drain at Spencer Place and Chase Road. The keys were successfully retrieved and returned to the grateful keyholder.
Loose canines
A little white dog was reported running loose Nov. 11 near a playground on Roosevelt Place. Police responded to the location and spoke to a man holding a little white dog on a leash. He said he is the owner and his dog briefly got away but he was able to retrieve it.
A large black dog was reported loose Nov. 12 on Walworth Avenue. Police saw numerous leashed dogs with their owners; they spoke with various individuals who said they did not see an unleashed black dog.
Identity theft
A Church Lane resident Nov. 11 reported identity theft after receiving notification two days earlier that someone opened a line of credit with Optimum using his identity. He told police he has closed the account and wanted a report for documentation.
A Rugby Lane resident Nov. 12 told police someone tried to obtain a line of credit using the caller’s identity but the applications were denied. Apparently the fraudster made a couple of attempts to obtain credit but all attempts failed. The reporting party is not out any money and is monitoring personal accounts.
Forgot their placard
A driver was reported parking Nov. 12 in a marked handicapped parking spot near the track on Post Road. Police contacted the driver who said she is handicapped and just forgot to put the placard in her car window. Police advised her to use the placard every time to avoid receiving a summons.
Argued about laundry facilities
Police responded to a multiple-residence building on Chateaux Circle Nov. 13 on a report of an argument taking place in the laundry room. Police spoke to both parties who were arguing about what should be considered normal use of the machines. After police intervention, both parties agreed they should no longer speak to one another.
Lousy driving
A driver struck a fire hydrant Nov. 7 when the car veered off the roadway traveling north on White Road near Boulevard. The driver didn’t stay around for police to arrive and there were no witnesses. Police learned of the hydrant hit from an employee of the town water department.
Two cars collided Nov. 8 when a Bobcat construction machine partially stopped in the roadway in the westbound lane of Mamaroneck Avenue and was hit by another car trying to go around it. Police said the drivers gave conflicting accounts of who was stopped and who was not.
A car drove over a curb Nov. 11 on Heathcote Road at Duck Pond Lane. Nobody was injured but the car was damaged and had to be towed from the scene by R&D Towing.
Two people were injured Nov. 13 in a two-car collision on Mamaroneck Road at the Hutchinson River Parkway. All information regarding injuries and transport was redacted from the police report. One car was towed from the scene.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Popham Road Nov. 8 after a resident reported the building’s structure was weakened and in danger of collapse. Police went to the caller’s apartment, which was on the sixth and top floor. Police looked at the ceiling, which the resident said was inadequately repaired by the building maintenance staff. They saw cracks in a 4-by-2 foot section of her ceiling where the repair was made. They explained to the resident that the cracks are consistent with shrinkage that occurs when water evaporates from thick applications of a compound or filler such as spackle. The resident was advised she is in no danger while living in the apartment, but for the time being she should avoid standing under the area with the cracks. The building department was notified of the issue and the condition was documented to ensure the ceiling would be properly repaired.
A gas leak was reported Nov. 10 on Morris Lane. Firefighters responded and found an open excavation that smelled strongly of gas. They checked the basement of a residence but determined no gas had migrated inside. Con Ed Gas was on scene and shut off the valve at the curb.
A car was reported on fire Nov. 11 on Post Road near Lorraine Place. On arrival, firefighters saw it was steam, not smoke, coming from under the hood, which the driver had opened. It was determined the engine had overheated.
Another car was on fire Nov. 11 on Huntington Avenue at Post Road. The occupants said they were driving when they saw smoke coming from the engine compartment; they pulled over and lifted the hood and saw flames, but when they dropped the hood, the flames went out. Firefighters on scene said they saw charred leaves and debris under the hood. The car didn’t appear damaged but firefighters recommended it should be towed to a service station so a mechanic could take a closer look.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, was compiled from official information.
