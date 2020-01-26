Two months following a pedestrian accident on Fort Hill and Underhill roads, which led to the death of a 67-year-old Edgemont resident, multiple Greenburgh town officials met with members of the Longview Civic Association Jan. 21 to speak about the future of pedestrian infrastructure enhancements within the Longview section of Edgemont and the hamlet as a whole.
“We are committed to doing a longer-term plan [for sidewalks],” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who was flanked on his left by Department of Public Works Commissioner Victor Carosi, the newest member of the town board Gina Jackson and Community Development and Conservation Commissioner Garrett Duquesne.
“I sort of feel that if we all work together, which is really important, I feel we can really accomplish like anything,” said Feiner. “[The town board] is committed to putting the funds in to get the sidewalks but we need the community’s support.”
According to Longview Civic Association President Thomas Agoglia, Feiner had contacted him and his secretary to organize a meeting with the association so Carosi and Duquesne could unveil the town’s intention of creating a long-term sidewalk prioritization plan. According to Duquesne, the prioritization plan would include a map with 30 pages of sidewalks throughout the town and a first draft would be released in March.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure that we move forward and develop a plan that has input from everybody so that we can merge the community’s input with the data and technical input that we have and then actually be able to get that to our engineers,” said Carosi. “As much as people might want certain sidewalks in certain areas, there has to be a certain synergy … between what we can do from an engineering perspective and what’s actually possible through what the community needs.”
In 2016, the town released a 644-page comprehensive plan, which included a one-page map of existing sidewalks, priority sidewalks and approved sidewalks.
Duquesne called the comprehensive plan “very effective,” as it helped the town apply and obtain grants.
There are 163 linear miles of town, county, or state owned roadways within Greenburgh and 131 linear miles are local town roads.
“You almost could envision sidewalks on a majority of roads in the town of Greenburgh in a perfect world,” said Duquesne. “But what the [comprehensive] plan did in 2016 was … try to isolate the higher priority roads.”
According to Duquesne, when the new prioritization mapping is released in March, it will not look dramatically different from the prioritization map provided in the 2016 comprehensive plan. Duquesne signified Underhill, Longview, Fort Hill and Ardsley roads as the “main arteries” of the community and that pedestrian enhancements on those roads would be “first on the list.”
“I think we were pretty spot-on in terms of what we thought were the most important sidewalks,” he said.
Feiner said he would not direct the public works department to start work on any new sidewalks until the new priority system is in place.
According to Carosi and Duquesne, the new prioritization map will provide a more in-depth look at prioritized sidewalks throughout the town and will be a dynamic report that will take consideration from multiple town departments and the public.
Feiner said, thus far, the town has built six miles of sidewalks throughout the town and he took issue with people who said the town hadn’t done enough about pedestrian safety.
“We’ve actually done a lot,” he said, “but what we’ve done is … the easiest sidewalks rather than the hardest ones.”
Feiner added that in many cases when the town proposes a sidewalk, homeowners get “all riled up” and their complaints could potentially stop the construction of the whole sidewalk. On Fort Hill Road specifically, Feiner said he had worked with the Southern Greenville Association to complete a sidewalk on the roadway and people supported the sidewalk up to where obstructions were present.
Eliana Weissman, who was one of the residents representing the Edgemont Community Council at the meeting and is also vice president of the Greenridge Neighborhood Association, took issue with Feiner’s claim that potential obstructions or individual homeowners could stop the construction of a sidewalk.
“When the town is prioritizing where they’re going to put sidewalks — for example in the most hazardous areas — I don’t understand how a resident could stop that. I don’t get that,” said Weissman to the room of approximately 20 residents. “If there’s a demonstrated area ... that is really hazardous … then the town needs to plow through and get that sidewalk done.”
Feiner said the town could spend $100 million on sidewalks in the town and not make Greenburgh safer for pedestrians.
“The town was built years ago and when it was built it wasn’t a pedestrian-safe community. We’re basically gradually making changes. If we have to work with the community for three years and persuade everybody or if there’s a neighborhood that basically would agree to a sidewalk and it’s easier and it’s also important for safety reasons, my approach up to now has been to do the easier ones first,” said Feiner.
Edgemont Community Council President Bob Bernstein, who did not attend the meeting, told the Inquirer the town needed to stop politicizing pedestrian enhancements.
“Public safety is not determined based on what’s easy to be done … it’s based on what’s needed based on public safety,” said Bernstein. “Public safety means that if you own property on the town’s right of way and the town has determined that the right of way has to be reclaimed … then you as a leader remove those impediments because you have a legal right to do so and you put in the sidewalks or other pedestrian enhancement that’s needed.”
Bernstein has been a vocal advocate for pedestrian improvements in Edgemont since the early 2000s and has attended multiple capital budget hearings throughout the years to fight for Edgemont sidewalk funding.
“Having done this for so long I hate to see the mistakes repeated yet again for a new generation of Edgemont residents,” Bernstein told the Inquirer. “It’s heartbreaking.”
During the meeting, Feiner also suggested committing $1 million a year for sidewalks in Edgemont.
“It’s not a gimmick, it’s basically a commitment,” said Feiner.
Bernstein said a million dollars would be “hardly enough money to cover the costs” for sidewalks in Edgemont.
“It might have made sense if the town had been allocating a million dollars a year starting in 2015 and today in 2020 we’d be 5 million ahead of the game,” he said. “Feiner’s solution is not a solution, he’s frankly making it up as he goes along.”
In response, Feiner told the Inquirer that “a good chunk of the sidewalks [would] get done” if the town allocated a million dollars a year for the next four or five years.
“The frustrating thing is that I really am totally committed to making this area pedestrian safe and I’m not doing it for votes, I’m not doing it for politics, I’m doing it because I honestly believe that we need to do something to make it safer for pedestrians,” said Feiner. “I feel like whatever I do, their goal is to find fault with it.”
Jeff Sherwin, an Evandale Road resident and president of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee, took issue with Feiner’s assertion that the town was working on the “easier” sidewalks, as compared to the “harder” ones. He questioned Feiner as to what would happen if a sidewalk in the new prioritization map were classified as “difficult.”
“Every sidewalk that we’ve built has been hard, but every sidewalk that we’ve built has been necessary and … we haven’t been looking for excuses not to proceed with sidewalks,” said Feiner. “We work really hard, we’ve reached out to people in the community, we’ve interacted and in most cases, where we’ve built sidewalks, we’ve reached consensus.”
The 2020-21 Greenburgh town budget passed in December allocated $1.6 million for pedestrian safety improvements. Where that budget money is going for specific sidewalks “hasn’t been determined yet,” according to Jackson.
Earlier this month, Edgemont resident and former candidate for town supervisor Lucas Cioffi released a crowd-sourced interactive map on which residents can share input regarding the town’s most dangerous pedestrian hazards. As of Thursday, the input on the interactive map pinpointed 142 locations.
“I hope we’re able to get our heads around pedestrian safety much better than we have in the past,” said Cioffi. “This is as open of an approach as I can think of.”
After an exchange on the social media site Nextdoor, Cioffi — who confirmed he would not run again for town supervisor — volunteered to be the co-chair of the town’s new Traffic and Safety Committee.
So far, the town’s Traffic and Safety Committee includes Cioffi and another resident and is focusing on a memo written in December.
The memo tasks the committee with coordinating activities with various town departments to implement stop-gap solutions before permanent solutions can be funded, solicit safety suggestions from residents, issue suggestions and warnings to residents, organize educational events, distribute reflectors to residents in the evening hours, meet with civic associations and schools, work with the planning and public works departments to establish solutions, and make monthly reports to the town board during public meetings.
“I volunteered knowing that the scope of it is, at least in that memo, worthwhile,” said Cioffi. “It’s going to be challenging for volunteers to accomplish all that, especially since there aren’t that many.”
On Jan, 22, Feiner told the Inquirer he would meet with Duquesne and Carosi that afternoon to discuss authorizing a request for proposal at the next town board work session to design a sidewalk on Fort Hill Road between Longview Drive and Underhill Road.
“I think there’s some people who don’t trust the town and they don’t think we’re serious about it,” said Feiner. “One of my goals is just to get this done and to show people that we are serious.”
