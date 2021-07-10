No sleep, no problem, for the Horne family as they were all smiles after accepting their first-place ribbon for their float in the 93rd annual Arthur Manor Fourth of July parade.
Last year the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association held the parade virtually online, so this year everybody was happy to be back together, outside, for an actual parade, which took place on a sunny Sunday Fourth of July.
For the festivities, the Horne family — dad and mom, Chris and Jeanie Horne, along with daughter Grace (9) and son Christopher, who turned 2 two days later on July 6 — created the “Independence Day Ice Cream” truck and took home the first-place ribbon in the float category at the parade.
“Thank God, we’re so happy to be back here,” Jeanie said of being in the parade. “Our daughter Grace knows her brother Christopher loves trucks, so we thought [about] what could we do as a truck, and we thought a red, white and blue ice cream truck.”
Of course, that was easier said than done for dad Chris, who worked the day before at New York Hospital in Queens, went home by 7 p.m. and then started to work on the float, which they completed in time for the parade the next morning.
“It started from scratch, I had no idea what we were going to do,” said Chris. “They told me we were doing an ice cream truck. I just built a frame and went from there.”
The Hornes were not the only ones smiling among the large crowd that turned out to enjoy the parade and festivities.
As usual, Arthur Manor resident Teegan Lee donned his Uncle Sam costume to lead the procession.
“Everybody is having a great time, given the way we are coming out of COVID, this neighborhood really came out and celebrated together,” Lee said. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years, typically on a Sunday we get a small crowd, so to see a crowd like this, so enthusiastic with so much effort — this is great. We all came together during a very difficult period of our lives.”
That message was emphasized throughout the post-parade ceremony. Scarsdale Village Trustees Jonathan Lewis, Randy Whitestone and Karen Brew were all in attendance to march in the parade, and Lewis and Whitestone each gave a speech.
The ceremony started with the raising of the flag by members of the Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1, followed by resident Richard Gast’s crowd-pleasing singalong featuring the national anthem.
Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association President Matt Martin also delivered a speech and introduced the guest speakers.
“It’s like a Norman Rockwell kind of thing with a lot of positive energy,” said Martin. “The pandemic really created an existential crisis on a soul level that is hard to articulate … the beauty of community is, collectively we are stronger. The children will remember this. They’ll remember the pandemic and they’ll also remember … people coming together and recognize the value of community. What energizes me is to see all the smiles on the peoples’ faces, kids and adults. It’s a great thing.”
One family that certainly understands the value of the Arthur Manor community is that of former Village Trustee Matt Callaghan, who was on hand to watch his grandchildren ride their float in the parade. Callaghan was also participating as a judge and a member of Firefighter Co. 1, and it was his 46th year participating in the parade, having watched his children grow up making floats and now watching his grandchildren.
“It’s absolutely wonderful to be part of this tradition,” Callaghan said. “Basically, this community exemplifies Scarsdale and the country. This is Scarsdale, and the people coming together as a community shows that the pandemic didn’t stop us and couldn’t keep us down.”
After the speeches were finished, the neighborhood association’s former president Al Stuart announced the winners in each category. (See sidebar/box.) As a precaution in the pandemic-impacted reality, holiday games and food were not allowed after the parade and ceremony, but there were plenty of smiling faces as neighbors went home happy to celebrate the rest of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.