A man drove his car into the traffic post at the corner of Popham Road and Scarsdale Avenue Monday night around 5:30 p.m., causing damage to the traffic signal at that intersection. Police closed Popham Road for eastbound traffic at Garth Road. Eastbound traffic was detoured onto Garth Road at the Popham Road bridge, and police came to the scene to direct traffic.
The police and village officials sent alerts to the community via Twitter and email about the incident. “A police officer will be in the area directing traffic during rush hour, but expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes,” and “Try to avoid the area and allow extra travel time to reach your destination,” the alerts read.
A motorist driving in the village Tuesday posted on social media to say the detour onto Garth Road was complicated and the circuit back to the village to continue eastbound took 45 minutes.
On Dec. 26, Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards told the Inquirer the modified traffic pattern has been in place since Monday night.
“Hopefully the temporary light will be installed by the end of Friday,” she said.
Until then, police continue to direct traffic and motorists should expect traffic delays in the area.
Richards provided the following updates at noon on Dec. 26 regarding the ongoing traffic modifications: “On Popham Road motorists may now travel east-west bound. But there is no left turn on East Parkway. Motorists must go to Chase Road to access the village center.
“Also there is no left turn onto Scarsdale Avenue from Popham Road. Mortorists must make a left turn from Popham Road onto Garth Road.”
According to Greenburgh Police, drivers can access the Bronx River Parkway from Ardsley Road if traveling eastbound from Central Avenue. Those traveling westbound can access the parkway from Hartsdale or Harney.
Details of the traffic accident will be released on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.