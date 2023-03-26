Complaints of traffic issues along Old Colony Road in Edgemont amid a development project there may be relieved by a change in where fill trucks will be traveling, according to the town of Greenburgh.
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer Monday, March 20, that town building inspector Frank Morabito arranged for trucks to transport dirt in for the four-home construction project using Pipeline Road, rather than Old Colony Road.
“He thinks this part of the construction process should take about two weeks,” Feiner said Monday. “But there won’t be as much inconvenience for residents.”
That change comes after complaints of continuing disruption from the project, first about drainage and then about traffic congestion and safety for residents traveling along Old Colony Road.
Laura Wilker, who lives near the intersection of Clubway and Clubway Lane, told the Inquirer via phone prior to the new information from Feiner that the construction was making her morning commute quite difficult.
“It’s just been really frustrating and very disruptive,” Wilker said March 10. “I’m driving my daughter to the high school and then driving to work and I’m getting stuck in both directions.”
The morning of her phone interview, Wilker said Old Colony and Midvale roads had been reduced to one lane by the construction during her morning drive.
“We have a whole community of people who are driving to the school or driving to work,” Wilker said. “Whether it’s a complete road closure or a one lane closure, you could be 20 minutes late.”
With fill trucks coming in from the other side of the development project, traffic disruptions on Old Colony Road should now be lessened; however, Feiner had previously said the developer, ZappiCo, “agreed to avoid trucks bringing in fill during sensitive school drop-off/pickup hours of 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.,” which Wilker said was not always her experience.
Work on the development project, which consists of four houses between Old Colony and Pipeline roads, just south of the Hartsdale train station, restarted in February after being shut down for more than two months.
The town of Greenburgh had issued stop work orders for the site Dec. 5, 2022, because of the developer’s failure to secure a bond for the project as required.
The bond, Greenburgh Town Council Member Francis Sheehan said, was “to make it so the property is not a detriment to the surrounding area” if the project is not completed.
Sheehan told the Inquirer that building permits were issued for two of the lots —140 and 142 Old Colony Road — on Friday, Feb. 10. The remaining permits for 120 and 122 Old Colony Road were issued on Tuesday, Feb. 14, he said.
The properties the four houses are planned to be built on were owned by Edgemont resident Gertrude Rothschild, who died in 2010. In her will, she left the land to the Nature Conservancy, a charitable organization focused on conserving land and waterways, with instructions that the land not be developed during her husband’s lifetime. When Henry Rothschild died in 2012 at age 92, the Nature Conservancy put the three plots of land up for sale. Hawthorne-based real estate developer ZappiCo Construction, LLC bought the land in February 2017 for $500,000.
ZappiCo first proposed the project as a 10-lot development, which was ultimately whittled down to four lots after review by the planning board for the town of Greenburgh.
