Mounds of fill were delivered by trucks that clogged traffic on Old Colony Road during ongoing construction of a new housing development.

Complaints of traffic issues along Old Colony Road in Edgemont amid a development project there may be relieved by a change in where fill trucks will be traveling, according to the town of Greenburgh.

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer Monday, March 20, that town building inspector Frank Morabito arranged for trucks to transport dirt in for the four-home construction project using Pipeline Road, rather than Old Colony Road.

