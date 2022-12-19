A free Narcan training program offered by The W.A.Y. at the Hastings’ James Harmon Community Center drew some 60 people in November. The W.A.Y. (Working Alliance for Youth) is a community coalition that works to deter drug and alcohol abuse among young people.
Narcan is the brand name for the drug naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
Susan Salomone, co-founder and executive director of Drug Crisis in Our Backyard, a nonprofit that offers support and education on addiction, opened the night by talking about how the organization was formed.
In October 2011, Susan and her husband Steve’s son Justin overdosed on heroin for the first time. In May 2012, at age 29, he overdosed again. This time it was fatal.
While grieving their son’s loss, they met Carol and Lou Christiansen of Somers, who had also lost a son, Erik, to a heroin overdose. Together, they founded Drug Crisis in Our Backyard.
Drug overdose deaths have been escalating in the United States. In 2020, there were 4,965 deaths in New York State, up from 3,617 in 2019, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC). From 2019 to 2020, drug overdose deaths rose from 70,630 to 91,799 nationwide, according to the CDC. In 75 percent of those 2020 deaths, an opioid was involved.
Steve Salomone blamed the rise in oxycodone usage. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), oxycodone is a semi-synthetic narcotic that’s popular among people who abuse narcotics. Oxycodone usage was flat until 1996, and then “it took off,” according to Steve, who presented DEA data. The reason, he explained, was that pharmaceutical companies began marketing the pills to doctors as nonaddictive pain relievers. The problem, he said, was that the companies falsified research, using non-peer-reviewed and in-house data.
“These are people that should be in jail now for murder,” Susan interjected.
Around 2011, heroin overdose deaths started to rise “out of nowhere,” according to Steve. He attributed the jump to people who had developed physical dependencies on their opioid painkillers moving onto the street drug once their prescriptions ran out.
Often the cause of a heroin-related death is fentanyl, a synthetic drug used for intense pain management in clinical settings. According to the DEA, fentanyl is around 80 to 100 times stronger than heroin, and is often added to heroin to increase its potency. Steve showed a graph that illustrated the jump in fentanyl overdoses. The drug accounted for around 10,000 deaths nationally in 2015 and 50,000 in 2020.
James D.
The next speaker, James D., who is in his 20s, used a shortened name to preserve his privacy.
He said he first smoked pot when he was 12 or 13. He also tried pills as he became move involved in drug use. By age 21, he had seen friends use heroin and not experience problems. When he was offered heroin, he said, “It took all of maybe 10 seconds to try it.” He was hooked from the first time, even if he didn’t realize it then.
He realized he was addicted to the drug in 2016, and spent every penny he had to buy it. The most he spent in a day was around $1,200. The drugs he bought with that money lasted two or three days. “I wasn’t expecting to get in that deep,” he said, but “no matter how much pain, it didn’t matter, getting that drug into my body overrode [everything].”
In 2017, he was arrested for possession. He posted bail, and then went to rehab. He started using again a few months after rehab ended. Finally, after ending up homeless in the woods in Putnam County, he stopped for good. He has been clean for around 14 months.
While he was using, Narcan saved his life “more times than I can count on both hands,” he said. Whether it was a first responder or a stranger who administered the drug, he was grateful that they had been there to help him.
“There are random people out there who saved my life,” he said.
Training
Administering Narcan is legal, and will not harm someone if they’re not overdosing.
Signs of an overdose can include a loss of consciousness; slow, shallow, erratic, or stopped breathing; cold or clammy skin; limp arms; a blue tint on the lips or nails; and choking, gurgling and heavy snoring.
For someone found unconscious, Lillian Neuman, who conducted the training, recommended shouting “Hello” three times. If the person doesn’t respond, then call 911 before administering Narcan.
Neuman is the director of community outreach and prevention education at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Harrison. She’s also a board member for Drug Crisis in Our Backyard, and the director for the New York State Opioid Overdose Program.
When Drug Crisis in Our Backyard first started offering Narcan trainings, Susan Salomone said, a syringe was needed to administer a dose. Now, it comes in a nasal spray. All attendees over the age of 16 received free Narcan kits with two doses of the spray.
To administer Narcan, tilt the person’s head back, spray it up one of their nostrils, and then roll them onto one of their sides. They should wake up in 2 to 3 minutes. If not, then administer a second dose in the other nostril. Withdrawal symptoms can include vomiting.
Marg Ripley, a Hastings resident for the past 40 years, said the presentation provided a lot of good information.
“I always thought it was a good idea, but didn’t know a person like me could administer it,” she said.
Neuman handed out more than 200 Narcan kits after trainings during October, and 59 at the presentation in November. For more information, contact her at lneuman@svwsjmc.org or 914-925-5281, or Susan Salomone at ssal@drugcrisisinourbackyard.com or 914-582-8384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.