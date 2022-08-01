The scorching heat at the Greenburgh Farmers Market last week didn’t hinder the temptation to try mouth-watering fresh cookies, cupcakes and other baked goods at a booth hosted by Edgemont resident Nandini Singh.
Turning a hobby into a business is not always realistic, but the Edgemont High School junior has found success with Baked by Nandini, a venture she started years ago in her home. The latest chapter in her cookbook has Singh selling a variety of her baked goods to shoppers seeking to satisfy their sweet tooth at the farmers market this summer.
Singh started baking for fun in elementary school, especially when she realized it was a “stress reliever and therapeutic” for her. From simple cookies and cupcakes, by middle school her skills evolved to delectable pies, tarts, cakes and more. Eventually, she received her first cake order from a family friend, and that led her to start a full-fledged confectionary called Baked by Nandini. “By word of mouth I started getting more and more orders and I went from baking one-tiered cakes to two-tiered cakes to wedding cakes,” Singh said.
Baked by Nandini was inspired by both Singh’s passion and her mother’s success with her own business, ShivaniYoga, which was started when they moved to New York from India. “It was amazing to see [my mom] grow literally from having no experience at all in her business background to growing her own business, working with studios and having private clients,” Singh said.
Her business took off during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, when she found herself with ample time to whip up her treats and fulfill orders. But with school being back to the pre-pandemic schedule, it’s been more of a challenge to keep up with her business, she said.
Singh explained that she had to master multitasking in order to balance making cakes and doing schoolwork each day. “When I take a little break [from homework] I can make the batter, then pop it in the oven and do some more studying [while I wait for the cake to finish baking]” she said.
Since starting her business, Singh has had about 300 cake orders, or about two or three cakes and four hours of baking per week.
Despite the challenges of balancing being in high school with whisking up cakes, Singh continues to bake because she loves it. “If you really enjoy doing something I would just say keep sticking to it and keep your passion, because that’s what’s going to get you that satisfaction with life,” she said.
When she launched Baked by Nandini, Singh didn’t expect it to be as successful as it has been, she said. “My expectation was that maybe a few friends whenever they need [one] they would place a cake order, but I would have never imagined that even people I didn’t know would actually come and support me,” she said.
Though she had no marketing experience, Singh decided to start an Instagram account for Baked by Nandini and learned from other bakers on Instagram how to use the app effectively to get customers. She also made a website, bakedbynandini.com, and business cards. But the key ingredient for getting orders is friends telling friends, she said.
Joining the farmers market was another recipe full of sweet surprises. Singh said she’s used to making custom orders, but interacting directly with customers and meeting her clients in person has been a newfound delight for her.
Making a wedding cake was another highlight for Singh. “At that moment I realized how special it was to be part of anyone’s special occasion … I’m just so honored to be a part of that,” she said.
From filling her many custom cake orders to selling smaller goods at the farmers market, Singh said: “I’m just so thankful that Baked by Nandini is also giving me the opportunity to grow as a baker, not just making profits.”
While culinary school is not a likely ingredient for Singh’s future, she has no plans of hanging up her apron anytime soon. She hopes to “maybe get an MBA or something business related so I can open my own shop as a side thing,” she said.
Singh can be found at the Greenburgh Farmers Market at Greenburgh Town Hall every Thursday, selling baked goods and making some dough.
