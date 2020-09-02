Police responded to Fox Meadow Road Aug. 29 on a report of trees being removed, possibly without a permit. Police saw a landscape truck and three workers with branches and a tree trunk lying on the ground. There was a chainsaw on the trunk of the tree recently cut down. They also saw a second tree still standing but with all its limbs removed. The workers showed police a permit to remove four trees. The species of the tree removed was not listed on the permit. The workers were advised to stop until the village engineering department could confirm which trees were supposed to be removed.
Campaign signs stolen
A Black Birch Lane resident called police Aug. 27 to report political campaign signs were removed from various locations around the village. He said his Voters Choice Party signs were missing from some locations where he placed them, and that while he’d been monitoring the signs, he had no idea who took them. The missing signs are valued at approximately $155.
Son wants to know if he has “squatter’s rights”
A man walked into police headquarters Aug. 24 inquiring about his eligibility for squatter’s rights. He showed a written note from his father granting him permission to stay at a Scarsdale address from Aug. 18 through Aug. 25. He wanted to know if his two-week residency entitled him to stay. He was told he is not eligible for squatter’s rights and this issue would be settled by landlord/tenant court.
Identity theft
A Brookline Road resident Aug. 24 reported her email had been hacked and someone requested payment of $1,000 in Bitcoin. She was advised to change her passwords and monitor her finances.
A Nelson Road resident told police Aug. 24 that an unknown party called him requesting bail money for his grandson, whom the caller said was arrested in New Jersey. The man knew it was a fake call and took no action.
Lost dog
A Hamilton Road resident reported her elderly German shepherd was missing Aug. 24. She said the dog got loose while they were walking. It was wearing a pink leash. Police noted the incident and told the caller she would be contacted if and when the dog was located.
Man at door asks for money
A Brambach Road resident Aug. 24 told police a man in a gray van came to her door and asked for money. She said he was traveling with a woman and three kids. First he offered to sell her a gold chain he claimed was of high value. She offered him some money to help his family, but he asked for more and she declined. When he realized he wasn’t getting anything from her, he got back in his car and drove away.
Door-to-door haircuts?
A Murray Hill Road resident Aug. 24 said an unknown man rang her doorbell offering haircuts to any men living in the house. The man said he was a barber. She told police he was well dressed in clean jeans, a button down shirt and a vest, and was carrying a blue bag and wearing a mask. When she told him his services were not requested or wanted, he left.
Lost property
A Rodney Road resident Aug. 25 said he lost the front license plate of his car sometime in the past three days. Paperwork for the DMV was filled out and no further action taken.
A Lyons Road resident called police Aug 24 to report he lost his company-issued iPhone. He said didn’t have the serial number or know how to track it; police attempted calling the number with negative results. The man said his employer required police documentation to issue him another phone. He was provided with an incident number and a report was made. The man called police later to say he found his phone.
Money found in street
A Popham Road caller told police Aug. 30 he found money in the street at the intersection of Autenrieth Road and Oakwood Place. Patrol accepted and then vouchered the money and put it in an evidence locker for safekeeping.
A padlock and key found on Heathcote Road at Weaver Street were turned into police Aug. 25. As the items had no identifying information and appeared to be of no value, police discarded them.
A phone was found on the sidewalk of Fox Meadow Road Aug. 28. Just as police were looking at the phone, its owner turned up to claim it.
Landscapers reported as lurkers
A Walworth Avenue resident Aug. 25 called police to report two people were walking around her property and she thought their presence suspicious. Police spoke to some landscapers working nearby. They said they had permission to be on the property. The caller was advised of that.
Flat tire
Police responded on a report of a disabled car with a flat tire on Heathcote Road at Sherbrooke Road Aug. 25. Police were not able to remove the spare tire from the car as it was badly corroded. The driver said her brother was on his way with a new tire. The car was off the road and not interfering with traffic.
He yelled at me
A woman told police Aug. 25 a man on White Road yelled at her after she parked in front of his home. He parked two of his cars in front of her and behind her, making it difficult for her to pull out. She thought her car might have been damaged. She didn’t want police to speak to the man, but wanted the incident documented.
Bring that dog inside
A Meadow Road resident Aug. 26 called police to report a neighbor’s dog was left outside constantly barking. The dog’s owner was contacted and agreed to bring the dog inside.
Kids playing with phone
Police followed up on a 911 hang-up call coming from a Fox Meadow Road residence Aug. 27. They spoke to a parent who said a child was playing with the phone and the call was an accident.
Flooding
Water was observed bubbling up from cracks in the pavement on the northbound side of Paddington Road near the intersection of Wayside Lane on Aug. 27. The area was taped off to prevent traffic in case there was structural damage to the road. The water department was notified. There was a water main break so water was shut off to the area and traffic was diverted.
Assistance rendered
A driver of a rental truck lost in the area of Crane and Stonehouse roads flagged down patrol Aug. 28 for directions to get to Mount Kisco/Bedford Hills. Police were able to assist him with directions.
A driver who ran out of gas on Heathcote Road Aug. 30 told police her partner was walking to the nearest gas station to fill a gas can. Patrol stood by until the car was refueled and on its way.
Sick raccoons
A sick raccoon was dispatched by patrol with one round Aug. 28 on Post and Huntington roads. Patrol stood by until the highway department picked the animal up.
A caller reported a sick raccoon Aug. 29 in the area of Greenacres Avenue. Police said the animal expired by the time they arrived. As it appeared to have died of rabies, police attempted to contact the health department, but no one was available. The raccoon was taken to an emergency vet in Greenburgh for testing.
Who rang mom’s doorbell?
A Connecticut man told police Aug. 29 someone came to his mother’s door on Garden Road late at night and rang her doorbell. The person left when she didn’t answer. The man requested additional patrols to the area.
Looking at houses, taking notes
A caller reported Aug. 29 a man in a blue Mazda with New York plates driving around the neighborhood of Wynmor and Foxhall roads looking at houses and taking notes. Police located the man who said he was looking for a new home and was checking out the area. All appeared to be in good order and police left him to his observations.
Waiting for girlfriend
A Lebanon Road resident Aug. 29 reported a black sedan parked with its engine running in front of his house. Police spoke with the driver who said he was waiting for his girlfriend who showed up while they were talking. No further action was taken.
Teens in BMW driving badly
Police responded to Post Road Aug. 30 on a report of teens in a silver BMW driving erratically. The car was located west of the Murray Hill and Cooper Road intersection. A traffic stop was conducted and a warning issued to the young driver.
Custody agreement
A person went to police headquarters Aug. 28 to request help with a child custody agreement. The person referenced a past call for police assistance. The person was directed to contact the records department to obtain the information.
Car accidents
A man told police Aug. 25 his car, parked at Fenimore and Tompkins roads, was hit by an unknown car and his mirror damaged. When police looked for him to make a report, he had already left.
A woman walked into the police station Aug. 26 to say she was in an accident earlier in the day and now she felt injured. She said was traveling westbound on Mamaroneck Avenue when she was rear-ended at the entrance of the Hutchinson River Parkway by a white four-door sedan with Florida plates. Information was exchanged with the other driver. She was given some forms to fill out and will follow up with her insurance company.
A minor accident was reported Aug. 26 at Weaver Street and Hillandale Close. There were no injuries, only property damage. Police assisted with an information exchange.
A sideswipe incident was reported Aug. 28 when a person came to police headquarters to say while traveling north on Post Road a gray SUV nicked them. Their car sustained some damage to the quarter panel and rear passenger door. The person said they weren’t injured. A report was made and they were advised to contact their insurance carrier.
Fire
A two-car accident with injuries was reported Aug. 25 on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the northbound lane. A sedan rear-ended an SUV. The driver of the sedan reported back pain. That person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both cars were removed by tow.
A burnt control board of a dryer in a home on Walworth Avenue resulted in a visit from the fire department Aug. 26. Gas and electric power to the appliance was cut off. There was a burning smell in the air but the house didn’t require ventilation. The homeowner was advised to replace the dryer and get a new vent line installed.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge Aug. 29 for a report of a two-car accident. On arrival they saw a three car crash; one of the cars went over the bridge, landing on Mamaroneck Avenue. Harrison and White Plains fire departments were on scene to handle that. A witness reported his car was struck by an SUV that came into his lane. Two cars still on the Hutch were removed by tow. The sedan operator was transported by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps to the hospital. The driver of the SUV did not need medical assistance and drove away. The fire department cleared the scene.
Firefighters went to a home on Stonehouse Road Aug. 30 for a report of burning rubber. The air conditioning unit in the garage crawlspace was checked and it was noticed the belt was burnt off. The unit was shut down and the homeowner advised to call for service.
This report was made using official reports from the Scarsdale Police and Fire departments covering the period from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30.
