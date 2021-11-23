A caller said while making a turn Nov. 16 on Post and Drake roads he was struck by another car that didn’t stop. He couldn’t identify the other car. A report was made to the Scarsdale Police Department.
The same day, another caller said they’d just been involved in a hit-and-run collision with a Liberty Lines bus on Post and Popham roads. Nobody was injured.
The next day, a Cayuga Road caller said someone hit her car and fled. She had no further information to share besides that her car was damaged.
A caller said their parked car was struck during a hit-and-run incident on Palmer Avenue; the other driver failed to stop and left the scene Nov. 19. She said it happened while she was in Balducci’s for 10 minutes. Her driver’s side rear bumper and her quarter panel were damaged.
Wildlife
A caller reported seeing a coyote at the intersection of Ogden and Paddington roads Nov. 15. Police went to the area, but didn’t see a coyote.
On Nov. 17, a sick, skinny-looking coyote was reported in the Taunton Road area and a caller from the Edgewood School said a coyote was seen near Edgewood and Post roads. Police didn’t locate those coyotes either.
A sick raccoon was reported Nov. 16 on Woods Lane. On arrival, patrol saw the animal’s fur looked disheveled and unkempt and it appeared unsteady on its feet. The raccoon was humanely dispatched on the front lawn of the caller’s residence and the highway department was notified to come and remove it.
Devices missing
Two electronic devices were reported missing from Scarsdale High School on Brewster Road Nov. 15. One was a Chromebook, the other an iPad, both property of the school district. A school employee told police they’d been missing for over a month, that during a football game at the high school Oct. 1 a student had the Chromebook in his book bag and lost track of his bag during the game. Neither the bag nor the laptop were recovered. The missing iPad is a different situation as it was allegedly in a car that was allegedly stolen. The caller wanted the incidents documented for insurance reimbursement.
Four tires removed
A Secor Road caller said four new tires were removed from their property Nov. 15. The Riken Raptor snow tires are valued at $400. The caller said they were unsecured in front of his garage, which has a long driveway. Nothing else was reported stolen.
Larceny
A caller, who lives in Manhasset, said $45,000 was transferred from one of his accounts Nov. 16. The caller said it was his intention to perform a wire transfer of $45,000 from the account to the owner of a construction company hired to perform work at the caller’s location on Saxon Woods Road. The intended recipient said they never got the funds and a fraudulent email was sent to the caller with directions on how to complete the wire transfer. The bank said they would be launching its own internal investigation. It’s unclear if the caller is out any money.
Locked out of car
A caller reported Nov. 16 she’d locked herself out of her car parked on Hamilton Road. She said it was running with the keys inside. Police arrived and opened the car; no further help was needed.
Problem with a fire hydrant
No water was spurting from a fire hydrant reported knocked down on Depot Place and Popham Road Nov. 17. The Westchester County Water Department was notified and the Scarsdale Water Department said they would examine it. On arrival, it appeared the hydrant was dislodged from its corresponding ground bracket on the sidewalk. Next to the hydrant was the cracked metal ring that would have secured the hydrant to the bracket with bolts. The ring was cracked, but there were no signs of criminal mischief , tire marks or debris indicating the damage was a result of a car hitting it. Police surmised the problem was rust and the bolts also appeared a bit loose. Due to the weight of the hydrant, it could not be moved. As the hydrant wasn’t causing a hazard, no emergency action was taken.
What’s that crane doing here?
A Black Birch Lane caller inquired why a large machinery crane was working in the area Nov. 17. They were advised the crane was working with a tree company to remove a tree on someone’s property. Safety cones were present and tree company employees were assisting with traffic control.
Large dog tied up in yard
On Nov. 17, a Spier Road caller said a large dog wandered into her yard and she had it tied up. Before police could respond, the dog’s owner showed up to claim the dog and no further action was needed.
Little Maltese dog lost and found
A caller reported Nov. 17 finding a small Maltese dog on Lawrence Road. They said they had the dog at the BMW dealership. Police met the dog’s owner, who was driving around looking for the dog, and directed them where to find it.
Woman at the window
A caller from the village court reported a situation that occurred on the second floor with a woman at the window. The caller said the woman was in an agitated state while attempting to settle a parking citation. The staffer requested the woman leave and she did prior to police arrival.
Please pay up
A caller Nov. 18 reported an argument they’d had with someone on Boulevard and Bell Road. Due to a language barrier, it was unclear if the other party was still on scene. Patrol went to the intersection and spoke with a landscaper and his employer who were having a disagreement about payment and work completed. During the argument, one of them slipped on a piece of Belgium block, reactivating an old injury. The employer, in front of police, agreed to pay the employee $180 cash and each of them went their separate ways.
Stolen car
A Bronx resident reported his Mercedes valued at $100,000 was stolen Nov. 18. He’d left it parked on Brite Avenue for half an hour with the keys inside. Also inside the car was $2,200 in cash, a Louis Vuitton book bag valued at $3,500, miscellaneous sporting equipment valued at $1,000, and some personal documents.
Stolen bikes
On Nov. 18, a caller said their Metro brand mountain bike secured on the bike rack at Depot Place valued at $675 was missing when they returned to get it.
Another caller told police the next day they’d left their bicycle locked to a bike rack on E. Parkway for over a month. When they returned for it, it was gone, but they didn’t bother to report it. Now they say they see a bike locked to a bicycle rack on Depot Place they think is theirs. The caller was certain this is his missing bike, but said it had a sticker from a local bike repair shop on it. They couldn’t provide documentation of the serial number of the bike and said they’d purchased the bike out of the country. Police spoke with the bike repair shop, which said they don’t put their stickers on bikes they’ve serviced, only bikes they sell. The caller was informed of this information and no further action was taken.
Yelled at during the custodial exchange
A man came to headquarters Nov. 18 to report an incident that occurred between him and a former partner during a custodial exchange. The walk-in said the other person raised their voice and created a disturbance and they wanted a report made.
Gassed up and left without fully paying
A gas station owner on Weaver Street told police Nov. 19 someone pumped approximately $61 of gas and then handed the attendant $9 and said they would pay the rest with Apple Pay. The attendant said this transaction would have to be done in the office and headed that way. The person did not follow and got in their car and drove away. The attendant was unable to describe the person or their car. A report was made.
Unemployment scam
A Brite Avenue caller said someone made an unemployment claim using his wife’s name and identity Nov. 19. The labor department informed them the claim was denied due to insufficient information.
Packages removed
A Secor Road caller said a package delivered to their doorstep was removed by a man wearing black pants and a green hooded sweatshirt Nov. 19. Sweaters valued at $158 were stolen.
A second Secor Road caller told police Nov. 20 packages were stolen from his front door step. He said his Ring video showed someone parking their car and then approaching his door to remove several Amazon packages.
Another Secor Road caller reported packages stolen from their doorstep Nov. 20. They also have video of a person removing the packages.
Broken window
A Sheldrake Road caller on Nov. 19 said someone threw a chunk of metal through his window striking a wall in the laundry room. No one was hurt. Police said it was unclear what the metal was, but thought it came off a piece of landscaping equipment. A neighbor told police they were having some landscaping work done and they would contact the company to see if they’d had any mechanical issues on that date.
Dumped debris
A caller on Stratton Road said Nov. 19 that a landscaper dumped a load of leaves and debris on her property. She thinks he did it on purpose; the debris is from the yards of his other clients. She said he is her former landscaper and she saw him moving a garbage can of leaves onto her property, but didn’t dump them because he saw her watching. Police were unable to determine the origin of the dumped leaves.
Mailman says mail stolen from van
A postal employee told police Nov. 19 a tray of mail was stolen from his mail truck while on Clarence Road. He said he was making a delivery to a residence down the block from his truck and when he returned to his vehicle he saw the mail was missing. A deposition was completed.
Scammed off a dating app
A Cooper Road caller said he gave a woman he met on the Hinge.com dating site sensitive personal information including his address after texting with her for some time. At the time of his report on Nov. 20, he said he wasn’t certain anymore if the person he was texting with was even a woman. He hasn’t lost any money and said he was taking steps to safeguard his identity and information.
Google Play gift card scam
An Aspen Road caller said Nov. 20 a person he thought was his friend emailed him asking for a loan of money to be paid through Google Play gift cards. After he bought some cards and sent the information, he texted his friend, who said her email account had been hacked and he’d been scammed out of $100.
Uneasy at job interview
On Nov. 21, a Wakefield Road caller said she had held an interview for a prospective employee and when the person arrived for the interview, they weren’t alone. They had several people with them. This made her uneasy and she asked police to check that all their cars had left the area. Police said all the cars had left.
Fire report
A two-car collision with injuries was reported Nov. 18 at Post Road and Wayside Lane. On arrival, firefighters and emergency personnel saw all parties had self-extricated. One car was up on an embankment, leaning on the second car. There was danger of a roll hazard. Firefighters anchored one car to a tree, stabilizing it until both cars were removed by tow. No one was injured or taken to the hospital.
Injuries were reported in a collision Nov. 18 on Old Post and Popham roads. Emergency personnel arrived and saw a three-car collision they deemed minor. All the cars involved were driven into the village hall parking lot and all the occupants were uninjured and able to get out of their own cars. Firefighters stabilized the scene until they were released by police officers.
A home heating oil spill was reported Nov. 18 on Bradley Road. The oil deliveryman and the homeowner said less than a gallon was spilled into shrubbery outdoors where soil absorbed the product. The heating oil company had a service crew coming to clean the area up. Firefighters checked the basement to make sure no oil had spilled. It hadn’t. The homeowner spoke with the oil company supervisor and was satisfied with the response.
A carbon monoxide alarm went off at a home on Heathcote Road Nov. 22. Elevated levels were found in the basement and furnace room. Slight readings were detected throughout the house. Residents were evacuated, the house was vented and the furnace was shut down. On arrival, Con Edison gas employees “red-tagged” the furnace and the homeowner was advised to call for service.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, was compiled from official reports.
