Cellist Enrique Orengo, pianist Noriko Suzuki, violinist Ray Dotoratos photos

Cellist Enrique Orengo, pianist Noriko Suzuki, violinist Ray Dotoratos

 Courtesy Yoshi Ono and Nick Granito

Longtime Scarsdale resident, violinist Ray Dotoratos, and Scarsdale Schools orchestral teacher, cellist Enrique Orengo, will be joined by pianist Noriko Suzuki to perform a concert of “A Variety of Inspirational Classical Music” at the Greenville Community Church in Scarsdale on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m.

The program will include romantic and exciting works such as the Mozart Sonata for Piano and Violin in E Minor, K. 304, Granados “Andaluza” Spanish Dance No. 5 for Piano, Sarasate Romanza Andaluza for Violin and Piano, Cassado Requiebros for Cello and Piano, and Brahms “Scherzo” movement in C Minor from the F.A.E. Sonata for Violin and Piano. The program will conclude with all three artists performing the Beethoven Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1.

