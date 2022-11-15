Longtime Scarsdale resident, violinist Ray Dotoratos, and Scarsdale Schools orchestral teacher, cellist Enrique Orengo, will be joined by pianist Noriko Suzuki to perform a concert of “A Variety of Inspirational Classical Music” at the Greenville Community Church in Scarsdale on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m.
The program will include romantic and exciting works such as the Mozart Sonata for Piano and Violin in E Minor, K. 304, Granados “Andaluza” Spanish Dance No. 5 for Piano, Sarasate Romanza Andaluza for Violin and Piano, Cassado Requiebros for Cello and Piano, and Brahms “Scherzo” movement in C Minor from the F.A.E. Sonata for Violin and Piano. The program will conclude with all three artists performing the Beethoven Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1.
Dotoratos’ violin recital and solo orchestral appearances include performances at Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York City’s Town Hall, Performing Arts Center of the State University of New York at Purchase, the Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, the Clemens Center, Asheville Chamber Music Series, the Juilliard Theatre, as well as performances on National Public Radio and WETS-FM Classical Radio. Dotoratos received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Juilliard School where he studied violin with Ivan Galamian and Margaret Pardee. He was a recipient of a full scholarship from the American Federation of Musicians.
Dotoratos has appeared as soloist with the Mozart Festival Orchestra, Juilliard Chamber Orchestra, Juilliard Composers Concert, Charlotte Orchestra, Hudson Valley Symphony and Oakwood Symphony Orchestra and with Huntsville Symphony Orchestra members, among others. He was soloist with the Mozart Festival Orchestra in New York City for a performance honoring famed American composer and critic, Virgil Thomson, on the occasion of his 90th birthday celebration. He was invited to perform for Lenwood Sloan, director of funding of the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C., and other government dignitaries.
Dotoratos, with pianist Gary Hammond, has contributed educational school performances, including two for Scarsdale’s Edgewood and Fox Meadow elementary schools, as well as college master classes across the country promoting an understanding and enjoyment of a diversity of music for all ages and levels of musical appreciation. The White House has cited them for their “very impressive outreach program.” Dotoratos has also instructed international students as well as Scarsdale community violin and viola students.
Scarsdale Schools orchestral teacher, cellist Orengo, was born in Puerto Rico and has lived in New York City most of his life. At age 11 he was transformed by the discovery of the cello while a student in New York City public schools. After beginning initial studies with Channing Robbins, he later received formal training at Manhattan School of Music with Ardyth Alton and at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College with Robert Gardner.
Orengo has appeared as soloist with the Bronx Symphony, the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra, the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra, and was a featured solo artist with the chamber music concert series, Musica de Camara Inc. in his 1999 New York recital debut at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall. Much in demand as a recording artist, he has recorded more than 50 LPs/CDs in the Latin Music Industry, several CDs with David Byrne of “The Talking Heads” and the cast album CD of Paul Simon’s Broadway musical “The Capeman,” which was nominated for a Tony Award for best musical score.
Orengo is also an avid teacher. He has been on the faculty of the Bloomingdale House of Music, the Long Island Conservatory, the Harbor Conservatory for the Performing Arts and the Music Advancement Program at the Juilliard School. As a strings/orchestra teacher, he has worked for the New York City Department of Education and has been teaching in the Scarsdale Public Schools for 15 years. In aesthetic education, he has been a teacher/artist with the Guggenheim Museum’s Learning Through Art Program and the Lincoln Center Institute.
Pianist Noriko Suzuki has been performing at major concert halls such as Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium, Kennedy Center in D.C., Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Tokyo International Forum and Suntory Hall in Tokyo. Her concerts have been described as “pianistic, stressing tonal richness and inflection, generous deployment of nuance and dynamic gradations” and “perfect balance of drama, intensity and beauty, thousands of finesses, a very lyrical warm tone and a great sense of humor.”
Suzuki gave her New York debut recital as a winner of the Artists International at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in 2001. In 2005, she performed Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” at Tokyo International Forum with members of NHK Symphony Orchestra for an audience of 5,000 people. In 2010, her piano duo Ferdiko was featured by DCINY at Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium.
Suzuki has won numerous awards including second prize at the Soulima and Françoise Stravinsky New Millennium International Competition in the U.S. in 1999 and the Most Distinguished Musician Award and Kabalevsky Special Prize at the IBLA Grand Prize International Competition in Italy in 2002. She was a featured artist of Yamaha’s New York Rising Star Series in 2002 and recorded a solo album for Yamaha Disklavier. Suzuki received a master’s degree in music from Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with Donn-Alexandre Feder. She received Diploma from International Summer Academy “Mozarteum” in Salzburg as a scholarship student where she studied with Pavel Gililov.
