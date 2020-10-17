Solly Refael found the perfect life-work balance after closing the doors to Daniele Trissi in June. He created Trissi Corp., an appointment-only jewelry selling/buying business located on the third floor of the Harwood Building, just upstairs from 14 Spencer Place, where he had sold jewelry since 1987.
“We decided to open this business and I will do that as long as I live,” Refael said. “I would like to take this chapter of my life in a way that I can also enjoy the rest of my life and still service the people of Scarsdale and Westchester [whom] I have been friendly with for many years.”
After his wife Pazi died about two years ago, Refael reached a point where he knew it was too difficult to run the store by himself. None of his three children were interested in taking over the family business — Daniele Trissi was named after Refael’s father — so he decided to wind down the store.
“After we closed the store we still had beautiful inventory, so we decided to open our new business in the same building, but by appointment only,” Refael said. “By appointment means I can work with a customer one-to-one and also we get to buy from the public, not only selling to the public.” It also frees him from having a store to open every day, which gives him the flexibility to travel and play more tennis.
While Daniele Trissi had to shut down temporarily in mid-March like all local nonessential businesses due to the initial COVID-19 breakout, the pandemic later impacted Refael’s business in a positive way.
“With the coronavirus many Westchester people don’t want to travel into Manhattan to buy jewelry,” Refael said. “They want to stay in Westchester and do business locally. Pre-owned estate jewelry in Westchester became a very big market. The reason it stayed hot today is because people are finding it a place to invest money. The stock market is very fragile and the real estate is questionable. Manhattan real estate values are coming down due to many people wanting to leave the city.”
Daniele Trissi specialized in handmade 18-karat gold and platinum jewelry (rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pendants and cuff links), with collections including gemstones (diamonds, sapphires, rubies, emeralds and South Sea pearls) and “custom designed, high-quality pieces to personally suit you,” according to the company’s website. Estate jewelry is also a large part of offering “a unique individualized look.” The Swiss watch selection for men and women includes Bucherer, Breguet and Parmigiani, in addition to pre-owned watches and timepieces.
Much of that remaining stock was the base for Trissi Corp.
Refael, who was born in Romania, came to the United States from Israel in 1972. He traded jewelry for five years before opening Daniele Trissi, originally in White Plains, in 1977. He represents the third generation in the family business, which has a long history of dealing with jewelry, diamonds and watches.
In Israel, Refael spent time working on fine technology with small tools and instruments, which translated well to working on jewelry and watches, sparking his interest to be in the family business. “I was very fascinated by the watch industry and I had been traveling to Switzerland. When I came to America, one of the things I wanted to do was get into the watch business,” he said.
Coming to Westchester with Pazi, who was a familiar face at the store until her passing, the duo built many personal and professional relationships over the decades.
“We had a good run,” Refael said. “We made a lot of friends and we built a very good reputation. My wife was a lovely lady, a very strong personality. People loved her and she built fantastic relationships with people.”
Twenty-five years ago, Solly and Pazi donated the clock on East Parkway outside the Scarsdale train station. The clock keeps precision time in sync with the atomic clock in Colorado, and in the spring and fall it automatically changes for Daylight Savings and Eastern Standard Time.
“The clock is keeping great time and a lot of people look when they go to the train,” he said. “One of the reasons I want to stay in business is to take care of the clock for the next 25 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.