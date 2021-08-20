The Scarsdale community is under a tropical storm watch and is encouraged to prepare now for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Henri, anticipated to affect the area Sunday morning into Monday, Aug. 22 and 23. Weather forecasters said the storm has the potential to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane.
On Friday, Aug. 20, Village Hall issued the following alert and steps to prepare for the impending storm, and phone numbers to call in the event of a power outage or urgent emergency:
Preparations should include:
* Be aware of the risk for downed trees/branches, which may be mingled with live electric wires.
* Securing any outdoor furniture or others items from heavy winds.
* Check the operating status for any backup generator you may need.
* Charging all electronics.
* Consider avoiding travel on Sunday.
Call 911 if you experience an emergency. Cell phone users are advised that contacting the Scarsdale Police Department directly at 914-722-1200 to avoid a call transfer delay from 911.
To report a power outage, please call ConEd at 1-800-752-6633 or online at www.coned.com.
Concerning the potential for downed trees, wires, and other hazards, please adhere to the following:
1. DO NOT touch a fallen power line or any other electrical equipment. Keep children and pets away from all fallen wires. Report downed wires to 911 or the Scarsdale Police Department using 914.722.1200, and to CONED at 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).
2. DO NOT touch or try to fix any power lines, electrical equipment, or wires on your own. If you notice a problem, call ConEd at 1-800-752-6633.
3. DO NOT relocate or remove any caution tape or barricades placed by emergency workers, as they are to protect you and others from dangerous conditions.
4. DO NOT walk in standing water or attempt to drive through flood waters.
5. If a power line falls on a car or vehicle you're in, don't get out and don't touch anything outside of the vehicle. The vehicle's rubber tires will provide insulation and protect you until help arrives. Wait for police, fire, or other emergency service workers.
Village staff are coordinating internally and with both County officials and ConEd to discuss latest updates to their system preparedness activities. ConEd has already requested and received commitment for 650 support personnel and has requested another 700.
Depending on the storm's trajectory, sustained winds of 30 mph are anticipated, with gusts up to 45 mph. Should the storm track further west, conditions may worsen, resulting in sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 55 mph or greater. Heavy rains in the range of two to five inches are also likely.
These conditions will likely result in wind damage, including the potential for falling trees and limbs, as well as drainage and flooding conditions.
