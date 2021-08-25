While patrolling Post Road Aug. 22, police saw a large branch in the roadway that fell from a dead tree. A White Honda minivan with another large branch wedged under it was in the northbound lane. R&D Towing arrived and lifted the van so the branch could be dragged out. Paperwork was issued to the operator.
Firefighters responded to the Bronx River Parkway Aug. 22 near Greenacres Avenue on a report of a car stuck in high water. On arrival, they saw a disabled car sitting in about 2 1/2 feet of water. The occupant was retrieved and appeared to be uninjured.
A caller Aug. 22 reported flooding at Wynmor and Secor roads. A blocked storm drain was cleared by police and the condition was abated.
Flooding was reported Aug. 22 at Paddington and Fox Meadow roads. Patrol taped off the area to divert traffic from the intersection.
A sewer drain grate was reported floating away Aug. 22 on Cooper Road. Police looked for the grate without success.
A Mamaroneck Road caller Aug. 22 said a tree fell and struck her guesthouse. She said no one was inside and there was no emergency.
Patrol barricaded and taped off a portion of Brookby Road Aug. 22 due to flooding. They said that portion of the road was not passable.
Flooding was reported Aug. 22 on Boulevard; police closed the roadway and set up a barricade.
A tree was reported down in the roadway at Palmer Avenue and Bansom Road Aug. 22. Police moved tree debris to the side of the road and the highway department was notified.
Police moved a large branch blocking southbound traffic on Griffen Road and Normandy Lane Aug. 22. The highway department removed a downed tree on Saxon Woods Road Aug. 22 so the road could be reopened to traffic.
Identity theft and fraud
Police spoke with a Kent Road resident Aug. 16 after the caller reported receiving a notice of suspension from the Department of Motor Vehicles for unpaid tickets in Queens and the Bronx. He said he never got those summonses, the name and ID number on the tickets were different from his, and a fake license existed using his name, date of birth and height. He was advised to notify the DMV and monitor his credit.
A Ridgecrest East resident Aug. 20 told police his personal identification was compromised during a phone scam. He said he received a call from someone claiming to be a police detective in the Bronx. The fraudster told the Scarsdale man his identity was used in a drug transaction and said the man would have to provide his Social Security number and bank information to prove who he was. The man told police he was provided with an app to download the information and he provided his Social Security number before realizing he was duped. He said he’s not out any money and is monitoring his accounts.
Not garbage
A man told police he left his toolbox on the lawn at an address on Ridgecrest North Aug. 16 and it was gone when he came back from running an errand. He said he has video that shows a man in an orange shirt and blue shorts putting the tool box in a Penske rental truck. The caller said he thinks the person who took the box thought it was put out as garbage, so the caller only wanted to file a report with police.
Unwanted visitors
A Sherbrooke Road resident called police Aug. 17 and said two unknown males requested access to the caller’s property, requesting access. They did not give a reason for their request. The resident denied the request and the men left without incident. The caller asked for extra drive-bys and police are in contact with the Department of Motor Vehicles for information about a car the men were driving.
Assistance rendered
A person walked into the police station Aug. 18 to report a woman with children crying on Post and Murray Hill roads. Police found the woman and the reporting party; the woman said she was out walking with relatives and became lost and stressed. The person who contacted police said she would drive everybody home and patrol followed to make sure they were safely assisted.
Found handbag
A caller reported finding a woman’s handbag on East Parkway Aug. 19. Police found the woman who lost it; she said she was on her way to East Parkway to collect it. She later reported nothing was taken from the bag.
Mechanics demand more money
A caller Aug. 19 told police her son was on his way to the police station because he felt threatened by a mechanic who worked on his car. The son told police two men he met in the parking lot of Foot Locker in Yonkers said they could fix a hole in his bumper for $600. They did the work but asked for $750. He said he didn’t have the money with him and he invited them to follow him home, but enroute he became anxious and called his mother. She told him to drive to the police station. He said the two men did not follow him. His father arrived at the police station and asked police to go to his residence to make sure the men weren’t waiting there. Police responded to the address and found no one waiting there. The young man was advised to contact Yonkers police if he would like to further document the incident.
Exercise canes
An elderly woman was reported using a stick to go through garbage Aug. 20 on Popham Road and School Lane. Police went to the intersection and found the woman. She had two walking sticks she was using as exercise canes. She said she didn’t need any assistance.
Anonymous caller
Police received an anonymous call Aug. 20 advising a Lyme Road resident had set a side door on fire. Police and Scarsdale firefighters went to the location and saw no sign of fire. They spoke to the resident who said nothing was wrong and had no idea who made that call or why. No further action was taken.
Theft from an unlocked car
Police are investigating a theft from an unlocked car reported parked Aug. 17 at the pool on Mamaroneck Road. The driver said he parked in the Kids Base and Little School lot and spent an hour and a half at the pool with his family when he received a phone alert that his credit card was being used. He returned to his car to find his credit cards and about $100 in cash had been stolen.
Recovered stolen car
A car reported stolen out of Newark, New Jersey, was located Aug. 18 parked and unoccupied on Morris Lane. The car was first noticed by an Ardmore Road resident who said it appeared abandoned. Police saw the 2021 Honda CR-V with its windows down and the key fob visible on the console. Newark police confirmed the car was stolen from their jurisdiction. Scarsdale police had the car towed to their impound where the contents were inventoried and vouchered. Contact was made with the registered owner via voicemail.
Who’s that at the door?
A Hampton Road caller Aug. 20 said a heavyset, gray-haired, blue-eyed man wearing a mask knocked on her door asking if she was planning to be home during the first week of September. She said the man was with an agency. She said he gave her a card and walked off in an unknown direction. Police looked for the man with negative results.
Burglar didn’t get much
Police responded to a Brittany Close residence Aug. 21 on a report of a burglary. On arrival police met with the homeowner who said she returned home from the airport to find the balcony door to her bedroom broken and some inexpensive jewelry removed. Police noted damage to the door. Police are investigating.
No work until 10 a.m. Saturdays
Police responded to Meadow Road Aug. 21 on a report of loud construction activity at a nearby address. Police spoke with a contractor who said the crew was just setting up for work that day. The crew was advised they were about 90 minutes early as work can’t begin at the location until 10 a.m.
Woman flails her arms
Police received a 911 call Aug. 21 reporting a woman with dirty blond hair was standing outside her gray Honda Civic flailing her arms and acting abnormally at the intersection of Spencer Place and East Parkway. Multiple patrol units responded to the area but the woman was gone and there was no sign of the Honda Civic.
Party down
A Garden Road caller Aug. 21 reported “extremely loud music” coming from a home on Cushman Road. Police responded to the location and saw a tent in a backyard. Staff on scene said it was an outdoor wedding and they would lower the volume though the party was ending in a few minutes anyway.
Collisions
A distracted driver Aug. 16 on Mamaroneck Road hit a curb. She wasn’t injured but her car was towed. Patrol assisted with traffic.
A car and a bus collided Aug. 19 on Post and Fairview roads when the bus driver said he was stopped for passengers boarding the bus and another driver drove past the bus, striking the driver’s side mirror. The driver kept going. No one was injured. Police are reviewing video from the bus camera.
A 45-year-old man from White Plains driving on Post Road near Rugby Lane told police Aug. 20 he struck a utility pole after losing consciousness. He was transported to a medical center for treatment.
A 75-year-old White Plains woman told police she stepped on the gas instead of the brake Aug. 20, hitting a retaining wall on village property on Woodland Place at the intersection of Chase Road. No injuries were reported. Her car was damaged but didn’t have to be towed.
Two cars collided Aug. 20 on Weaver Street. One was stopped in traffic when the other car hit it. One person reported being injured but refused an ambulance. The fire department arrived and cleaned fluid from the roadway. One car was towed and the driver of the second car contacted her husband to drive her car to a repair shop.
A White Plains man driving on Weaver Street Aug. 20 said his brakes failed as he was leaving the Heathcote Gulf service station, causing him to drive over the curb and hit a crosswalk sign at the intersection. No pedestrians were in the walkway and no injuries were reported.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Chase Road Aug. 18 on a report of a smoke condition in a commercial building. A slight haze was seen in the stairwell due to freon leaking from an air conditioning unit on the third floor. No carbon monoxide hazard was detected. The third floor and stairwell were vented and the alarm reset. Building management was advised to call for service for the air conditioner.
The driver of a car involved in an accident on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound Aug. 19 was able to get out of the car prior to police arrival and was in the care of ambulance personnel. Firefighters stood by until the car was towed.
An odor of natural gas was reported Aug. 19 at a home on Morris Lane. A small gas leak was discovered at an outside connection but no hazardous levels of gas were detected in the house. Con Edison responded.
A collision on Post and Rugby roads Aug. 20 was reported; on arrival, the driver and sole occupant were out of the car and being attended to by Scarsdale ambulance personnel. Speedy Dry was applied to the road surface to clean up a liquid spill. The car was towed.
A security alarm at an unoccupied house on Madison Road Aug. 20 was triggered by a gas leak. Con Edison responded and discovered a leak outside the house and requested fire personnel assistance in accessing the interior. The homeowner was contacted to let Con Edison inside the house. Negative gas readings were noted and there was no damage to the house.
A Myrtledale Road resident Aug. 21 reported a haze of smoke inside the living room. The homeowners said they had just turned off the air conditioner when they saw the smoke. Fire personnel said the smoke, which returned as soon as the air conditioner was restarted, was caused by an overheated blower motor. Power was shut off to the unit and the homeowner was advised not to use it until the system was serviced.
Firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide alarm activated at a house on Secor Road Aug. 21 found elevated readings in the basement. One person inside the house complained of a headache. Firefighters shut down the boiler and the central air conditioning unit; the boiler was red-tagged by Con Edison and the homeowner was advised not to turn on the air conditioner. The person who complained of a headache was taken to the hospital. The house was vented. Firefighters reported a natural gas clothes dryer on the first floor had a kinked line and a partially detached vent. The homeowner was advised to have the unit repaired as soon as possible.
This report, covering Scarsdale police activity from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, was compiled from official information.
