Robert DiLorenzo was one of the lucky ones. After a rainstorm swept through Westchester County around 3:30 p.m. on July 8, his garage only filled with a few inches of water. It was a welcome sight, since his entire house, situated in a low-lying area and a flood plain on Clarendon Place in Edgemont, should have been drenched with water. Over the years though, DiLorenzo has spent close to $100,000 waterproofing his property. He installed retaining walls, added a sump pump, raised his driveway and completely waterproofed the foundation.
During the storm, others around Clarendon Place and Winthrop Lane had flooded yards with water seeping into basements and garages. Residents’ cars were destroyed and had to be towed away. One neighbor who has lived on Clarendon Place for almost 10 years said this was the sixth time flooding had occurred in her house with the water level deep enough to get into her washing machine. Two years ago, she said a similar flood plagued her house and she lost power for two weeks.
Flooding around Clarendon Place and Winthrop Lane has been a problem for decades, with storm runoff affecting the houses from both the west and east. Because the area is low, during a storm water flows down from Fort Hill Road and Clarendon Road on the west, bringing debris that clogs the drains on Clarendon Place. The solution is usually to clear the drains and restore water flow into the system.
On the eastern side the solution isn’t as simple. Flooding in that area occurs when an open water stream, aptly named Troublesome Brook, overflows as it travels parallel to Central Park Avenue.
The brook near Winthrop Lane and Clarendon Place has been a problem since the 1950s. An article in The Scarsdale Inquirer, dated March 1953 and headlined “The rains descended and the floods came,” detailed the impact of a rainstorm that dumped 4 inches of rain in 19 hours while an obstruction at Ardsley Road caused Troublesome Brook to overflow into the basements of houses on Winthrop Lane. According to maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Winthrop Lane and Clarendon Place exist within a 0.2% annual chance flood hazard area.
Today, some of Troublesome Brook is piped to control its flow, though an open channel still exists. The brook, which flows 2.1 miles from its source at the Sunningdale Country Club, weaves its way along Underhill Road and turns to run parallel to Central Park Avenue in primarily an open channel before being fed into a 48-inch corrugated pipe arch and a 36-inch pipe behind the Curry Automotive building at 727 Central Park Ave.
According to Greenburgh Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Brian Simmons, who has been investigating the brook for more than a year, the two pipes that collect water from the brook diverge, with a 48-inch pipe going toward Winthrop Lane and a 36-inch pipe moving under the Men’s Warehouse parking lot on 731 Central Park Ave. The pipes run parallel to Mount Joy Avenue where they converge into a catch basin. Simmons said the brook opens again briefly at Fountain Lane before heading into Yonkers through a series of pipes that eventually convey the brook into the Bronx River. Other nearby drainage pipes also route water into the brook, which increases the flow when it rains. A 36-inch pipe collects runoff from Edgemont Circle and Thomas Lane and travels under Central Park Avenue and into the brook. Another 24-inch pipe runs from catch basins on Clarendon Place, which also directs stormwater runoff into the brook.
After the latest flooding incident, residents in the affected areas are seeking a solution to the brook backup.
Though DiLorenzo’s home wasn’t severely damaged by the July 8 storm, he decided to speak up. He’s been vocal about the issue for years, but he didn’t start to aggressively seek a solution until 2019. DiLorenzo attended multiple Zoom sessions with members of Greenburgh’s Department of Public Works and joined Simmons and County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky for a visit to the mouth of the brook.
DiLorenzo has suggested solutions to the problem, including a plan to dig up 200 feet of the 36-inch pipe and replace it with a larger pipe to better contain the brook, or to cap the pipe and bring in a newer, larger pipe that would run in tandem with the existing 48-inch pipe.
“It’s common sense,” said DiLorenzo. “I don’t even think you need to be an engineer to figure this out.”
Another solution, he said, would divert runoff coming from Edgemont Circle and Thomas Lane into the much larger state-owned Central Park Avenue drainage system.
“You are not damaging or causing flooding anywhere else, and if not solving the problem, [you are] helping it tremendously,” said DiLorenzo, who admits he is not an engineer.
Simmons said replacing 200 feet of pipe should be looked at in a larger scale and the town would benefit greatly from an engineering analysis to see what improvements might help alleviate the flooding.
“It’s a lot larger than looking at one particular section. I think they have to look at the brook, all of the infrastructure as a whole to identify where the key areas are or where there could be some choke points in the system that are causing some of this flooding,” said Simmons.
Asked about precedent whereby the town took a municipal drainage system and got permission to connect it to a state-owned system, Simmons said he wasn’t sure if it had been done before but said he thought it might be possible.
“It obviously would have to be coordinated with the New York State Department of Transportation and part of what they would require would be an engineering analysis showing that their system is adequate,” said Simmons. “At the end of the day you can’t take this water and inundate their system. So, they would want some sort of reassurance that their system is appropriately sized and that it can handle whatever the flow of water is.”
With the brook being such a longstanding issue, DiLorenzo and his neighbors are frustrated that nothing has been done to remedy the situation.
“This last storm was the worst I’ve seen. So, when they say … we’ve been working on things and things are a little bit better, they’re not,” said DiLorenzo.
According to Simmons, the town conducted a study last summer to assess infrastructure at the site, the pipe material and the exact course of the brook. To his knowledge, Simmons said, it wasn’t clear what infrastructure existed for the brook prior to the study.
Though Simmons said the brook runs primarily in an open channel to where the brook splits behind Winthrop Lane and eventually is directed into the Bronx River, DiLorenzo disagrees. From his own observations, DiLorenzo said he thinks the only open portion of the brook is the small area near Winthrop Lane and Clarendon Place. He said he also thinks the brook eventually ties into drainage pipes on Central Park Avenue.
According to DiLorenzo, during a meeting he had with the town to discuss fixing the watercourse’s infrastructure, one of the pipes was inspected with a camera, which showed one of the pipes at the mouth of the brook had partially collapsed. DiLorenzo said he was assured repairs would be made, but from his perspective, no work was done and the project was sidelined when Public Works Commissioner Victor Carosi left his position in November 2020.
Simmons confirmed he participated in a site visit with Shimsky and DiLorenzo but he denied any knowledge of a collapsed pipe. He said the 48-inch pipe had been inspected in the past year and the public works department hadn’t seen any blockages.
“There’s no indication of anything structurally wrong with that pipe,” said Simmons. He said the pipe was being properly maintained, though he admitted there appeared to be deterioration in both the 48-inch and the 36-inch pipes.
During a meeting on Clarendon Place with residents and town officials on July 22, Shimsky said she remembered a discussion with Simmons about there being a partially collapsed pipe and that it couldn’t be left like that.
“With climate change here, everybody’s going to have to do everything. The federal government’s going to have to do things, the town operational budget’s going to have to do things and the town capital budget’s going to have to do things too,” said Shimsky, adding that she would work with the town to see if it might be eligible for funding from Westchester County. “Whatever is needed [for] the pipes needs to be committed to. The hydrology needs to be established.”
So far, the town has focused primarily on solutions that would involve grant funding. Town Supervisor Paul Feiner suggested the town apply for a grant through FEMA to lift houses in the area onto stilts.
“No matter what we do from an engineering standpoint you’re talking about a very expensive project and any time you’re dealing with individual properties and the federal government, the state government [and] the county government, everything takes time, especially if there’s going to be a long-term approach,” he said.
In addition to properties on the west side of the brook flooding during rain events, businesses on Central Avenue also get inundated with stormwater. The Greenville firehouse at 711 Central Park Ave. is frequently flooded during storms.
Although raising houses to avoid floodwaters may be beneficial for some homeowners, Walter Groden, the chairman of Greenville Fire District’s board of commissioners, said the flooding is a commercial issue as well as a residential concern, and it would be impossible to raise the foundation of the firehouse or put it on stilts.
“That approach, which is tailored to residential properties, makes all kinds of sense, but when we look at it, we need a slightly broader solution,” said Groden.
Simmons said public works’ short-term plan was to continue maintenance on its own infrastructure — making sure pipes are clear and catch basins are clean. He said the town is participating in a hazard mitigation study with the county which, when completed, will help the town qualify to receive federal funding.
According to Public Works Commissioner Rich Fon, the town received an estimate of more than $1 million for an engineering analysis and survey of the brook.
“This isn’t a simple problem,” said Fon. “Going in and cleaning out vegetation, that’s basic low-hanging fruit. It’s not easy in some respects, especially with some of those bigger pipes, but [the] bigger picture is getting an engineering study.”
Though DiLorenzo has called on the town to clean the pipes, dredge the brook or to dig up approximately 200 feet of the 36-inch pipe that runs under the Men’s Warehouse parking lot, there is still debate over who is responsible for Troublesome Brook. Simmons said he was researching if there is an easement on the brook; the 48-inch pipe is on public property and is the responsibility of the town, the 36-inch pipe goes under private property, limiting the town’s options. For now, things are at a standstill until ownership can be determined.
While that process continues, DiLorenzo said he plans to continue to seek concrete solutions for the problem, which has plagued him and his neighbors for years. As he’s often pointed out to Simmons, “There’s paralysis from overanalysis.”
