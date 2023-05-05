Meghan Troy photo

Meghan Troy

Scarsdale School District has selected Meghan Troy, principal of Scarsdale Middle School, as its new assistant superintendent for human resources & leadership development after a “robust” two-month search. She will fill the position vacated by Dr. Drew Patrick who took over as interim schools’ superintendent a year ago and will begin his first full year as superintendent as of July 1.

In an email to the community announcing Troy’s appointment, Thursday, May 3, Superintendent Patrick extended congratulations to Troy and acknowledged her “leadership skills and abilities that have made her so successful at SMS to the broader school community.”

