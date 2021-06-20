After a long discussion about perceived overcrowding at the Scarsdale Pool Complex and how the village planned to fill an approximately $117,000 deficit in the complex’s pool permit sales, the board of trustees agreed June 15 to offer 25 additional family nonresident pool permits and 25 individual nonresident pool permits to help the complex stay above water, fiscally.
The trustees also agreed to no longer allow nonresident seniors to take advantage of a 50% discount for pool permits.
In February, trustees agreed to raise permit prices by 12.5% and issue as many as 100 permits to nonresidents at double the resident rate. The parks and recreation department has already sold 103 nonresident permits this year, most of which are family passes.
Because of decreasing permit sales, the pool enterprise fund’s unrestricted fund balance was in the red, and trustees sought to generate new sources of income through a permit increase, in hopes of stabilizing the complex’s finances.
Parks, Recreation & Conservation Superintendent Brian Gray said the department went slightly over the 100-permit cap because department employees were selling permits while working in cohorts both in the office and at home.
According to new data from Gray presented at a board work session on June 15, 97 nonresident family pool permits were sold so far this season, generating approximately $119,000.
By adding 25 nonresident family pool permits, and 25 nonresident individual pool permits, the pool complex could add $49,350 to its coffers.
Trustee Lena Crandall suggested the recreation department sell an additional 50 nonresident pool permits, citing her concern about the deficit. Trustee Jonathan Lewis said he was also open to adding an additional 50 nonresident pool permits; if issued to families, those could generate $61,600 and chip away about half of the complex’s current permit deficit.
If the village passed up the option to add nonresident permits and rely entirely on resident permits, the recreation department would need to sell 191 family resident permits to fill the gap.
Though Crandall and Lewis supported the measure, a debate ensued about crowds at the pool complex. Mayor Jane Veron said she had received feedback from members of Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents (SNAP) about perceived overcrowding at the pool.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest said he had also received feedback personally about perceived overcrowding at the complex’s kiddie pools. Given that public perception, Arest said he was concerned about how potential future pool-goers might react to the village adding an additional 50 nonresident pool permits.
“I was very supportive of this nonresident option. I think it allowed us to take greater comfort in not having a larger increase in our permit schedule for this year and I think it was the right move,” he said. “I’m just a little concerned because the only feedback I have heard has not been positive. It doesn’t mean that that’s representative of the entire population that’s going to the pool, and of course it could change when a lot of kids go to camp … [but] I’d like to keep monitoring it.”
Referencing current permit sales from the recreation department, Lewis said there was no data to support the pool complex being overcrowded and that a SNAP meeting and some comments on social media didn’t meet his standard of gauging the community’s opinion.
“I sure would hate to have a $100,000 deficit because some people perceived this concern in the community,” said Lewis. “What we can do is look at the data and the data says — even with the bounce in sales reported by our superintendent — that we are looking [at], other than 2020, the lowest year in a decade.”
Family pool permit sales have been progressively decreasing in the last 10 years. From 2011 to 2019, family pool permit sales dropped by 657, or 37%. 2020 saw the lowest sale of permits due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only 704 family pool permits sold. Though there has been an uptick in permit sales in 2021, with 920 resident family permits sold as of June 15, sales are continuing to decline.
Including the 97 nonresident family permits, which are double the resident rate, 1,017 family pool permits have been sold so far this year.
Sarit Kessel Fuchs, a Scarsdale native who moved back to the village in 2017, told the Inquirer she had been to the pool every weekend since its season opening in May, and when she went two weekends ago the parking lot and the pools were crowded. Although places were available to sit, she said the pools were completely packed.
“Being a Scarsdale resident, that pool is a benefit for us,” said Kessel Fuchs, and she suggested the village consider other ways to raise revenue, such as a fundraiser similar to what was done for the library. “There’s a lot of things that could’ve been done to raise money … rather than opening it up to 100 new family members, which is really like 400 more people at the pool.”
Gray told the Inquirer that everyone within a nuclear family unit is included in that family’s pool permit access. He said the recreation department didn’t have data at the moment on the number of family members included within each family permit.
Arest said, without knowing what the access numbers amount to, permit sales don’t tell the entire story.
As a frequent visitor of the pool complex, Lewis said his experience was consistent with the pool permit sales data. Other than one recently hot weekend, he said, the pool complex was “very sparsely populated.”
“There could be some perception of overcrowding for reasons I don’t understand because I go a lot, but the numbers simply don’t support that perception,” said Lewis.
Without a consensus among the trustees about adding 50 nonresident pool permits, Lewis suggested a new idea to fill the deficit — if the recreation department sold 200 family resident pool permits by June 29, then the deficit would be closed, and the village wouldn’t need to add nonresident permits. If the recreation department didn’t meet the 200 family goal, then the department would take whatever the remaining deficit was and divide it by the number of nonresident pool permits needed to close the gap.
Trustee Karen Brew wondered what would happen in the following years with nonresident permits, since opening up the pool to a large number of nonresidents could set a precedent for the future.
“It would be hard to then say the following year ‘No, you can’t come,’” said Brew. “But if we’re doing this as kind of a test, that puts us in a precarious position, because if … it’s not going well [then] we’ve opened ourselves up to being looked at poorly.”
In order to reach consensus, Veron suggested the board allow for 25 additional family nonresident permits and 25 nonresident individual permits, which was accepted by the board.
Brew later suggested the board remove the 50% discount for nonresident seniors, a change that also was approved by the board.
The measures will go into effect July 1 and will be revisited at a board of trustees meeting on July 13.
Scarsdale resident and longtime pool member Bob Harrison said he didn’t know why the board was focusing on next year and taking so much time to discuss the matter. In his mind, he said, there was no way the pool was overcrowded.
“We want more people in the pool,” said Harrison. “We should easily sell 50 more memberships to non-Scarsdalians. You could’ve decided on that about an hour ago.”
