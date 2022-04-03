Deputy Mayor Justin Arest and Trustee Lena Crandall received commemorative platters March 22 after sharing farewell wishes with their village board colleagues and village staff as their four years on the board drew to a close.
Mayor Jane Veron praised Crandall’s forthrightness and willingness to speak her mind. “You raise issues none of the rest of us had considered [and provided] perspective that enhances our deliberations. So often, you view a matter through a very different lens, and your commentary informs our judgment … We can always rely upon you for steady, fair and thorough analysis,” Veron said, adding, “Your diversity of thought has enabled for better decision making … Your deep understanding of the nuances of opinion in our community and the organizations that seek to make us better has been invaluable to the board.”
Veron said she was impressed from Day One by Arest’s “smarts, drive and determination.”
“Your passion to make things better was palpable. I saw a diversity of perspective and an energy to deliver, and I knew with you we had struck gold … Your willingness to tackle issues head on, to listen and to iterate are what makes you exceedingly effective. You brought together board and staff to find creative solutions … encouraging stakeholders to problem solve and advance the public interest.”
Trustee Jonathan Lewis summed up his colleagues’ legacy, saying, “You represent the best of the values of our nonpartisan system, are both open minded, rigorous in thinking, hear both sides of an argument and weigh the facts carefully. As board members, you’ve brought different perspectives to our board, debated us thoroughly on the issues in different ways and were always informed. That left us better informed and our community better informed. You served this board and this village in ways that leave a positive impact for years to come.”
A swearing-in ceremony for newly elected trustees Jeremy Gans and Ken Mazer, and reelected Trustee Randy Whitestone, will be held at noon on Monday, April 4 in village hall.
