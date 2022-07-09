Scarsdale Board of Trustees approved by unanimous vote June 28 a resolution to amend a local law restricting yard signs.
The revised Village Code, Chapters 247, 80 and 310, prohibits, with certain exceptions, the placement or installation of any signs within the village’s right of way.
The new requirements are tougher than those in the previous law and must be complied with within 60 days.
However, the new law exempts some existing signs, such as those in front of businesses, schools, houses of worship or other facilities, if it would cost more than $1,000 to bring the signs into compliance. Proof of such costs is required for the exemption.
The law also states there are exemptions for “traffic control signs, governmental signs, temporary A-frame signs in nonresident zoning districts that have received a permit from the village, and temporary special event banners” that have received a permit from the village.
On a form submitted in accordance with the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) regulations, the village stated the new local law is “more restrictive than the existing law” and therefore, “it is not anticipated that there will be any significant adverse environmental impacts as a result of its adoption.”
Further, according to the SEQRA form, “It is possible that the removal of signs will improve the aesthetic conditions in neighborhoods and will be a benefit to the environment.”
The village board held public hearings on the proposed code changes May 3 and June 14.
At the June hearing, village attorney Daniel Pozin explained that Scarsdale is “prohibiting any kind of signs in the Village rights-of-way, and that would apply to all kinds of signs, regardless of content, because the law is content neutral [and] all signs must be out of the right of way.”
He continued: “There are exceptions for that, such as existing large signs … outside of a place of worship or outside of a country club if they’re in the right of way.”
He said such institutions could apply for a waiver — if it would cost more than $1,000 to move or replace the sign — to allow them to leave the sign as is.
“It would then basically become a nonconforming permitted use,” he said.
Village manager Rob Cole said the exemption for costly removal is an effort to recognize the substantial level of investment made to install a large sign that now would be deemed a nonconforming sign. He said those exempted signs would have to comply over time, if ownership changes for example, but not immediately.
According to Cole, the village also will take steps to make enforcement of the sign law “resource efficient.” And, while the amended law is “content neutral” in prohibiting signs on public right of away, people can post signs with any content on private property.
According to village code, public right of way is “the surface and space above, on and below any public ground … or waterway within or in which the village now or hereafter holds any property interest.”
The code change came about in response to a three-year legal battle over enforcement of right-of-way restrictions by the village. Longtime Scarsdale resident Robert Berg brought a lawsuit against the village of Scarsdale and the Scarsdale Police Department in February 2018, challenging the constitutionality of Section 256 of the Scarsdale Village Code, which restricted the public placement of signs and placards. Berg also alleged that village police and other employees improperly removed about 80 “Vote Yes” lawn signs in the lead up to that year’s school bond referendum.
In court filings, Berg argued that Scarsdale laws related to public signs were facially unconstitutional because they improperly establish different standards for commercial and political categories of speech, among other reasons. He also argued that this section of the code was “selectively applied by the village and the police” in 2018, in violation of First Amendment free speech protections.
District Court Judge Nelson Roman ruled in Berg’s favor, issuing a temporary restraining order to prevent the removal of signs within the village right of way and a preliminary injunction against the village and police department for violating the First Amendment by selective enforcement.
Berg and the village appealed subsequent court decisions, and in November 2021 Second Circuit judges disagreed with Berg’s assertions, ruling that existing village codes were “not unconstitutionally vague” and reversing an earlier decision by the District Court for the Southern District of New York, which had previously found that the village and police violated Berg’s First Amendment rights by selectively enforcing the village code.
