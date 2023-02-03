The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees on Jan. 31 directed village staff to move forward with a proposal to create a forgiveness plan for residents who are hit with high water bills as a result of a leak on their property.
According to Village Manager Robert Cole, village staff get a handful of complaints each year from residents who receive quarterly water bills that are surprisingly high, and turn out to be related to a leak they were not previously aware of.
Right now, the village has little ability to do anything about that — current law obligates the village to charge customers “for all water supplied” based on “water consumption as registered on the water meter,” according to a report from village staff.
“This language is mandatory and thus the village cannot reduce a water bill when charges are based upon an actual water meter reading,” the staff report says.
Furthermore, any lowering of a water bill without approval from the village board could also be considered an illegal “gift of public funds,” Cole said.
Under the proposal presented to the trustees at a Jan. 31 work session, water customers in the village who receive a bill that is more than 150% of the most recent three-year average for the same billing period could receive relief if they meet certain conditions including engaging a licensed plumber or other qualified worker to investigate and resolve the leak within 14 days of the excessive water bill’s issue, requesting an adjustment of their water bill from the village within 90 days, and installing a device to detect excessive water consumption in the future. The proposal would also apply to customers hit with high water bills within the 90 days prior to the program going into effect, if it is eventually approved by the village.
Per the current proposal, someone who is approved for relief would only be able to do so once, which ties in with the requirement for a detection system.
If granted relief, the customer would still be paying for the water — but would do so at their usual tier in the village’s 3-tier water rate system, rather than whatever higher one they potentially were charged at.
Cole said lowering water rates for residents who are stuck with surprise bills as a result of a leak they had no prior knowledge of is the right thing to do, as Scarsdale’s tiered water rate system is intended to motivate lower consumption, not punish people for something they didn’t realize was going on.
“An excess consumption charge for water that was not known to be getting consumed would seem to be contradictory to the policy intent of the excess consumption charge,” Cole said.
He also said the proposal will save countless hours for staff. While there are typically only three to five incidents each year of residents complaining about a shock water bill, Cole said the incidents can take up a disproportionate share of staff time to be dealt with. Some of these even escalate to uncomfortable confrontations for staff that they simply don’t even have the power to resolve as the law stands right now, Cole said.
“I’ve had residents come in in teams and berate me for 45 minutes over these issues and when I say berate, I mean very aggressive and just not nice,” he said. “It affects employee morale, it affects employee productivity, and beyond that, it affects the whole rest of their day.”
Responding to a question about cost from Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone, Cole said the impact on funds would be minimal. While he said he has seen bills in the thousands of dollars due to leaks, many are in the range of several hundred dollars.
“In the final scheme, the amounts that we would see based on our prior experience with complaints about leaks and that type of things would not have a noticeable effect on revenue generation in the water fund and it would not jeopardize the health of the water fund in accomplishing this item,” Cole said.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis questioned whether the relief should be provided to the customers in all cases.
“I might have a different view of helping someone maintain the water used for cleaning and drinking and bathing as opposed to using the water for their swimming pool,” Lewis said.
The proposal, as it stands now, would make anyone with an undetected leak qualified for relief, regardless of the cause.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja took the opposite view.
“I don’t think we’re in the business of legislating morals,” he said. “I think we’re here to maintain and improve the quality of life in town.”
Ahuja said the only standard that makes sense to him is the one in the current proposal — whether the leak was detectable or not.
Trustee Karen Brew suggested the 14-day window was too short an amount of time, given that it could take a lot of time for a homeowner to get contractors out to their property to try to find a leak, which could be anywhere.
“Even the 14 days seems like it might be tough, because you might not be able to reach all of those people,” she said.
The trustees did not vote on the proposal, and the specific language for the change it is not final; the matter will be back before the board for a public hearing and eventual vote.
