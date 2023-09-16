After a three-year pause, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees continued the conversation on the redevelopment of Freightway garage at a work session Sept. 12, where they discussed repairs and potential next steps for the aging parking structure.
The trustees began the meeting by reviewing a 2020 report that estimated $10 million would be needed for repairs over the next 25 years. The report included a visual assessment of Freightway, which concluded that the garage was in fair to poor condition.
The 2023 budget included funding for Freightway’s repair projects, with $250,000 allocated for repairs to the pedestrian bridge and $761,000 for other garage work, like steel reinforcement, deck repairs and temporary column supports.
Without a clear plan on what to do with the garage, trustees expressed a desire to minimize expenses as much as possible. They discussed several avenues the board could take, including partial demolition, complete demolition, or simply maintaining Freightway until its fate is finally determined.
“How do we come to the point where we are able to make the decision that needs to be made?” Trustee Ken Mazer asked. “If it takes us five years to make a decision, we’re spending $3 million simply to keep the garage operational.”
Currently, the garage is in use. However, data on the demand for parking is not yet available.
“We have to be very careful to protect this investment. I agree with [spending] the minimum amount possible, but I think it’s really important that we don’t do something that we may really regret, where we are forced to take this [parking] lot down because we rely on it,” Mayor Justin Arest said. “We don’t have the best parking data. We’re working on that. But I drive around it every once in a while to get a sense, and at least through the third floor there are very few spots that are open. I think the spots that are open are probably spots they can’t even get any use.”
According to village Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Coleman, the parking spots in question have been closed for safety reasons. He painted a picture of the scene:
“In those particular spots, if you were to stand in them, and look up, what you’ll see is a steel tray above your head and then above that steel tray is the concrete deck, the floor above it. The steel tray is rotted in those areas, rusted, and pieces of the rust are falling down. In some cases, there’s pieces of the concrete underneath that are falling.”
Although it is unsafe for people standing underneath the spots, the building itself is not structurally unsafe. Because of that, the board questioned whether the entirety of Freightway urgently needed repairs, or if they could focus on fixing the parts that are currently unsafe.
The trustees agreed that safety is a priority, but because the building is not structurally unsafe, the current focus is on its usability.
They also took into consideration the feasibility of demolishing and rebuilding the garage. Mazer asked what the cost of starting fresh would be, to which Coleman answered: “Somewhere in the $20-30 million range.”
The board members agreed that spending $10 million over 25 years for repairs was preferable to spending $20-30 million at once.
Coleman suggested the trustees decide to stay on track with the proposed plan provided by the 2020 survey. They agreed that if they don’t continue with the repairs, Freightway would start to lose parking spaces due to poor conditions.
Arest turned the conversation to the Transit Oriented Development Project, a 2019 proposal that included developing Freightway into a mixed complex of retail and housing spaces. The proposal was controversial as residents worried about stormwater runoff and the impact a large influx of residents with children would have on schools.
“We’re not going to make any announcement, we’re not planning on unpausing anything … We learned a lot from Freightway,” Arest said. “I think we owe it to the community to start the conversation again, knowing the relationship we have with the school board and school administration that just did not exist previously. I have realistic expectations … I think they will be a true partner in getting us data and statistics.”
He continued: “There are other possible uses for the site. Again, I don’t think it really is worth getting into a lot of them because we do owe it to our residents to consider the highest and best use when it comes to this incredible asset. There’s still the opportunity you just put the money into the Freightway garage and you continue the way we are, [with an] open lot. That is certainly an option. But I am in favor of at least starting a conversation.”
Although no decisions were made, the trustees considered a few next steps, including getting a sense of traffic and stormwater implications (not specific to any project), collecting parking data, and maintaining an open conversation with the school district. The board is also waiting for the report of a recent inspection of Freightway, which will help determine the future of the garage.
Coleman said, “All garages in New York state have to be inspected every two years and as part of that inspection, our consultant business associates will go out and perform basically what they did back then [in 2020], absent the details [and] cost estimates, and tell us what really needs to get done. In terms of our work program for this year, that’ll largely drive the work that’s going to take place in the near future.”
